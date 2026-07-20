Circulating Supply of Enterprise Stablecoin USDGO Surpasses US$1 Billion, Ranking Among Top Six Regulated Stablecoins Globally

USDGO ranks sixth globally among compliant stablecoins by circulating supply, with the liquidity depth to support institutional-grade, large-value payments

USDGO is the largest USD-pegged compliant stablecoin operated by an Asian stablecoin operator, by circulating supply

The rapid growth reflects both the strong institutional demand for compliant stablecoins in emerging markets and the vast potential that remains largely untapped



HONG KONG, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSL Group (HKEX:863) (OSL), a global stablecoin payment and trading platform, today announced that the circulating supply of USDGO, a compliant enterprise-grade stablecoin operated and distributed by OSL, has surpassed US$1 billion. USDGO now ranks among the top six compliant stablecoins globally by market capitalization*, and is the largest USD-pegged compliant stablecoin operated by an Asian stablecoin operator, measured by circulating supply*.

USDGO's circulating supply surpassed US$100 million in April 2026 and reached US$1 billion in just three months. This rapid growth reflects both the strong institutional demand for compliant stablecoins in emerging markets and the vast potential that remains largely untapped. At US$1 billion, USDGO now possesses the liquidity depth required to support institutional-grade, large-value payments.

Jason Liu, Head of USDGO at OSL Group, said:

"Emerging markets have long lacked an on-chain settlement tool that is truly compliant, trustworthy, and offers both high liquidity and easy convertibility. Through its secure and efficient infrastructure, full-stack payment solutions, and well-developed ecosystem, USDGO has gained the market's trust in a remarkably short time. Growing from US$100 million to US$1 billion is more than a simple increase in scale for USDGO; it marks a leap to a new tier of liquidity. Surpassing US$1 billion is not an endpoint, but a new starting point for USDGO to pursue broader opportunities in the institutional market."

The application of stablecoins is rapidly expanding beyond early-stage virtual asset trading into enterprise-grade payment infrastructure. Positioned as a compliant, enterprise-grade stablecoin, USDGO serves use cases across the real economy and financial sector, including cross-border payments and institutional treasury management. Its goal is to significantly improve the operational efficiency that institutional clients have long sought in these areas.

In emerging markets including Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, cross-border payments for businesses have long been constrained by local currency volatility, limited banking coverage, and the fixed processing windows of international clearing and settlement. Remittance between Asia and major emerging markets typically takes several days to settle, keeping in-transit funding costs high.

As a compliant, enterprise-grade USD stablecoin, USDGO provides multinational financial institutions, corporates, and payment service platforms with round-the-clock channels for on- and off-ramps and in-transit liquidity management in scenarios such as cross-border fund transfers and trade finance. In use cases including interactive entertainment and e-commerce, where fiat on- and off-ramp needs are typically more frequent and fragmented across currencies, USDGO also delivers significant cost savings and efficiency gains through a unified on-chain USD settlement account combined with global banking and foreign exchange channels.

USDGO is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar and fully backed by high-quality liquid assets, including cash and short-term US Treasuries. Its underlying reserves draw on tokenized funds from BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan, combining security, diversification, and transparency. USDGO is issued by Anchorage Digital Bank, N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, with OSL serving as its brand operator and distributor.

*Source: DefiLlama, as of July 20, 2026

About USDGO

USDGO is a federally regulated and third-party audited U.S. dollar stablecoin purpose-built for the GENIUS era. It is 1:1 backed by high-quality liquid assets, including U.S. Treasuries. Anchorage Digital Bank is the issuer. OSL Group is the brand operator and distributor. With enterprise-grade services, USDGO aims to become a compliant liquidity and settlement tool connecting Web 3 industries and traditional finance with on-chain operations. It enables enterprises to orchestrate global capital through compliant payment rails, effective treasury management, and diverse digital assets access, and is dedicated to the long-term empowerment of the real economy. For more information, please visit USDGO's official website: www.usdgo.com.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is a global stablecoin payment and trading platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide.For media inquiries, please contact: media@osl.com

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only.Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.