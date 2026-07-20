Extension of the powers of the Member of the Supervisory Board of a group’s subsidiary (AS Merko Ehitus Eesti)

According to a decision of AS Merko Ehitus, the powers of the Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Mr. Urmas Somelar, have been extended until 31 May 2029. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue with four members: Mr. Ivo Volkov (the Chairman), Mr. Tõnu Toomik, Mr. Urmas Somelar and Mr. Martin Rebane.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee