LIFT Announces Key Executive Appointments for Next Phase of Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li-FT Power Ltd. (“LIFT” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LIFT) (ASX: LFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (Frankfurt: WS0) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Reinson, M.Sc., as Chief Operating Officer of the Company and April Hayward, Ph.D., MBA as Executive Vice President, External Affairs & Strategic Partnerships, effective July 20, 2026.

APPOINTMENT OF JEFF REINSON TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Mr. Reinson joined LIFT in February 2026 as Senior Vice President of Development and brings more than 25 years of project and engineering leadership experience across a range of mining operations. Prior to joining LIFT, he served as Vice President of Operations at Burgundy Diamond Mines, where he oversaw the 24/7 operations of the Ekati Diamond Mine; and, as Chief Operating Officer at First Mining Gold Corp., leading their on-going exploration, pre-feasibility engineering studies, as well as their environmental, permitting, and community engagement work for the recently Federally approved Environmental Assessment of the Springpole Gold Project in Northern Ontario.

Jeff began his career as a geotechnical engineer with Golder Associates working on both underground and open pit mining projects across Canada. Throughout his career, he has held progressively more senior operational and project development leadership roles with internationally recognized mining companies, including Rio Tinto, Goldcorp, and Newmont. Jeff’s leadership at Rio Tinto’s Diavik Diamond Mine was instrumental in their safe and successful production growth from a single open pit operation to multiple open pit and concurrent underground operations. At Goldcorp/Newmont, Jeff’s operational and project development leadership at their world class Peñasquito operation in Mexico was pivotal in its transformation into becoming the fifth largest silver mine in the world. He holds a Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Civil Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan that he has combined with experience on exceptional projects, leading organizations in advancing projects from concept to reality.

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Reinson will relocate to Montréal later this year, where he will establish the Company's Montréal office and lead the build-out of LIFT's operational presence in Québec, in close proximity to the Company's portfolio of hard rock lithium projects in the James Bay region.

Jeff Reinson, COO of LIFT comments, “I am truly energized as I step into the role of Chief Operating Officer at Li-FT Power and extend my sincere gratitude to our CEO, Board, and Executive Team for their trust and confidence in my leadership approach to deliver on LIFT’s vision. Securing critical minerals is increasingly vital as the global electrification movement accelerates.

Knowing our exceptional operational and project teams, I am confident we will drive excellence in both exploration and project development, working together to consistently advance modern safety, efficiency, environmental stewardship, and meaningful, transparent community engagement. I look forward to enhancing LIFT’s long-term strategic growth and delivering sustainable value to our shareholders.”

APPOINTMENT OF APRIL HAYWARD TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, EXTERNAL AFFAIRS & STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Transitioning from her previous role as LIFT's Chief Sustainability Officer, Dr. Hayward will lead the Company's strategic partnership initiatives, spanning commercial opportunities, Indigenous and government relations, and industry collaborations. In this capacity, she will focus on pursuing non-dilutive funding opportunities, strengthening relationships with Indigenous and public sector partners, and developing partnerships that support project development timelines and enhance long-term shareholder value.

With more than 25 years of experience spanning the academic, public, and private sectors, Dr. Hayward combines on-site operational experience, project development expertise, and corporate finance training with a proven ability to advance complex resource projects. Throughout her career, she has helped companies navigate critical value inflection points by aligning technical, operational, social, regulatory, and commercial objectives to reduce risk and build enterprise value.

Dr. Hayward’s previous executive background includes roles as Chief Sustainability Officer and Vice President of Sustainable Development for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., and Superintendent of Environment for Dominion Diamond Mines. She currently serves as a Director and Finance Committee member for the Northwest Territories and Nunavut Chamber of Mines. Dr. Hayward holds a Ph.D. in Ecology from McMaster University (2007) and an MBA in Finance from the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary (2022).

Dr. April Hayward, Executive Vice President, External Affairs & Strategic Partnerships of LIFT, comments: “LIFT has built an exceptional portfolio of critical minerals assets. The next stage of value creation is about securing the strategic partnerships, commercial relationships, and innovative capital pathways that will unlock their full potential. I look forward to working closely with our Indigenous, public sector, and industry partners to position LIFT for its next phase of growth.”

Francis MacDonald, President & CEO of LIFT, comments: “These appointments reflect the evolution of LIFT from explorer to developer, and the calibre of leadership required for our next phase of growth. Since joining LIFT as Senior Vice President of Development, Jeff has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of our portfolio, and his proven track record across project development, engineering, and operations makes him the right person to lead our operational team as we advance our projects. April has played an instrumental role in advancing LIFT from exploration to development, and her ability to translate technical and ESG complexity into commercial strategy makes her ideally suited to drive the partnerships that will enhance project value and support our path toward production. Together, these appointments strengthen the executive team at exactly the right moment for the Company.”

The Company further announces the grant of equity incentive awards to an officer pursuant to its Omnibus Share Incentive Plan (the “Plan”), which was approved by shareholders on May 15th, 2026. The Company has granted 75,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) and 10,000 restricted share units (the “RSUs”). The Options are exercisable at a price of C$3.36 per share and will fully vest after two years, with one quarter of the total options vesting at each six-month anniversary, subject to continued service, and will expire five years from the date of grant. The RSUs will vest in equal annual installments over a three-year period, subject to continued service, and will be settled in common shares upon vesting at a deemed price of C$3.36 per share, in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

This release is authorised by the Board of Directors of Li-FT Power Ltd.

For further information, please contact: Francis MacDonald

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: + 1.604.609.6185

Email: investors@li-ft.com

Website: www.li-ft.com Daniel Gordon

Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +1.604.609.6185

Email: investors@li-ft.com



About LIFT

LIFT is focused on developing a portfolio of hard rock lithium assets in Canada, with core development assets in both Québec and the Northwest Territories. The Company owns the Adina-Galinée Lithium Project in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec and the Yellowknife Lithium Project in the Northwest Territories. LIFT also holds early-stage exploration properties in both jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including those identified by the expressions “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “may”, “should” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated contributions of the newly appointed officer; the advancement of the Company's portfolio and strengthening of its execution capabilities; and the Company's next phase of growth. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including the Company's ability to retain key personnel and integrate members of its management team; the progress of exploration and development across the Company's projects; changes in commodity prices; general economic, market and business conditions; and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on April 27, 2026, available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.