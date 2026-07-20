Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2020-2026 | The Definitive Benchmark for Diagnostic Dealmaking

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2020-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 1600+ diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for diagnostic dealmaking
Diagnostic partnering is driven by technology, data, and precision medicine approaches, with deal structures reflecting the integration of diagnostic platforms across multiple therapeutic and clinical applications.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how diagnostic deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology type, application, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a technology-driven and data-centric landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within diagnostic partnerships, particularly where platform access, data integration, and multi-use applications are key considerations.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark diagnostic and technology-driven transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 1600+ diagnostic collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and application)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for diagnostic dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how diagnostic partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- 1Cell.Ai
- Abbott Laboratories
- Adaptive Biotechnologies
- Agilent Technologies
- Akoya Biosciences
- AliveCor
- Amazon Web Services
- Amgen
- AstraZeneca
- Bayer
- Beckman Coulter
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Biogen
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston Scientific
- Bruker
- Cancer Research UK
- CareDx
- Caris Life Sciences
- Cepheid
- Charles River Laboratories
- Cleveland Clinic
- Danaher
- Deepcell
- DexCom
- DiaSorin
- Eli Lilly
- Exact Sciences
- Foundation Medicine
- Fujifilm
- GE Healthcare
- Genentech
- Guardant Health
- Hologic
- Illumina
- Invitae
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mayo Clinic
- Medtronic
- Moderna
- Natera
- Novartis
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Pfizer
- QIAGEN
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Tempus
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Veracyte
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xu6afm
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