Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 29

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 37 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



20 July 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 29

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 29:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement5,893,956326.07701,921,883,433
13 July 2026343,948366.9383126,207,694
14 July 2026290,652367.9570106,947,438
15 July 202614,717371.96085,474,147
16 July 202614,707370.17625,444,181
17 July 202614,924364.55055,440,552
Total accumulated over week 29678,948367.5009249,514,012
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme6,572,904330.35592,171,397,445

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.806% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
13 July 2026228,423366.871483,801,866
14 July 2026176,169367.882064,809,404
15 July 20269,352372.10873,479,961
16 July 20268,972370.16683,321,137
17 July 20269,067364.29143,303,030
Total accumulated over week 29431,983367.4112158,715,397
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme4,169,720330.42021,377,759,519


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
13 July 2026115,525367.070742,405,843
14 July 2026114,483368.072442,138,033
15 July 20265,365371.70301,994,187
16 July 20265,735370.19082,123,044
17 July 20265,857364.95182,137,523
Total accumulated over week 29246,965367.657990,798,629
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme2,403,184330.2443793,637,918

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN
GlobeNewswire

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