rStream and Gillette Stadium Partner to Bring AI Robotics to Stadium Waste

New on-site AI-powered sorting system helps advance waste diversion, operational efficiency, and sustainability after matches and concerts.



rStream's AI-powered sorting system, a 30-foot integrated conveyor and sorting platform, combines computer vision, precision actuation, and machine learning to automatically separate the full waste stream at the source—offering a glimpse into the future of automated waste management at large venues.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rStream and Gillette Stadium today announced a partnership to modernize waste management after matches, concerts, and other major events. Through the partnership, rStream's AI-powered sorting system now processes the stadium's full waste stream on-site, separating recyclables, compostable materials, and trash with approximately 99% accuracy.

The partnership supports Gillette Stadium's ongoing commitment to operational excellence and sustainability by transforming one of the most labor-intensive behind-the-scenes operations into a more efficient, data-driven process. "When we began working with the team at Gillette Stadium in 2024, they were already aware of the challenges and opportunities that were buried in the waste stream. After doing a full stadium audit the season before, they were keen to increase diversion on-site and we started working across the complex existing waste system to find ways we could support their goals straight away," said Ethan Walko, co-founder and COO of rStream.

Large, high-traffic venues generate tons of mixed waste during a single event, much of which has traditionally been sorted manually after guests leave. The process is labor-intensive, physically demanding, and often limits how much material can ultimately be recycled or composted.

At Gillette Stadium, rStream's system automates that process by moving waste across conveyor belts where AI-powered cameras identify materials and precision sorting actuators separate them into recycling, compost, and trash streams within 24 hours of each event. Recyclable and organic materials are recovered, and the remaining post-sorted waste is sent to waste-to-energy facilities. Across 7 recent full-stadium events, rStream sorted out 479,000 individual recyclable objects.

rStream's system identifies and separates thousands of mixed recyclables per event as they move along the conveyor, with an operator stationed at the outlet to monitor output and ensure quality.

The system also creates a detailed digital record of each event's waste stream, giving stadium operations teams actionable data to improve diversion efforts over time while supporting reporting requirements such as MassDEP regulations and LEED certification through the U.S. Green Building Council. "A packed stadium is one of the hardest waste environments there is, and most of it still gets sorted by hand. Proving our system at Gillette Stadium, at this scale, shows what is possible everywhere else. We are not just dropping a robot on the loading dock. We are giving the building a smarter way to run one of its toughest operations," said Ian Goodine, co-founder and CEO of rStream.

"Delivering a world-class event includes what happens operationally even after our guests leave," said John Flaherty, Senior Vice President of Operations at Kraft Sports + Entertainment. "This partnership with rStream helps us manage waste more responsibly and efficiently while creating a better working environment for our staff and providing data that helps us continuously improve our operations."

The work also reflects Massachusetts' standing as a center for robotics, AI, and climate innovation.

"Massachusetts is home to companies that are leading the next generation of AI and robotics," said Massachusetts Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. "rStream is a great example of a Massachusetts company using advanced technology to solve a real-world challenge at one of the state’s most iconic venues. As Massachusetts welcomed the world for the FIFA World Cup, partnerships like this demonstrate why our innovation ecosystem stands apart."

About rStream

rStream is the AI robotics company building the operating system for waste at stadiums and large venues. Founded in 2021 out of research at UMass Amherst, the company sorts the full waste stream on-site -- replacing slow, manual work with fast, accurate, fully measurable automation and giving operators the first complete picture of what their building throws away. rStream is now working with stadiums, arenas, and large venues nationwide; facilities can request a waste audit and consultation at rstreamrecycling.com. rStream is based in Somerville, Mass.

Media Contact

Ian Goodine | connect@rstreamrecycling.com

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