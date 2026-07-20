Cooling Fabrics Market Size to Surpass USD 6.03 Billion by 2035 as Demand Rises Across Sportswear and Performance Apparel | SNS Insider

Austin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Cooling Fabrics Market was valued at USD 2.90 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.03 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.62% from 2026–2035.

The market for cooling fabrics is experiencing consistent growth due to the increased use of performance apparel, heat stress, and climate change. Increased use of sportswear and athleisure is boosting the growth of the market, as manufacturers are concentrating on developing new moisture management systems and using breathable materials. Synthetic fiber production represents over 60% of total fiber production, out of which the production of polyester alone represents more than 55%. The use of performance apparel in sports attire in developed nations is forecasted to cross 35% by 2025.





Get a Sample Report of Cooling Fabrics Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/10512

Rising Sports Participation and Heat Stress Concerns Accelerate Market Growth

Growing participation in sports, exercise, and outdoor recreational activities has emerged as a key reason behind the growing popularity of cooling textiles. Consumers have developed an interest in buying apparel which makes their physical activities comfortable, with growing knowledge about the benefits of moisture wicking and breathability. Approximately 31% of adults around the world do not achieve WHO recommended physical activity levels, while more than 205 million adults are health and fitness club members around the world according to IHRSA.

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Apparel occupied the major market share of 42.35% in 2025 due to the extensive use of cooling fabrics in garments along with an increasing trend towards fabric used for comfort among consumers due to growing urbanization. Sports apparel segment holds the fastest-growing CAGR of 9.73%, owing to increased involvement in outdoor exercises and sports.

By Type

Polyester held the largest share of 46.80% in 2025 on account of its low price, high durability, and good moisture-wicking properties. The Blends category is growing at the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate of 10.92% because blends offer good breathability and thermal regulation in comparison to the single-fiber fabrics.

By End Use

Fashion Apparel occupied the highest market share of 33.80% in 2025 due to growing inclination of consumers towards comfort wear and breathable garments. The sports and fitness segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate of 9.74% during the forecast period, owing to higher gym attendance and moisture wicking fabrics.

By Technology

The Phase Change Materials category accounted for 31.25% market share in 2025 because of its high capacity for absorbing heat as well as providing stable temperature regulation in athletic wear, medical wear, and protective wear. The active cooling segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment at a CAGR of 10.83%.

For Analyst-Curated Insights Customized to Your Business, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/10512

Regional Insights:

In North America, cooling fabric market had dominance in 2025 due to high demand for sportswear and performance clothing, which held a market share of around 34.82%. The reason behind this is that the region has excellent textile manufacturing facilities and consumer awareness, where the U.S. contribution in the region’s revenue is 79.35%.

In 2025, U.S. Cooling Fabric Market is estimated at USD 0.80 billion and will grow to around USD 1.51 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 6.54%. The growth is driven by the increasing demand for performance clothing, rise in awareness of heat stress and thermal comfort, and increased usage of moisture-wicking fabrics in more than 70% of current military uniforms according to the Department of Defense.

The Europe Cooling Fabrics Market size is forecasted to be USD 0.73 Billion in 2025 and further increase to USD 1.49 Billion by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of 7.33% from 2026-2035. Europe cooling fabrics market is expected to show steady growth because of high demand for sustainable and functional textiles. In Europe, Germany is the leading country, accounting for 26.40%, due to increasing use of environmentally friendly performance fabrics, followed by France, the UK, and Italy with increasing occupational safety and thermal comfort needs.

The fastest growing region of the cooling fabrics market is the Asia Pacific, which is expected to witness a CAGR of around 9.58% during 2026-2035. The rapid urbanization, rise in disposable incomes, and increasing manufacturing of sportswear in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are key factors driving the growth. Accounting for 41.20% of the regional revenue, China is the major production centers that ensure further supply expansion in the coming decade.

Purchase Single User PDF of Cooling Fabrics Market Intelligence Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10512

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Cooling Fabrics Market Report:

Nike Inc.

Adidas AG

Under Armour Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Patagonia Inc.

Milliken & Company

Toray Industries Inc.

Teijin Limited

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Hyosung TNC

Lenzing AG

Schoeller Textil AG

HeiQ Group

Outlast Technologies GmbH

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

NILIT Ltd.

Koch Industries Inc.

Ahlstrom Oyj

Tex-Ray Industrial Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: Nike Inc. introduced Aero-FIT performance cooling technology across football federation kits, delivering more than twice legacy fabric airflow using recycled textile waste.

2025: Lululemon Athletica Inc. completed the acquisition of YY Sports, strengthening direct retail operations across China.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

APPAREL & SPORTSWEAR ADOPTION PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across fashion and performance-based cooling textile deployments globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across fashion and performance-based cooling textile deployments globally. POLYESTER & BLEND FIBER PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you evaluate moisture-wicking and thermal regulation investment trends across fabric type segments globally.

– helps you evaluate moisture-wicking and thermal regulation investment trends across fabric type segments globally. PHASE CHANGE & ACTIVE COOLING TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you analyze smart textile and wearable cooling technology adoption globally.

– helps you analyze smart textile and wearable cooling technology adoption globally. HEALTHCARE & MILITARY PROTECTIVE CLOTHING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in thermal protective and patient-comfort garment adoption globally.

– helps you uncover growth in thermal protective and patient-comfort garment adoption globally. CLIMATE-DRIVEN DEMAND & HEAT STRESS EXPOSURE METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities linked to rising global temperature and workforce heat exposure globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities linked to rising global temperature and workforce heat exposure globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & COOLING FABRICS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on product portfolio breadth and geographic distribution footprint globally.

Accelerated Cooling Fabrics Market Demand: Find Comprehensive Insights and Trends in Our Full Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/cooling-fabrics-market-10512

Cooling Fabrics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.90 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 6.03 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.62% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application (Apparel, Home Textiles, Sportswear, Workwear)

• By Type (Polyester, Nylon, Cotton, Blends, Other Fibers)

• By End Use (Sports Fitness, Fashion Apparel, Industrial, Healthcare, Domestic)

• By Technology (Phase Change Materials, Active Cooling, Passive Cooling, Moisture Management, Cooling Finishes) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Latest Publish Press Release:

Cosmetics Market Size To Exceed $542.19 Billion By 2035

Stone Paper Market Size To Exceed $1.84 Billion By 2035

Polyimide Film Market Size To Exceed $5.97 Billion By 2035

Ready-mix Concrete Market Size to Exceed $2,130.56 Billion By 2035

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.