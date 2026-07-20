Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2019-2026 | Benchmark 1,350+ Drug Delivery Deals, Accessing Contract-Level Dealmaking Insights

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2019-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 1350+ drug delivery collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for drug delivery dealmaking

Drug delivery partnering is centred around platform technologies that enable and enhance therapeutic performance, with deal structures reflecting access to delivery systems, formulation expertise, and route-of-administration innovation.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how drug delivery deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology type, application, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a technology-driven and cross-therapeutic landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within drug delivery partnerships, particularly where platform access and integration into broader therapeutic programs are key considerations.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark live transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate technology partnerships and counterparties

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

1350+ drug delivery collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and application)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for drug delivery dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how drug delivery partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.

Companies Featured

3T Biosciences

Abbott Laboratories

Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Adverum Biotechnologies

Affinia Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

AmplifyBio

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Arbor Biotechnologies

Asklepios Biopharmaceutical

AstraZeneca

Avista Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioNTech

BlueRock Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Capsida Biotherapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics

Catalent

Charles River Laboratories

CRISPR Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Denali Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics

Editas Medicine

Eli Lilly

ElevateBio

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

Ginkgo BioWorks

Halozyme Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Kriya Therapeutics

Lonza

Mammoth Biosciences

Moderna

Nanoform

Novartis

Oxford BioMedica

Pfizer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Voyager Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvkgvy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.