Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals, 2010-2026 - Analyze 560+ Diagnostic Partnerships; Compare Upfronts, Milestones and Royalties

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2010-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 560+ companion diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for companion diagnostic dealmaking
Companion diagnostic partnering is driven by the integration of diagnostics with therapeutic development, with deal structures reflecting co-development strategies, regulatory alignment, and precision medicine approaches.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how companion diagnostic deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology type, therapeutic alignment, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a precision medicine-driven and co-development-focused landscape
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark diagnostic-therapeutic partnerships
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate co-development and licensing opportunities
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 560+ companion diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and therapeutic alignment)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for companion diagnostic dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how companion diagnostic partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- 2cureX
- Abbott Laboratories
- Acrivon Therapeutics
- Agilent Technologies
- Akoya Biosciences
- Allarity Therapeutics
- Amgen
- AnchorDx
- Arvinas
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- BeiGene
- Biocartis
- BioNTech
- Blueprint Medicines
- Burning Rock
- Caris Life Sciences
- Celldex Therapeutics
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Clovis Oncology
- ConcertAI
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Denovo Biopharma
- Eisai
- Epic Sciences
- Evotec
- Foundation Medicine
- Freenome
- Genentech
- Grail
- Guardant Health
- Illumina
- Incyte
- Janssen Biotech
- Karyopharm Therapeutics
- Loxo Oncology
- Merck KGaA
- Myriad Genetics
- Natera
- Novartis
- PathAI
- Pfizer
- QIAGEN
- Roche Diagnostics
- Sanofi
- Seegene
- Tempus
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- ZAI Laboratory
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fa82zr
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