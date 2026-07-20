Infectious Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals Report 2016-2026 | The Definitive Benchmark for Infectious Vaccine Dealmaking

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Vaccine Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 590+ infectious vaccine collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for infectious vaccine dealmaking
Infectious vaccine partnering is shaped by global health priorities, outbreak-driven demand, and collaboration between public and private sector stakeholders, with deal structures reflecting both strategic preparedness and commercial considerations.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how infectious vaccine deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by technology platform, indication, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a policy-influenced and globally coordinated landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within infectious vaccine partnerships, particularly in settings involving rapid response, large-scale manufacturing, and public sector engagement.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark live transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 590+ infectious vaccine collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, technology, and indication)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for infectious vaccine dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how infectious vaccine partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- Abera Bioscience
- AdaptVac
- Aerogen
- Akston Biosciences
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- AstraZeneca
- Batavia Biosciences
- Bavarian Nordic
- BioNTech
- BlueWillow Biologics
- CanSinoBIO
- Catalent
- Charles River Laboratories
- Clover Biopharmaceuticals
- Codagenix
- CureVac
- Cytiva
- Dynavax Technologies
- Emergent BioSolutions
- Ethris
- Evaxion Biotech
- ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies
- FluGen
- GeoVax
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- Gritstone Bio
- HDT Bio
- HilleVax
- Icosavax
- IDT Biologika
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Intravacc
- Janssen Biotech
- KBI BioPharma
- Lonza
- Medigen Vaccine Biologics
- Micron Biomedical
- Moderna
- Novavax
- Ocugen
- Osivax
- Pfizer
- Providence Therapeutics
- Sanofi
- Serum Institute of India
- SK Bioscience
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Valneva
- Vaxart
- WuXi Biologics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ib18h
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