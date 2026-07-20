Origence announces new associate board members

Irvine, CA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, the leading lending technology solutions provider for credit unions, announced the appointment of three new associate members to its Board of Directors.

The new associate Board members are:

Bill Brown, president and CEO of Citadel Credit Union . Brown brings more than 25 years of financial services leadership, holding executive roles at global banks, regional financial institutions, and community-focused organizations. His expertise spans retail and digital banking, business and wealth management, consumer lending, and operational risk.

. Brown brings more than 25 years of financial services leadership, holding executive roles at global banks, regional financial institutions, and community-focused organizations. His expertise spans retail and digital banking, business and wealth management, consumer lending, and operational risk. Chad Shane, president and CEO of Canvas Credit Union . Shane brings more than two decades of experience in credit union lending and leadership. He previously served as chief lending officer at Canvas, where he led lending strategy and operations, and has held progressive leadership roles across the organization.

. Shane brings more than two decades of experience in credit union lending and leadership. He previously served as chief lending officer at Canvas, where he led lending strategy and operations, and has held progressive leadership roles across the organization. Geoff Lundfelt, president and CEO of Global Credit Union. Lundfelt brings more than 28 years of credit union leadership experience. Under his leadership, Global Credit Union has grown significantly in scale and reach while maintaining a strong focus on member service and operational performance.

Together, they bring deep leadership experience, a demonstrated commitment to member service, and advancement of lending capabilities within their organizations.

“We’re pleased to welcome Bill, Chad, and Geoff to the Origence Board,” said Tony Boutelle, president and CEO of Origence. “They each bring a clear understanding of the lending challenges and opportunities credit unions are navigating today. Their perspective will help us continue our focus on delivering solutions that make lending easier, more efficient, and more effective for our partners.”

As associate Board members, Brown, Shane, and Lundfelt will provide strategic insight and industry expertise as Origence continues to expand its connected lending ecosystem and support credit unions with scalable, efficient lending solutions.

Origence’s Board of Directors is composed of credit union leaders from across the country who guide the organization’s strategy and ensure alignment with the evolving needs of the industry.

Additional Origence Board of Directors members include:

Bob McKay, president and CEO, Together Credit Union (Chairperson)

Steph Sherrodd, president and CEO, Sunward (Vice Chairperson)

Linda Armyn, president and CEO, FourLeaf Federal Credit Union (Secretary and Treasurer)

Bill Cheney, president and CEO, SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union

Don Clark, president and CEO, Sound Credit Union

April Clobes, president and CEO, Michigan State University Federal Credit Union

Karen Roch, president and CEO, Credit Union West

Sandra Sagehorn-Elliott, president and CEO, Vantage West Credit Union

Thayne Shaffer, president and CEO, America First Credit Union

About Origence

Origence is a leading technology provider transforming the lending experience for credit unions and their members. Established in 1994 as a credit union service organization, Origence has helped credit unions originate nearly $600 billion in loans through a network of connected technology solutions, including Origence CUDL™, Origence Lending Services, Origence arc, and FI Connect. Learn more at www.origence.com and follow us on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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