Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals, 2016-2026 | Presents Detailed Analysis of Upfronts, Milestones, and Royalty Structures Across Relevant Deals

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 650+ cancer monoclonal antibody collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking
Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering is driven by targeted biologic therapies, with deal structures reflecting the continued evolution of antibody-based approaches across oncology indications.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how monoclonal antibody deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by development stage, antibody type, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a highly competitive and innovation-driven oncology landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within monoclonal antibody partnerships, particularly in areas involving differentiated biologics and targeted treatment strategies.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark oncology biologics transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate licensing and co-development opportunities
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 650+ cancer monoclonal antibody collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and antibody type)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how monoclonal antibody partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- Abbvie
- Adaptimmune
- Agilent Technologies
- Akeso Biopharma
- Alloy Therapeutics
- Amgen
- Arcus Biosciences
- AstraZeneca
- Bavarian Nordic
- BioNTech
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- BridgeBio Pharma
- Candel Therapeutics
- Celltrion
- Compass Therapeutics
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dragonfly Therapeutics
- Eisai
- Evaxion Biotech
- Exelixis
- Formycon
- Genentech
- Gilead Sciences
- Gritstone Bio
- Harbour Biomed
- Immunocore
- Innovent Biologics
- IO Biotech
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- Junshi Biosciences
- Kite Pharma
- Lava Therapeutics
- Lonza
- Merck KGaA
- Mustang Bio
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Novartis
- Oncolytics Biotech
- Pfizer
- Poseida Therapeutics
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Samsung Biologics
- Sanofi
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Telix Pharmaceuticals
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Twist Bioscience
- WuXi Biologics
- Zydus Lifesciences
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfiobt
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