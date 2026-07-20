Europe Perimeter Security Market Surges to $29.47 billion at a CAGR 6.0% by 2031 | Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Europe Perimeter Security Market is projected to grow from USD 22.00 billion in 2026 to USD 29.47 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising investments in critical infrastructure protection, transportation security, and border modernization across Europe.

Governments and enterprises are increasingly deploying AI-enabled video surveillance, thermal imaging, intelligent fencing, perimeter intrusion detection systems, and automated access management to strengthen security while improving operational efficiency. Continued modernization of airports, seaports, rail networks, logistics hubs, and border crossings is creating sustained demand for advanced perimeter security solutions across the region.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size (2026): USD 22.00 billion

USD 22.00 billion Market forecast (2031): USD 29.47 billion

USD 29.47 billion Growth rate: CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period

CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period Fastest-growing country: Finland

Finland Report scope: 300 market data tables, 50 figures, 400 pages

Key technologies driving growth: AI-enabled video surveillance, perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS), thermal imaging, radar systems, intelligent fencing, automated access control, cloud-based security management, and intelligent analytics

AI-enabled video surveillance, perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS), thermal imaging, radar systems, intelligent fencing, automated access control, cloud-based security management, and intelligent analytics Key players: Bosch Security Systems (Germany), Honeywell (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Senstar (Canada), Teledyne FLIR (US), OPTEX (Japan), Southwest Microwave (US), Dahua Technology (China), Hikvision (China), Panasonic (Japan), Pelco (US), Gallagher Security (New Zealand), and Thales (France)

Why This Market Matters

As critical infrastructure becomes increasingly interconnected, perimeter security has become a strategic priority for governments and enterprises across Europe. Protecting transportation networks, energy facilities, industrial sites, and public infrastructure requires intelligent security systems capable of detecting and responding to evolving threats in real time.

The integration of AI, automation, and advanced sensing technologies is enabling organizations to move beyond traditional physical security toward predictive, data-driven protection strategies. These investments not only enhance public safety but also improve operational resilience and regulatory compliance.

Market Overview

The Europe perimeter security market is experiencing steady growth as public and private sector organizations continue investing in infrastructure modernization and external security. Long-term initiatives focused on airports, seaports, rail networks, logistics hubs, and border crossings are driving the deployment of intelligent perimeter protection technologies.

AI-powered surveillance, thermal imaging, intrusion detection sensors, automated access management, and intelligent fencing are increasingly being integrated into security ecosystems to deliver real-time monitoring and enhanced situational awareness. These advancements are supporting more efficient infrastructure protection while addressing evolving security requirements across Europe.

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Analyst Perspective

Perimeter security is evolving from standalone physical protection into an intelligent, integrated security ecosystem. Organizations are increasingly adopting AI-enabled surveillance, automation, and centralized security management platforms to improve threat detection, operational visibility, and response capabilities across critical infrastructure.

As infrastructure modernization accelerates across Europe, demand is shifting toward scalable, software-driven security architectures that combine advanced sensing technologies with real-time analytics. This transition is expected to support long-term market expansion while improving resilience against increasingly sophisticated security threats.

Segment Analysis

Systems Segment Leads the Market

The systems segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Europe perimeter security market during the forecast period, driven by increasing deployment of AI-powered video surveillance, perimeter intrusion detection systems, access control, radar, thermal imaging, and intelligent alarm systems. Continued investments in integrated security architectures across airports, energy facilities, government buildings, industrial sites, and transportation infrastructure are accelerating the replacement of legacy security systems with advanced, real-time monitoring solutions.

Managed Services Register the Fastest Growth

The managed services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as organizations increasingly outsource system monitoring, preventive maintenance, remote diagnostics, cybersecurity management, and lifecycle support. Growing adoption of cloud-based security platforms, AI-enabled surveillance, and subscription-based security models, combined with a shortage of skilled security professionals, continues to drive demand for managed perimeter security services across Europe.

Regional Analysis

France is expected to account for the largest share of the Europe perimeter security market during the forecast period, supported by significant investments in critical infrastructure protection, transportation networks, border security, defense facilities, and smart city initiatives. The country's continued deployment of AI-enabled surveillance, perimeter intrusion detection, thermal imaging, radar systems, and integrated access control, along with ongoing infrastructure modernization and government-backed security programs, is reinforcing its leadership in the regional market.

Key Industry Trends

Growing adoption of AI-enabled video surveillance and intelligent analytics for proactive threat detection.

Increasing deployment of perimeter intrusion detection systems (PIDS) across critical infrastructure.

Rising investments in thermal imaging, radar systems, and intelligent fencing technologies.

Expansion of cloud-based security management platforms enabling centralized monitoring.

Growing shift toward managed security services and subscription-based operating models.

Continued modernization of transportation infrastructure, border security, and smart city projects driving long-term demand.

Competitive Landscape

The Top companies in the Europe perimeter security Market include Bosch Security Systems (Germany), Honeywell (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Siemens (Germany), Senstar (Canada), Teledyne FLIR (US), OPTEX (Japan), Southwest Microwave (US), Dahua Technology (China), Hikvision (China), Panasonic (Japan), Pelco (US), Gallagher Security (New Zealand), and Thales (France), all of which continue to strengthen their positions through technology innovation and advanced integrated security solutions.

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