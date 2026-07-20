Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 - Analyze 880+ Vaccine Partnerships and Benchmark Deals With Confidence

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 880+ vaccine collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for vaccine dealmaking

Vaccine partnering is shaped by global health priorities, large-scale development programs, and collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders, with deal structures reflecting both commercial and strategic considerations.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how vaccine deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, technology platform, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a globally coordinated and policy-influenced landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within vaccine partnerships, particularly in settings involving large-scale manufacturing, distribution, and public sector engagement.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark live transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

880+ vaccine collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and indication)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for vaccine dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how vaccine partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Companies Featured

Acuitas Therapeutics

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics

Afrigen Biologics

Akston Biosciences

Arcturus Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Batavia Biosciences

Bavarian Nordic

Bharat Biotech

BioNTech

BlueWillow Biologics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

CanSinoBIO

Catalent

Charles River Laboratories

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Codagenix

CureVac

Cytiva

Dynavax Technologies

Eli Lilly

Emergent BioSolutions

Evaxion Biotech

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

Ginkgo BioWorks

Gritstone Bio

HilleVax

Hookipa Pharma

ImmunityBio

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Lonza

Medicago

Moderna

Novavax

Ocugen

Pfizer

Recipharm

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Samsung Biologics

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India

Sinovac Biotech

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Valneva

Vaxart

WuXi Biologics

Zoetis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dovp3k

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