Agentic Day Lands in Toronto, Completing a Three-Country, Two-Continent 2026 Series

Toronto , July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agentic Day Canada: The AI Infrastructure & Investment Summit takes place July 21–22 at Rebel in Toronto, as an official side event of Blockchain Futurist Conference, the anchor of Canada Crypto Week. Powered by HelloAgentic and presented by Mel, the agentic terminal, the Canadian edition completes a 2026 series that has now spanned three countries and two continents, built on a single thesis: autonomous AI will scale on infrastructure, regulation, and capital, not models alone.

Agentic Day Canada runs across both days of the conference. The Summit opens July 21 with four sessions across the full stack of the agentic economy. The conversation continues the following morning at the Institutional Breakfast on July 22, presented by SheFi and BACI, headlined by a fireside chat, Cayman and the Future of Tokenised Finance, with Kristy-Anne Leith, a partner at Campbells leading the way in the Cayman Islands' digital assets and blockchain sector, in conversation with Danielle Pienaar, Web3 & Blockchain Director at Verdant Management and Chair of Women in Blockchain at BACI.

The series has convened three rooms in three months. In May, Agentic Day drew more than 400 founders, investors, and operators to the Tesla Design District in Miami during Consensus Week.

In June, the Amsterdam edition ran as an official side event of Dutch Blockchain Week, presented by global exchange WEEX, drawing decision-makers who flew in from San Francisco, Cape Town, London, Singapore, Germany, and beyond.

Canada is the third.

The Summit program runs four sessions. AI Infrastructure / Physical AI brings together Christopher Miglino, CEO of Nasdaq-listed Axe Compute (AGPU) — which recently signed a $260 million contract for a 2,304-GPU NVIDIA B300 deployment, and Jeffrey Gregor, General Manager of OVHcloud US.

Agentic Finance, moderated by WEEX Chief Operating Officer Andrew Weiner, brings together web3 attorney Michael Bacina of NXT Law, Binaxity co-founder Nick Zhu, and Jordan Kerridge — known to crypto investors worldwide as That Martini Guy, who has covered Bitcoin markets daily since 2016.

Agentic Commerce examines what changes when the buyer is software, with the Solana Foundation, Mastercard Start Path alum Coala Pay, and Capgemini.

The day closes with Where AI Meets Capital, a fireside on what investors are actually funding — with Stanley Diao of the Cyberport DraperDragon Accelerator and Vahid Fakhr, a ten-year venture capitalist who left to build an AI that reads pitch decks for a living.

The Summit also features a live demonstration of Mel, the agentic terminal from HelloAgentic — where a developer describes a task in plain English and a team of agents writes, runs, and verifies the work before it ships.

Agentic Day Canada is powered by HelloAgentic and presented by Mel, the agentic terminal, with co-hosts Binaxity, BACI, NXT Law, and 0G Labs, and community partners SheFi and Miami Fintech Club.

Summit (July 21): luma.com/Agentic_AI_Day

Institutional Breakfast (July 22): luma.com/Shefi_Toronto26





About Agentic Day

Agentic Day is the AI Infrastructure & Investment Summit — a curated series of invite-only gatherings bringing together the people who build, scale, and fund the agentic economy. The 2026 series has convened across three countries and two continents: the United States, the Netherlands, and Canada. agenticdaysummit.com

About Blockchain Futurist Conference

Blockchain Futurist Conference is North America's premier Web3 and AI event. Founded in 2018 by Untraceable Events and now part of EmeraldX, it remains operated by its original team. Renowned for its immersive venues and signature VIP Cabana experience, the conference anchors Canada Crypto Week annually in Toronto, drawing elite global leaders like Vitalik Buterin and Charles Hoskinson. futuristconference.com

About HelloAgentic

HelloAgentic is the premier venture studio for Fiduciary Intelligence, transforming stalled corporate pilots into resilient, client-owned AI production systems. By embedding financial discipline into the code layer, the studio's proprietary routing architecture actively arbitrages between models. This delivers automated financial reconciliation and agentic commerce workflows that average a 62% reduction in operational cost per task. www.helloagentic.ai

About Mel

Mel is an agentic terminal: a fast, structured development environment with a built-in AI agent that reads files, runs commands, and edits code on your machine — then verifies its own work by rebuilding and testing until the change holds. Rather than generic prototypes, Mel ships production-ready changes utilizing built-in code review, multi-agent orchestration, and a single, shared project memory across agents. It is built explicitly for code review, bug investigation, large-scale refactors and migrations, and incident response, and is free for macOS, Windows, and Linux.www.openmel.dev

About 0G Labs

0G Labs is the decentralized AI operating system building the foundational infrastructure for Web3. Its high-performance data availability network enables open, verifiable AI inference and autonomous systems to scale securely on-chain. 0g.ai

About Binaxity

Binaxity is a fintech building structured Bitcoin investment products, co-founded by Nick Zhu, previously Senior Director of Engineering at Affirm.

About BACI

The Blockchain Association of the Cayman Islands (BACI) is the jurisdiction's independent, not-for-profit industry body for blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 — and the organizer of Cayman Crypto Week.

About NXT Law

NXT Law is a Cayman-based practice specialising in web3, digital assets, and token structuring, co-founded by Michael Bacina — a Chambers-ranked fintech lawyer and Deputy Chair of BACI.

About Lalla Asmaa Alaoui

Lalla Asmaa Alaoui is the founder of Agentic Day and co-founder/CEO of HelloAgentic, the Miami studio behind Mel, the agentic terminal. After eighteen years in high-end design, she builds AI infrastructure without writing code — using agents to ship the systems she convenes the industry to debate. She is Chief Business Officer at Nolcha, an NVIDIA Inception member, and a Google Cloud partner.





NOTES TO EDITORS — FULL AGENDA

July 21 — 3:00 Opening · 3:05 Agentic Commerce · 3:40 Agentic Finance · 4:15 Build with AI, Powered by OpenMel · 4:40 AI Infrastructure / Physical AI · 5:15 Where AI Meets Capital (Fireside) · 5:50 Closing

July 22 — 8:30–10:00 Institutional Breakfast: Cayman and the Future of Tokenised Finance



