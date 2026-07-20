Cytosurge elects veteran biotech executive, investor, and company builder Luba Greenwood, J.D., to its Board of Directors

Luba Greenwood joins Cytosurge’s Board of Directors to support the company’s next phase of commercial growth and scientific progress as Cytosurge builds the causal data foundation for AI-driven drug discovery.

ZURICH, Switzerland – July 20, 2026 - Cytosurge, the pioneer of Same-Cell Biology, announces the election of Luba Greenwood, J.D., to its Board of Directors, effective July 9, 2026. Greenwood is a distinguished veteran biotech executive, investor, and company builder with deep experience spanning biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, deep technology, life sciences, and artificial intelligence. She joins as Cytosurge scales its proprietary technology platform, service offerings, and commercial reach, while expanding its generation of causal biological data to fuel next-generation AI-driven drug discovery.

Greenwood brings decades of leadership experience, currently serving as CEO of Mwyngil Therapeutics and holding prominent board seats including MassBio. Her extensive background in venture capital, including founding and running Dana-Farber's venture fund, will be instrumental as Cytosurge expands its US footprint and engages strategic investors to support its next phase of growth.

Cytosurge aims to solve a critical bottleneck in AI drug discovery: the reliance on endpoint data that captures correlation rather than causation. Through its patented FluidFM® technology powering the FluidFM® OMNIUM platform, Cytosurge safely biopsies a living cell without killing it to generate same-cell data. By providing a true before-and-after readout of the exact same living cell following a perturbation, Cytosurge is launching the era of Same-Cell Biology.

"I'm honored to accept this role at Cytosurge, a company pioneering a new category of research: Same-Cell Biology," said Luba Greenwood. "This approach measures a living cell before and after intervention, turning cellular uncertainty into causal evidence. Behind it is a team of engineers, biologists, and data scientists united by one conviction: that understanding how individual cells respond to intervention is the foundation better medicines depend on.”

"Every AI lab racing to simulate biology is about to hit the same wall: their models train on endpoint data that captures correlation, not causation, a major reason why most drug candidates still fail in the clinic. No amount of scale or computing fixes that. Cytosurge, with its proprietary technology and forward-looking team, is positioned to generate the missing ingredient: true causal data. Whoever accumulates it first owns the layer beneath all of digital biology,” added Greenwood.

"We are thrilled to welcome Luba at such a pivotal moment," said Simon Egli, CEO of Cytosurge. "As AI drug discovery matures, the industry is realizing that computing power alone can't close the causal gap. Luba's expertise makes her the ideal partner as we grow our platform and expand our footprint, particularly in the US market."

Cytosurge is already monetizing this data layer, with active Live-seq as a Service, pharma engagements spanning oncology biomarker discovery and target validation. Today, the FluidFM® technology is present in more than 140 research labs across leading universities, life science institutes, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, backed by 130+ peer-reviewed publications and a Nature-validated methodology that has earned deep scientific trust. As its installed base and publication record continue to compound, the company is building the counterfactual models pharma needs to identify the right targets and doses.

About Luba Greenwood

Luba Greenwood is a veteran biotech, pharmaceutical, and deep tech executive, investor, and company builder. She currently serves as the CEO of Mwyngil Therapeutics and has previously held leadership roles at Google Life Sciences (Verily), Roche, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Venture Fund. She also serves as an Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School. For a full overview of her background and board experience, visit her LinkedIn profile.

About Cytosurge

Cytosurge develops technologies and services for Same-Cell Biology, enabling researchers to analyze, manipulate, and re-measure the same living cell over time. Its patented FluidFM® technology combines nanoscale fluid handling with force-controlled microscopy to access individual living cells with minimal disruption.

The FluidFM® OMNIUM platform supports many applications including live-cell sequencing, longitudinal molecular analysis, and single-cell manipulation. Cytosurge also provides two service offerings: CellEDIT, a vector-free CRISPR service using direct nuclear injection to safely engineer challenging cell types while preserving cell viability and relevant biological characteristics; and Live-seq as a Service, which reveals the true causal drivers of drug response, resistance, and target validation.



Cytosurge technology is used by academic, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical researchers worldwide. For more information, visit www.cytosurge.com or follow Cytosurge follow us on X, Bluesky, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contact:

Erica Fiorini, Ph.D., Media Relations & Scientific Community Manager

Phone +41 43 544 87 08

Email media@cytosurge.com

For a high-resolution headshot of Ms. Greenwood, please contact media@cytosurge.com.