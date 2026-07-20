Probly Announces Its Prediction-Market Integration With TxFlow L1

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probly , an onchain prediction market application built around real-time events and changing expectations, today announced its deployment on TxFlow L1 through TxFlow Improvement Protocol 3, known as TIP3.

At launch, Probly supports more than 5,000 events and 12,000 markets across six current categories: World Cup Sports, Geopolitics, Crypto, Finance, Economy, and Politics. As of July 13, 2026, Probly has 172 active live markets available for same-day trading, led by high-frequency Crypto “Up or Down” rolling markets across BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP.

These markets run across five-minute, 15-minute, one-hour, and four-hour cycles, with each live market marked by a LIVE badge and real-time countdown. Sports live markets are expected to roll out next.

Before It Happens: Onchain Signals for What Comes Next

The name Probly comes from “probably,” the word people use when the outcome of an event remains uncertain. It is also inspired by P(A), the mathematical notation used to represent the probability of an event.

Each Probly market reflects changing expectations based on ongoing market activity and newly available information. Before an event reaches its final outcome, the interface shows how its associated probability indicator develops over time. Probly brings together live event information, probability movements, event timelines, countdowns and resolution details within a streamlined interface designed to reduce the technical complexity commonly associated with onchain applications. Probly’s current market scope spans World Cup Sports, Geopolitics, Crypto, Finance, Economy, and Politics, with category classification subject to ongoing adjustment as the platform expands. Its live market offering currently focuses on continuously refreshed short-duration crypto prediction markets referencing BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP. Probly is also the first prediction market application developed through TxFlow Improvement Protocol 3, or TIP3.

TIP3 is the TxFlow L1 standard that defines how prediction market Channels connect to the network. Probly uses TxFlow L1 for application execution and to record relevant market, resolution and settlement data onchain.







The Rise of Onchain Prediction Markets Across Crypto and Real-World Events

Prediction markets are gaining greater attention as tools for organizing event-based information, measuring changing expectations and presenting real-time probability signals. The sector includes widely discussed platforms such as Polymarket and Kalshi. Their visibility has contributed to broader media and industry interest in prediction markets, event markets, collective intelligence, probability forecasting and real-time event information.

Probly enters the sector with a different technical architecture, operating as an onchain application built directly on TxFlow L1 through TIP3. Under this model, probability indicators, market records, resolution information and USDC settlement processes can operate within a connected blockchain infrastructure environment.

Probly. Before It Happens.



Official Website: probly.com

Official X: https://x.com/ProblyHQ | Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/byFRTzyZ72

Important Notice

This announcement is provided for general informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation or invitation to enter into any transaction, event contract, wager, derivative or other product. Nothing in this announcement constitutes investment, financial, legal or trading advice. References to market information, probability indicators, settlement infrastructure or product functionality should not be interpreted as a recommendation to participate in any market. References to third-party companies, platforms and products are provided solely for general industry context. They do not imply affiliation, endorsement, partnership.

Probly’s availability, functionality, event coverage, account features, wallet support and eligibility requirements may vary by jurisdiction. Access is subject to applicable laws, regulations, product rules, geographic restrictions and eligibility requirements. No person should access or use the application in a jurisdiction where doing so would be prohibited or would require an authorisation that has not been obtained.