Extension of the powers of the Member of the Supervisory Board of a group’s subsidiary (AS Merko Ehitus Eesti)

According to a decision of AS Merko Ehitus, the powers of the Member of the Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Mr. Urmas Somelar, have been extended until 31 May 2029. The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti will continue with four members: Mr. Ivo Volkov (the Chairman), Mr. Tõnu Toomik, Mr. Urmas Somelar and Mr. Martin Rebane.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group’s revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.