BinBase Unveils 2026 Payment Intelligence Dataset for 8-Digit BIN Migration and Tokenization





SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BinBase , a provider of payment routing and card intelligence data, today announced the release of its updated 2026 Bank Identification Number (BIN) dataset. The release introduces high-precision data structures designed to address routing inefficiencies caused by the global transition to 8-digit BINs and tokenized digital wallet transactions.

As major payment networks shift from legacy 6-digit BIN standards to 8-digit and 11-digit sub-ranges (including Apple Pay and Google Pay DPANs), standard lookup tables frequently fail to identify exact issuing banks or network capabilities. This fragmentation leads to misrouted transactions, increased interchange costs, and elevated decline rates for online merchants.

BinBase addresses this operational bottleneck through an 11-to-6 digit Waterfall Lookup system. The dataset maps complex sub-ranges down to the issuer level while maintaining backward compatibility with legacy payment engines.

"Precision at the issuer lookup level is critical for modern payment routing," said Michael Evans, Director at BinBase. "Our 2026 dataset equips processors and merchants with 29 granular attributes per BIN range, including Reg II Durbin exemption status, Fast Funds capability, and regional co-badging indicators."

Key Features of the 2026 BinBase Release

High-Precision Sub-Range Mapping: Resolves 11-digit and 8-digit tokenized ranges to ensure accurate transaction routing.

Resolves 11-digit and 8-digit tokenized ranges to ensure accurate transaction routing. Co-Badged Scheme Support: Identifies dual-network cards across European (Carte Bancaire) and international payment schemes.

Identifies dual-network cards across European (Carte Bancaire) and international payment schemes. Daily Updates & Formats: Available as flat CSV, SQLite, and PostgreSQL database dumps for seamless local caching.





To facilitate developer integration, BinBase has published an open-schema specification and sample dataset on GitHub: https://github.com/BinBaseDatabase



About BinBase

BinBase provides enterprise payment intelligence data to merchants, payment service providers, and financial institutions worldwide, helping optimize card authorization rates and prevent transaction fraud. For more information, user can visit https://www.binbase.com .

Contact

Director

Fedor Lavrikoff

BinBase

sales@binbase.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4de8e1f4-b5c8-4daf-ba8d-b37747870371