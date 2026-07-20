TTTECH appoints Eddie Myers to accelerate growth in aerospace, defense, and critical infrastructure businesses

Vienna, Austria, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Eddie Myers joins TTTECH, a global high-tech company active across a range of industries. He has been appointed CEO of TTTECH North America Inc., effective July 15, 2026. His responsibilities will include leading and driving TTTECH’s business development and growth in the aviation, space, defense and critical infrastructure markets.



Vienna, Austria, July 20, 2026: TTTECH is a global high-tech company specializing in safe and secure networking and computing platform solutions for time-, mission-, and safety-critical applications, with a strong track record across markets and industries. Eddie Myers joins TTTECH and will be responsible for shaping the company’s strategic direction, driving growth, and strengthening TTTECH’s position as an innovation frontrunner in the aviation, space, defense, and critical infrastructure markets. He has been appointed CEO of TTTECH North America Inc., effective July 15, 2026.

Georg Kopetz, CEO and co-founder of TTTECH, says: “TTTECH is active in a number of future-oriented markets with strong growth potential, in particular space and defense. As we continue to expand our footprint in these markets and build on our strong technology foundation, I am excited to welcome Eddie Myers to TTTECH. His extensive international leadership experience and deep industry expertise will play a key role as we execute our growth strategy and further strengthen our relationships with customers and partners worldwide.”

TTTECH has a successful track record in the aviation, space, defense, and critical infrastructure markets, partnering with global champions and technology leaders such as Collins Aerospace, Honeywell, Thales, and Vestas, as well as organizations including NASA and ESA.

Eddie Myers will play a key role in further strengthening TTTECH’s market position across these sectors, supporting business growth and deepening customer and partner relationships. Eddie brings extensive leadership experience and a proven track record of driving growth, operational excellence, and innovation within the aerospace and defense industry. Previously, he spent more than 20 years at L3Harris Technologies and Harris Corporation, where he held a range of senior leadership positions.

Looking forward to his new role, Eddie Myers says: “I am thrilled to be joining TTTECH and to work together with the global team as we shape TTTECH’s strategy and go-to-market approach and bring our safe and secure networking solutions to high-growth market segments such as deep space, satellites, civil aviation, and defense. I’m especially looking forward to my first meetings with our customers and partners at Farnborough International Airshow.”

About TTTECH

TTTECH is a global group of high-tech companies specializing in safe and secure networked computing and safety control systems, turning megatrends – such as the software defined machines, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and autonomous operations - into reality.

At TTTECH, we engineer and deliver robust, fail-operational systems that empower our customers and partners to innovate with confidence, adapt to complexity, and shape a safer, more resilient tomorrow. With over 25 years of technological expertise, we continuously shape and deliver solutions that enable dependable and increasingly autonomous systems across a wide range of industries and markets, including aviation, space, defense, mobile machinery, industrial machinery, automotive, and energy — today and tomorrow.

More than 1,200 employees from 35 different nations work across 12 sites in 11 countries for TTTECH Group companies, ensuring proximity to our valued customer base and partners around the globe. TTTECH North America Inc. serves the US market with offices in Andover, MA, and Houston, TX.

www.tttech.com

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