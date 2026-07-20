Cell and Gene Therapy Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2035 Published — Analyzes Hospitals, Cancer Care Centers and Other End Users

Dublin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The global cell and gene therapy market reached approximately $15.92 billion in 2025, following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% from 2020. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 22.6% to reach $44.19 billion by 2030, before advancing at a CAGR of 21.1% to approximately $114.87 billion by 2035.

The latest cell and gene therapy market report analyzes performance from 2020 to 2025 and provides forecasts through 2030 and 2035. It evaluates major market segments, regional developments, leading economies, competitive activity, emerging technologies and strategic opportunities for companies operating across the global industry.

Historic market growth was supported by the shift toward personalized and precision medicine, the expansion of clinical trials, strong therapeutic pipelines, rising healthcare expenditure and increased investment in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. High treatment and development costs, combined with limited healthcare access in some markets, constrained wider adoption.

Future growth is expected to be driven by an aging global population, the rising prevalence of cancer, the increasing burden of chronic and genetic diseases, and continued investment in cell and gene therapy research, manufacturing and commercialization. Potential barriers include shortages of skilled professionals, stringent regulatory requirements, trade disruption and tariffs.

By product, cell therapy represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 69% of the market, or $10.99 billion. Cell therapy is also expected to generate the largest increase in annual sales by 2030, adding $17.48 billion. Gene therapy, however, is forecast to be the fastest-growing product segment between 2025 and 2030, with a CAGR of 26.1%.

Oncology remained the leading application, generating $8.69 billion and representing 54.6% of the global cell and gene therapy market in 2025. It is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.4% through 2030 and add $17.21 billion in annual sales. These projections position oncology as a central focus for therapeutic development, commercialization and investment.

Hospitals accounted for 60.3% of the market in 2025, equivalent to $9.61 billion, and are expected to capture an additional $17.15 billion in annual sales by 2030. Cancer care centers are forecast to be the fastest-growing end-user segment, expanding at a CAGR of 25% during the same period.

North America led the global market in 2025 with a 47.5% share, valued at $7.57 billion, followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2030, recording a CAGR of 27.5%. North America is expected to grow at 21.8%, followed by Eastern Europe at 21.4% and Africa at 21.3%. The United States offers the largest country-level opportunity, with projected market gains of $11.67 billion.

The cell and gene therapy market remains highly concentrated, with the 10 largest competitors accounting for 66.6% of the market in 2024. Gilead Sciences led with a 15.3% share, followed by Novartis AG at 12.8%, Bristol-Myers Squibb at 8.9%, Johnson & Johnson at 7.5%, Sarepta Therapeutics at 6.4% and Vertex Pharmaceuticals at 6.1%. Other prominent participants included CSL Limited, Krystal Biotech, F. Hoffmann-La Roche through Spark Therapeutics, and Amgen.

Key cell and gene therapy market trends include the commercialization of clinically validated allogeneic cell therapies, expansion of GMP-grade gene-editing platforms, development of scalable manufacturing infrastructure and increased localization of personalized CAR-T production. Companies are also investing in automated manufacturing for personalized induced pluripotent stem cell therapies, autologous T-cell immunotherapies, in-house production capacity and platform-agnostic integration systems.

Strategic partnerships are expected to play an increasingly important role in production, licensing, distribution and market access. Companies positioned to capitalize on growth will prioritize scalable allogeneic therapies, regulatory-ready gene-editing platforms, localized CAR-T manufacturing, accelerated oncology programs and collaboration-led distribution networks. Value-based pricing, access-focused communication and science-led stakeholder engagement will also be critical to supporting adoption and long-term commercial growth.





Executive Summary:



Cell and Gene Therapy Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035 provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cell and gene therapy market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



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Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.

The report covers the following chapters

Introduction and Market Characteristics Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the segment by product, by application and by end user.

Key Trends Highlights the major trends shaping the global market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework Analysis on PESTEL, end use industries, market growth rate, global historic (2020-2025) and forecast (2025-2030, 2035F) market values and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods, forecast growth contributors and total addressable market (TAM).

Regional and Country Analysis - historic (2020-2025) and forecast (2025-2030, 2035F) market values and growth and market share comparison by region and country.

Market Segmentation Contains the market values (2020-2025) (2025-2030, 2035F) and analysis for each segment by product, by application and by end user in the market. Historic (2020-2025) and forecast (2025-2030) and (2020-2035) market values and growth and market share comparison by region market.

Regional Market Size and Growth - Regional market size (2025), historic (2020-2025) and forecast (2025-2030, 2035F) market values and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape - Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Other Major and Innovative Companies - Details on the company profiles of other major and innovative companies in the market.

Competitive Benchmarking - Briefs on the financials comparison between major players in the market.

Competitive Dashboard - Briefs on competitive dashboard of major players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions - Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market is covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

Recent Developments - Information on recent developments in the market covered in the report.

Conclusions and Recommendations This section includes recommendations for cell and gene therapy providers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Market Opportunities and Strategies Describes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research, with information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Appendix - This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product: Cell Therapy; Gene Therapy

2) By Application: Oncology; Neurological Disorders; Other Applications

3) By End User: Hospitals; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Cancer Care Centers; Wound Care Centers; Other End Users



Companies Mentioned: Gilead Sciences.; Novartis AG; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Johnson & Johnson; Sarepta Therapeutics



Countries: Australia; China; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; USA; Canada; Brazil; France; Germany; UK; Italy; Spain; Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; cell and gene therapy indicators comparison.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 342 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $15.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $114.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

Gilead Sciences.

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Johnson & Johnson

Sarepta Therapeutics

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

CSL Limited

Krystal Biotech

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Spark Therapeutics)

Amgen Inc.

Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

WuXi AppTec

Samsung Biologics

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions

Catalent Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Takara Bio Inc.

Merck KGaA

SK pharmteco Inc

Legend Biotech

JW Therapeutics

CARsgen Therapeutics

Teijin Group

Nikon Cell Innovation Co., Ltd

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

REPROCELL Co., Ltd.

VC Cell Therapy

Cell Fiber

MEDIPOST Co., Ltd.

Helixmith Co. LTD.

CHA Biotech Co., Ltd

Albumedix Ltd

Kite Pharma

Oxford BioTherapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics

Avectas

DiNAQOR AG

Pfizer

Vivet Therapeutics

Allergan

Takeda Pharmaceutical

PsiOxus Therapeutics

Cytiva

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

AstraZeneca plc

BioNTech

Evotec SE

Adaptimmune

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Bio-Rad Laboratories s.r.o.

GE HealthCare Technologies

SCT Cell Manufacturing

FamiCord Group

Synthego

AGC Biologics

Bluebird bio-Inc.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Beam Therapeutics Inc.

BlueRock Therapeutics

ExCellThera

OmniaBio

Regenerative Medical Technologies Group Inc. (RMTG)

Intellia Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Editas Medicine

Plast Labor

Merck?KGaA

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Kadimastem

Bonus Biogroup Ltd.

ALJ Health

Emendo Biotherapeutics

Biogen

Sanofi

Bayer East Africa Ltd

Adcock Ingram

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