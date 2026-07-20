Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026 - Analyze 880+ Vaccine Partnerships and Benchmark Deals With Confidence

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 880+ vaccine collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for vaccine dealmaking
Vaccine partnering is shaped by global health priorities, large-scale development programs, and collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders, with deal structures reflecting both commercial and strategic considerations.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how vaccine deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by stage, technology platform, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a globally coordinated and policy-influenced landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within vaccine partnerships, particularly in settings involving large-scale manufacturing, distribution, and public sector engagement.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark live transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 880+ vaccine collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and indication)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for vaccine dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how vaccine partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Adaptive Phage Therapeutics
- Afrigen Biologics
- Akston Biosciences
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- AstraZeneca
- Batavia Biosciences
- Bavarian Nordic
- Bharat Biotech
- BioNTech
- BlueWillow Biologics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- CanSinoBIO
- Catalent
- Charles River Laboratories
- Clover Biopharmaceuticals
- Codagenix
- CureVac
- Cytiva
- Dynavax Technologies
- Eli Lilly
- Emergent BioSolutions
- Evaxion Biotech
- ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies
- Genentech
- Gilead Sciences
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- Gritstone Bio
- HilleVax
- Hookipa Pharma
- ImmunityBio
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Lonza
- Medicago
- Moderna
- Novavax
- Ocugen
- Pfizer
- Recipharm
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Samsung Biologics
- Sanofi
- Serum Institute of India
- Sinovac Biotech
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Valneva
- Vaxart
- WuXi Biologics
- Zoetis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dovp3k
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