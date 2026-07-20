Antibiotic Collaboration & Licensing Dealbook 2016-2026: Benchmark 140+ Antibiotic Dealmaking Transactions

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 140+ antibiotic collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.



The definitive benchmark for antibiotic dealmaking

Antibiotic partnering is shaped by the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance, with deal structures reflecting the unique scientific, regulatory, and commercial dynamics of developing anti-infective therapies.



Establish a clear view of market standards

The report enables a precise understanding of how antibiotic deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:

Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence

Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals

Define realistic market parameters

Clear insight into how deal terms vary by development stage, mechanism of action, and partner profile

Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence

Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions

Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking

Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a scientifically critical and economically distinct therapeutic landscape

Full visibility into deal structure and execution

Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.



This includes:

Rights granted and retained

Development and commercialization responsibilities

Financial structures and payment triggers

Key contractual provisions and protections

This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within antibiotic partnerships, particularly in areas influenced by public health priorities and non-traditional commercial models.



Designed for real-world BD and strategy use

The report is widely used to:

Structure and benchmark anti-infective transactions

Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context

Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties

Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data

What's included?

140+ antibiotic collaboration and licensing deals

Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed

Fully searchable deal directory (by company, mechanism, and development stage)

Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents

Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers

A trusted, evidence-based reference for antibiotic dealmaking

Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how antibiotic partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.



Companies Featured

3B Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Allecra Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Avails Medical

Basilea Pharmaceutica

BioVersys

Blacksmith Medicines

Bugworks

CARB-X

Cepheid

Cidara Therapeutics

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Debiopharm

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Entasis Therapeutics

Everest Medicines

Evotec

Forge Therapeutics

GSK

Harvard Medical School

Helperby Therapeutics

Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Innoviva

Insmed Inc

Johns Hopkins University

LegoChem Biosciences

LifeArc

Matinas Biopharma

Melinta Therapeutics

Merck and Co

MicuRx Pharmaceuticals

National Institutes of Health

Novartis

Oxford Drug Design

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Q-linea AB

Recce Pharmaceuticals

RedHill Biopharma

Roche

Shionogi

SpeeDx

Spero Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

University of Queensland

VenatoRx

Xellia Pharmaceuticals

Zoetis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k298oc

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