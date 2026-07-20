|Company announcement no. 37 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
20 July 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 29
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 29:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|5,893,956
|326.0770
|1,921,883,433
|13 July 2026
|343,948
|366.9383
|126,207,694
|14 July 2026
|290,652
|367.9570
|106,947,438
|15 July 2026
|14,717
|371.9608
|5,474,147
|16 July 2026
|14,707
|370.1762
|5,444,181
|17 July 2026
|14,924
|364.5505
|5,440,552
|Total accumulated over week 29
|678,948
|367.5009
|249,514,012
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,572,904
|330.3559
|2,171,397,445
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.806% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|13 July 2026
|228,423
|366.8714
|83,801,866
|14 July 2026
|176,169
|367.8820
|64,809,404
|15 July 2026
|9,352
|372.1087
|3,479,961
|16 July 2026
|8,972
|370.1668
|3,321,137
|17 July 2026
|9,067
|364.2914
|3,303,030
|Total accumulated over week 29
|431,983
|367.4112
|158,715,397
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|4,169,720
|330.4202
|1,377,759,519
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|13 July 2026
|115,525
|367.0707
|42,405,843
|14 July 2026
|114,483
|368.0724
|42,138,033
|15 July 2026
|5,365
|371.7030
|1,994,187
|16 July 2026
|5,735
|370.1908
|2,123,044
|17 July 2026
|5,857
|364.9518
|2,137,523
|Total accumulated over week 29
|246,965
|367.6579
|90,798,629
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|2,403,184
|330.2443
|793,637,918
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment