Upward adjustment of expectations for 2026

As a consequence of the bank’s good performance in the first half year of 2026, the expected profit before tax is adjusted upwards to an interval of DKK 195 – 220 million.

Most recently, in company notification no. 6/2026 of 24 April 2026, the bank announced expectations for 2026 to a profit before tax in the range of DKK 180 – 205 million.

The Report for the first half of 2026 will be published on 19 August 2026.

Questions can be directed to:

Kind regards,

The BANK of Greenland

Managing Director

Martin Kviesgaard

Tel.no. +299 34 78 02 / email: mbk@banken.gl

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