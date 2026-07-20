Quadient announces a strategic review of its Lockers Solution

Paris, 20 July 2026

Quadient S.A. (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, today announces it has initiated a strategic review of its Lockers business to maximize shareholder value and support the Company’s long-term growth and value creation ambitions.

The strategic review comes as the Lockers Solution has now established a leading position in key e-commerce countries such as the US, Japan and the UK. Its installed base has grown from around 2,000 lockers in 2018 to over 28,000 worldwide today. Supported by a differentiated strategic approach based on a carrier- and user-agnostic patented technology platform, the Solution has reached a significant level of maturity, generating revenue of €114 million in FY 2025 (11% of Quadient’s total revenue). Over the past four years, Lockers subscription-related revenue has been growing at double digits to represent two-thirds of Lockers revenue in FY 2025 and 80% in Q1 2026. From a profitability standpoint, Quadient’s Lockers EBITDA turned positive in FY 2024 with the EBITDA margin further expanding to 5.0% in FY 2025 and expected to exceed 10% in FY 2026.

In this context and as Quadient is in the final stage of aligning its legal and business organization by Solution, the strategic review reflects management’s decision to evaluate how best to unlock the business’s full potential while supporting the Group's broader "Elevate to 2030" strategy.

The strategic review illustrates Quadient’s ongoing commitment to active portfolio management. As part of the process, a range of alternatives will be considered, including potential continued ownership and investment, strategic and financial partnerships, the sale of certain geographic operations or a disposal, with no certainty as to the outcome, structure or timing of any potential transaction.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, commented:

"As we continue to execute our “Elevate to 2030” strategy, we believe it is appropriate to assess all strategic options to ensure we maximize value creation opportunities for our shareholders while positioning the Solution for its next phase of growth. Our Lockers business continues to deliver solid recurring revenue growth and serves customers through an increasingly diversified portfolio of applications and use cases, with leading market positions across the key countries where we operate. This strategic review is a proactive step consistent with our disciplined approach to portfolio management and capital allocation."

Quadient expects to provide an update on the strategic review in conjunction with its first-half 2026 results on 23 September 2026. Rothschild & Co, Société Générale and Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier have been appointed as financial and legal advisers to Quadient in connection with the activities relating to the strategic review process.

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To read more about Quadient’s news flow, previous press releases are available on our website at the following address: https://invest.quadient.com/en/newsroom.

About Quadient®

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices. Make room for the remarkable at https://invest.quadient.com/en/.

Contacts

Laura Paxton, Quadient



+33 (0)6 07 30 33 86



l.paxton@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com



OPRG Financial



Fabrice Baron



+33 (0)6 14 08 29 81

fabrice.baron@omc.com

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