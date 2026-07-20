Company announcement no. 37 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







20 July 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 29

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 29:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 5,893,956 326.0770 1,921,883,433 13 July 2026 343,948 366.9383 126,207,694 14 July 2026 290,652 367.9570 106,947,438 15 July 2026 14,717 371.9608 5,474,147 16 July 2026 14,707 370.1762 5,444,181 17 July 2026 14,924 364.5505 5,440,552 Total accumulated over week 29 678,948 367.5009 249,514,012 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 6,572,904 330.3559 2,171,397,445

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.806% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 13 July 2026 228,423 366.8714 83,801,866 14 July 2026 176,169 367.8820 64,809,404 15 July 2026 9,352 372.1087 3,479,961 16 July 2026 8,972 370.1668 3,321,137 17 July 2026 9,067 364.2914 3,303,030 Total accumulated over week 29 431,983 367.4112 158,715,397 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 4,169,720 330.4202 1,377,759,519





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 13 July 2026 115,525 367.0707 42,405,843 14 July 2026 114,483 368.0724 42,138,033 15 July 2026 5,365 371.7030 1,994,187 16 July 2026 5,735 370.1908 2,123,044 17 July 2026 5,857 364.9518 2,137,523 Total accumulated over week 29 246,965 367.6579 90,798,629 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 2,403,184 330.2443 793,637,918

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

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