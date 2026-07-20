MRI Contrast Agents Market to Reach $2.17 Billion by 2030 as Precision Diagnostics Advance

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Contrast Agents Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The global magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) contrast agents market is forecast to grow from $1.64 billion in 2026 to $2.17 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The market previously increased from $1.53 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%, supported by greater healthcare expenditure, expanding hospital networks, improvements in MRI technology and continued investment in diagnostic imaging infrastructure.

Future growth is expected to be driven by demand for precision diagnostics, targeted contrast agents and early disease detection. The expansion of outpatient imaging centers and technological innovation in contrast formulations will also create new opportunities. Key MRI contrast agent market trends include wider adoption of gadolinium-based products, growing demand for low-toxicity alternatives, advances in nanoparticle-based agents and increased MRI utilization for neurological, gastrointestinal and oncological assessment.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases remains a major market catalyst. MRI contrast agents support enhanced tissue and lesion visualization, helping clinicians diagnose disease, monitor progression and evaluate treatment response. Macmillan Cancer Support reported in August 2024 that more than 3 million people in the UK were living with cancer. That number was projected to reach 3.5 million in 2025, 4 million by 2030 and 5.3 million by 2040, reinforcing the need for advanced diagnostic imaging services.

Product innovation is increasingly focused on imaging accuracy, patient safety and alternatives for individuals who cannot receive gadolinium-based agents. In February 2026, US-based Azurity Pharmaceuticals launched Ferabright following approval by the US Food and Drug Administration for brain MRI in adults with known or suspected malignant neoplasms. The iron-based contrast agent is supplied in single-dose vials containing 300 mg or 510 mg of elemental iron for intravenous infusion.

Ferabright is designed to improve visualization of brain lesions associated with blood-brain barrier disruption. Its imaging profile supports early intravascular assessment and delayed tumor enhancement through macrophage uptake. Processing through natural iron metabolism may reduce concerns about long-term retention, while offering an additional option for patients unable to receive gadolinium and supporting more environmentally sustainable imaging practices.

Strategic partnerships are also strengthening commercial access. In September 2024, China-based Viwit Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. partnered with India-based Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. to commercialize generic gadolinium-based MRI contrast agents in the United States. The collaboration combines Viwit's product portfolio with Zydus Lifesciences' established marketing, distribution and commercialization capabilities across hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers and specialty clinics.

North America led the MRI contrast agents market in 2025, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnostic imaging utilization and strong adoption of innovative products. Asia-Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth through 2030 as healthcare investment, hospital capacity and access to MRI services expand across major regional markets.

The market includes gadolinium-based contrast agents, iron oxide nanoparticles, manganese-based agents and other paramagnetic or superparamagnetic imaging compounds. Leading participants include Bayer AG, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Guerbet SA, Lantheus Holdings Inc., Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd., Zydus Lifesciences Ltd., Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc., Viwit Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Spago Nanomedical AB and Nanoprobes Inc.

Continued research into safer formulations, targeted delivery and enhanced lesion visualization is expected to shape the competitive landscape. As chronic disease burdens rise and precision medicine gains momentum, MRI contrast agents will remain an important component of global diagnostic imaging and clinical decision-making.





Executive Summary:



Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Contrast Agents Market Global Report 2026 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



This report focuses magnetic resonance imaging (mri) contrast agents market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 16 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies and tariffs, inflation and interest rate fluctuations, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on end user analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

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Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for magnetic resonance imaging (mri) contrast agents? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The magnetic resonance imaging (mri) contrast agents market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Product: Super-Paramagnetic Agents; Paramagnetic Agents

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral Administration; Intra Articular Administration

3) By Application: Gastrointestinal; Intravenous; Hepato-Biliary; Neurological Imaging; Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Hospitals; Diagnostic And Imaging Centres; Research Institutes; Other End-Users



Subsegments:



1) By Super-Paramagnetic Agents: Iron Oxide Nanoparticles; Ultrasmall Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Particles; Standard Superparamagnetic Iron Oxide Particles; Liver Targeted Superparamagnetic Agents

2) By Paramagnetic Agents: Gadolinium Based Contrast Agents; Manganese Based Contrast Agents; Macrocyclic Paramagnetic Agents; Linear Paramagnetic Agents



Companies Mentioned: Bayer AG; GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.; Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.; Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.; Bracco Imaging S.p.A.; Lantheus Holdings Inc.; Guerbet SA; Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.; Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.; Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Unijules Life Sciences Ltd.; Viwit Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG; J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.; Taejoon Pharm Co. Ltd.; Nanoprobes Inc.; Spago Nanomedical AB; Advanced Magnetics Inc



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Contrast Agents market report include:

Bayer AG

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Guerbet SA

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Yangtze River Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.

Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Unijules Life Sciences Ltd.

Viwit Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG

J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.

Taejoon Pharm Co. Ltd.

Nanoprobes Inc.

Spago Nanomedical AB

Advanced Magnetics Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ozt0v

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