Infectious Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026 | The Definitive Benchmark for Infectious Vaccine Dealmaking

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 590+ infectious vaccine collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for infectious vaccine dealmaking

Infectious vaccine partnering is shaped by global health priorities, outbreak-driven demand, and collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders, with deal structures reflecting both strategic preparedness and commercial considerations.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how infectious vaccine deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology platform, indication, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a policy-influenced and globally coordinated landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within infectious vaccine partnerships, particularly in settings involving rapid response, large-scale manufacturing, and public sector engagement.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark live transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

590+ infectious vaccine collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and indication)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for infectious vaccine dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how infectious vaccine partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Companies Featured

Abera Bioscience

AdaptVac

Aerogen

Akston Biosciences

Arcturus Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Batavia Biosciences

Bavarian Nordic

BioNTech

BlueWillow Biologics

CanSinoBIO

Catalent

Charles River Laboratories

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Codagenix

CureVac

Cytiva

Dynavax Technologies

Emergent BioSolutions

Ethris

Evaxion Biotech

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies

FluGen

GeoVax

Ginkgo BioWorks

Gritstone Bio

HDT Bio

HilleVax

Icosavax

IDT Biologika

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Intravacc

Janssen Biotech

KBI BioPharma

Lonza

Medigen Vaccine Biologics

Micron Biomedical

Moderna

Novavax

Ocugen

Osivax

Pfizer

Providence Therapeutics

Sanofi

Serum Institute of India

SK Bioscience

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Valneva

Vaxart

WuXi Biologics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ib18h

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