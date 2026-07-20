Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2019-2026 | Benchmark 1,350+ Drug Delivery Deals, Accessing Contract-Level Dealmaking Insights

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 1350+ drug delivery collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for drug delivery dealmaking
Drug delivery partnering is centred around platform technologies that enable and enhance therapeutic performance, with deal structures reflecting access to delivery systems, formulation expertise, and route-of-administration innovation.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how drug delivery deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology type, application, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a technology-driven and cross-therapeutic landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within drug delivery partnerships, particularly where platform access and integration into broader therapeutic programs are key considerations.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark live transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate technology partnerships and counterparties
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 1350+ drug delivery collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and application)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for drug delivery dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how drug delivery partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- 3T Biosciences
- Abbott Laboratories
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- Adverum Biotechnologies
- Affinia Therapeutics
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- AmplifyBio
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- Asklepios Biopharmaceutical
- AstraZeneca
- Avista Therapeutics
- Beam Therapeutics
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- BioNTech
- BlueRock Therapeutics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Capsida Biotherapeutics
- Carisma Therapeutics
- Catalent
- Charles River Laboratories
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Denali Therapeutics
- Dyno Therapeutics
- Editas Medicine
- Eli Lilly
- ElevateBio
- Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies
- Genentech
- Gilead Sciences
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- Halozyme Therapeutics
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Kriya Therapeutics
- Lonza
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Moderna
- Nanoform
- Novartis
- Oxford BioMedica
- Pfizer
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Voyager Therapeutics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvkgvy
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