Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2020-2026 | The Definitive Benchmark for Diagnostic Dealmaking

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2020-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 1600+ diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for diagnostic dealmaking

Diagnostic partnering is driven by technology, data, and precision medicine approaches, with deal structures reflecting the integration of diagnostic platforms across multiple therapeutic and clinical applications.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how diagnostic deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology type, application, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a technology-driven and data-centric landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within diagnostic partnerships, particularly where platform access, data integration, and multi-use applications are key considerations.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark diagnostic and technology-driven transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

1600+ diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and application)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for diagnostic dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how diagnostic partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Companies Featured

1Cell.Ai

Abbott Laboratories

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Agilent Technologies

Akoya Biosciences

AliveCor

Amazon Web Services

Amgen

AstraZeneca

Bayer

Beckman Coulter

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biogen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Scientific

Bruker

Cancer Research UK

CareDx

Caris Life Sciences

Cepheid

Charles River Laboratories

Cleveland Clinic

Danaher

Deepcell

DexCom

DiaSorin

Eli Lilly

Exact Sciences

Foundation Medicine

Fujifilm

GE Healthcare

Genentech

Guardant Health

Hologic

Illumina

Invitae

Johnson & Johnson

Mayo Clinic

Medtronic

Moderna

Natera

Novartis

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Pfizer

QIAGEN

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Tempus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Veracyte

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xu6afm

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