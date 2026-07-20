Antibiotic Collaboration & Licensing Dealbook 2016-2026: Benchmark 140+ Antibiotic Dealmaking Transactions

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotic Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive and structured analysis of 140+ antibiotic collaboration and licensing deals, delivering a clear and evidence-based view of how partnerships are designed, negotiated, and executed across the market.
The definitive benchmark for antibiotic dealmaking
Antibiotic partnering is shaped by the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance, with deal structures reflecting the unique scientific, regulatory, and commercial dynamics of developing anti-infective therapies.
Establish a clear view of market standards
The report enables a precise understanding of how antibiotic deals are structured in practice, allowing you to:
- Benchmark comparable transactions with confidence
- Detailed analysis of upfronts, milestones, and royalty structures across relevant deals
- Define realistic market parameters
- Clear insight into how deal terms vary by development stage, mechanism of action, and partner profile
- Support valuation and structuring decisions with evidence
- Ground internal discussions in real transaction data rather than assumptions
- Understand how leading companies approach dealmaking
- Visibility into partner behaviour and recurring deal structures across a scientifically critical and economically distinct therapeutic landscape
- Full visibility into deal structure and execution
Beyond headline deal data, the report provides access to underlying contract documents, enabling a detailed understanding of how agreements are constructed in practice.
This includes:
- Rights granted and retained
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Financial structures and payment triggers
- Key contractual provisions and protections
This level of transparency is critical to understanding how value, risk, and control are allocated within antibiotic partnerships, particularly in areas influenced by public health priorities and non-traditional commercial models.
Designed for real-world BD and strategy use
The report is widely used to:
- Structure and benchmark anti-infective transactions
- Prepare for negotiations with well-defined market context
- Evaluate partnership opportunities and counterparties
- Support internal strategy with robust, defensible data
What's included?
- 140+ antibiotic collaboration and licensing deals
- Financial terms, including upfronts, milestones, and royalties where disclosed
- Fully searchable deal directory (by company, mechanism, and development stage)
- Direct access to SEC-filed agreements and source documents
- Analysis of deal trends, key transactions, and active dealmakers
- A trusted, evidence-based reference for antibiotic dealmaking
Combining comprehensive deal coverage with contract-level insight, this report provides a trusted, evidence-based reference for how antibiotic partnerships are structured, negotiated, and valued.
Companies Featured
- 3B Pharmaceuticals
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals
- Allecra Therapeutics
- Appili Therapeutics
- AstraZeneca
- Avails Medical
- Basilea Pharmaceutica
- BioVersys
- Blacksmith Medicines
- Bugworks
- CARB-X
- Cepheid
- Cidara Therapeutics
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
- Debiopharm
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Entasis Therapeutics
- Everest Medicines
- Evotec
- Forge Therapeutics
- GSK
- Harvard Medical School
- Helperby Therapeutics
- Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- Innoviva
- Insmed Inc
- Johns Hopkins University
- LegoChem Biosciences
- LifeArc
- Matinas Biopharma
- Melinta Therapeutics
- Merck and Co
- MicuRx Pharmaceuticals
- National Institutes of Health
- Novartis
- Oxford Drug Design
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer
- Q-linea AB
- Recce Pharmaceuticals
- RedHill Biopharma
- Roche
- Shionogi
- SpeeDx
- Spero Therapeutics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- University of Queensland
- VenatoRx
- Xellia Pharmaceuticals
- Zoetis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k298oc
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