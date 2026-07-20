Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals, 2016-2026 | Presents Detailed Analysis of Upfronts, Milestones, and Royalty Structures Across Relevant Deals

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 650+ cancer monoclonal antibody collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking

Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering is driven by targeted biologic therapies, with deal structures reflecting the continued evolution of antibody-based approaches across oncology indications.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how monoclonal antibody deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by development stage, antibody type, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a highly competitive and innovation-driven oncology landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within monoclonal antibody partnerships, particularly in areas involving differentiated biologics and targeted treatment strategies.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark oncology biologics transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate licensing and co-development opportunities

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

650+ cancer monoclonal antibody collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, therapy, and antibody type)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how monoclonal antibody partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Companies Featured

Abbvie

Adaptimmune

Agilent Technologies

Akeso Biopharma

Alloy Therapeutics

Amgen

Arcus Biosciences

AstraZeneca

Bavarian Nordic

BioNTech

Boehringer Ingelheim

BridgeBio Pharma

Candel Therapeutics

Celltrion

Compass Therapeutics

Daiichi Sankyo

Dragonfly Therapeutics

Eisai

Evaxion Biotech

Exelixis

Formycon

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

Gritstone Bio

Harbour Biomed

Immunocore

Innovent Biologics

IO Biotech

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Junshi Biosciences

Kite Pharma

Lava Therapeutics

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Mustang Bio

Nektar Therapeutics

Novartis

Oncolytics Biotech

Pfizer

Poseida Therapeutics

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Samsung Biologics

Sanofi

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Twist Bioscience

WuXi Biologics

Zydus Lifesciences

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfiobt

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