JOINT PRESS RELEASE

Alfakraft Fonder AB and Bitwise Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Institutional Digital Asset Investment Solutions

Stockholm, Sweden – 20 July 20 2026 – Alfakraft Fonder AB ("Alfakraft"), an independent Nordic asset manager, and Bitwise , one of the world's leading digital asset management firms, today announced a strategic partnership focused on developing professional-grade regulated investment solutions, built on Luxembourg’s institutional fund infrastructure, for professional investors across Europe.

The partnership brings together Bitwise’s market-leading research and expertise in digital assets with Alfakraft’s experience in regulated fund management, portfolio management and institutional investment solutions, delivered through institutional-grade Luxembourg fund structures and a best-in-class service-provider ecosystem. Together, the firms intend to support the increasing demand for professionally managed investment solutions providing diversified exposure to the evolving digital asset economy.

Institutional interest in digital assets has grown steadily in recent years as regulatory frameworks continue to mature and the range of regulated investment products expands. Investors are increasingly seeking diversified exposure through professionally managed investment vehicles that combine innovation with robust governance and risk management.

The collaboration reflects a shared ambition to broaden institutional access to digital assets for long-term structural asset owners and liability-driven investors, including pensions, insurers and foundations, through regulated investment structures, disciplined portfolio construction and a long-term investment approach.

"At Bitwise, we are focused on building quality products to address the varying investment needs of our clients. This sometimes involves finding partners that can complement our deep expertise in digital assets. In Alfakraft, we have found the right partner to help us deliver innovation within Europe to the discerning institutional investor, with the requisite governance and risk management firmly in place.”

Bradley Duke

Managing Director, Head of Europe Bitwise

"We are pleased to establish this partnership with Bitwise at a time when institutional interest in digital assets continues to develop rapidly. By combining our respective areas of expertise within well-established Luxembourg fund structures and institutional-grade infrastructure, we believe we can offer investors well-governed, regulated investment solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of institutional investors across the European region."

Madeleine Pulk

Chief Executive Officer Alfakraft Fonder AB

Beyond product development, the partnership will include collaboration in investor education, market insights and business development, supporting the continued evolution of digital assets as an institutional asset class.

Further announcements regarding the partnership's first investment initiatives are expected following the completion of applicable regulatory processes.

About Alfakraft Fonder AB

Alfakraft Fonder AB is an independent Nordic asset manager with roots dating back to 1998. The firm provides regulated fund management, portfolio management and investment solutions for institutional and professional investors. Operating across Sweden and Luxembourg, Alfakraft manages both UCITS and alternative investment funds within a robust regulatory framework.

Supported by a broad distribution network across the Nordics and beyond, Alfakraft works with

institutional investors, private banks, family offices and wealth managers to deliver differentiated investment opportunities.

About Bitwise Investments

Bitwise is a global crypto specialist asset manager with over $11 billion in client assets. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with Bitwise to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise manages a broad suite of crypto investment solutions across ETPs, ETFs, staking, vaults,

separately managed accounts, private funds, and hedge fund strategies, spanning both the US and Europe.

General Inquiries

sverige@bitwiseinvestments.com



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