Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals, 2010-2026 - Analyze 560+ Diagnostic Partnerships; Compare Upfronts, Milestones and Royalties

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2010-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 560+ companion diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for companion diagnostic dealmaking

Companion diagnostic partnering is driven by the integration of diagnostics with therapeutic development, with deal structures reflecting co-development strategies, regulatory alignment, and precision medicine approaches.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how companion diagnostic deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology type, therapeutic alignment, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a precision medicine-driven and co-development-focused landscape

Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark diagnostic-therapeutic partnerships

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate co-development and licensing opportunities

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

560+ companion diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and therapeutic alignment)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for companion diagnostic dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how companion diagnostic partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Companies Featured

2cureX

Abbott Laboratories

Acrivon Therapeutics

Agilent Technologies

Akoya Biosciences

Allarity Therapeutics

Amgen

AnchorDx

Arvinas

AstraZeneca

Bayer

BeiGene

Biocartis

BioNTech

Blueprint Medicines

Burning Rock

Caris Life Sciences

Celldex Therapeutics

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Clovis Oncology

ConcertAI

Daiichi Sankyo

Denovo Biopharma

Eisai

Epic Sciences

Evotec

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

Genentech

Grail

Guardant Health

Illumina

Incyte

Janssen Biotech

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Loxo Oncology

Merck KGaA

Myriad Genetics

Natera

Novartis

PathAI

Pfizer

QIAGEN

Roche Diagnostics

Sanofi

Seegene

Tempus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

ZAI Laboratory

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fa82zr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.