City of Toronto and Peterson open Honest Ed’s Park, a new public park in Mirvish Village

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, the City of Toronto and Peterson officially opened Honest Ed’s Park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Olivia Chow, Danielle Martin, Member of Parliament for University—Rosedale, Councillor Dianne Saxe (University—Rosedale), David Mirvish, founder of Mirvish Productions and son of Ed Mirvish, and Peterson CFO Judy Leung.

The City of Toronto, in partnership with the Mirvish Village development team, delivered this 1,213-square-metre park at 608 Markham St as part of the Mirvish Village mixed-use development. Located in the heart of the neighbourhood, the park pays tribute to the legendary discount store, Honest Ed’s and to its founder, Ed Mirvish, while creating a new public space for the community.

Designed by landscape architects PFS Studio, the park draws inspiration from the iconic Honest Ed’s signage, organizing the park into a series of garden spaces that create opportunities for recreation, relaxation and community gathering.

Ed Mirvish was famous for his saying, “for the birds, cheep cheep cheep” . The park pays homage to it with native trees and plantings that support local bird species, and also includes an interactive water feature, designed to look like a bird bath. Seating and picnic areas have been added thoughtfully throughout.

The opening of Honest Ed’s Park is a milestone in the transformation of Mirvish Village, creating a new public space that celebrates the neighbourhood’s history, and adds to Toronto’s network of parks and community amenities.

Quotes

“Honest Ed’s was more than a landmark. It was a place that brought people together and reflected the spirit of Toronto. This new park carries that legacy forward by creating a welcoming green space where neighbours can gather, families can spend time together and everyone can enjoy the outdoors in the heart of Mirvish Village. As Toronto continues to grow, investing in parks and public spaces like Honest Ed’s Park helps create more opportunities for connection while celebrating the stories and places that make our city unique.”

– Mayor Olivia Chow

“It’s a pleasure to celebrate the opening of Honest Ed’s Park in the heart of University—Rosedale. This beautiful public space is a testament to collaboration across all levels of government, and it honours the special place Honest Ed’s will always hold in the hearts of Torontonians. We are proud as a federal government to have contributed to bringing this vision to life.”

– Danielle Martin, Member of Parliament for University—Rosedale

“Honest Ed’s holds a special place in the hearts of people in this neighbourhood and across Toronto. I'm delighted that we've created Honest Ed's Park to honour that legacy, and that this place will continue bringing people together as a welcoming new public space where neighbours can gather, children can play, and new generations of memories can be made.”

– Councillor Dianne Saxe (University—Rosedale)

“The redevelopment of Honest Ed’s and Mirvish Village is a wonderful continuation of the community my parents built over many decades at Bathurst and Bloor. Just as Honest Ed’s welcomed everyone and became a destination, Honest Ed’s Park will welcome everyone and offer a place to come together in the heart of the neighborhood.”

— David Mirvish

“Honest Ed’s Park represents a milestone for Mirvish Village and our shared vision of creating places that serve the community and honour the history of the neighbourhood. We’re proud to see this new public park become part of the area, and grateful to the Mirvish family for trusting all stakeholders with this legacy, to the City of Toronto for welcoming the park into its network, and to the many groups who helped bring this to life.”

– Raymond Choy, Peterson

Media Contacts:

Peterson: Kayla Moyes, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs

kayla.moyes@talkshopmedia.com | 250-218-9276

City of Toronto: Media Relations, media@toronto.ca

About Peterson

Peterson is a Canadian real estate developer and investment group with a diversified portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and hospitality assets across North America. With a history of over 65 years and more than 23 million square feet owned, managed, or in development, Peterson brings an integrated approach to creating places that endure.

Guided by a commitment to making a meaningful difference, Peterson builds relationships that shape communities and drive long-term value. The company spans development, investment, property management, and capital partnerships—each grounded in a shared purpose and a values-led culture defined by relationships, entrepreneurship, integrity and gratitude.

From a single building on Alberni Street to a growing portfolio of transformative projects, Peterson continues to evolve while staying true to its roots as a family-led company, and is focused on enhancing life from within—creating spaces, experiences, and partnerships that stand the test of time.

About Mirvish Village

Mirvish Village is a mixed-use community at Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street that is a vibrant destination for living, shopping and gathering. The neighbourhood features purpose-built rental housing, including affordable homes, independent retail, restaurants, public spaces and thoughtfully restored heritage buildings that celebrate the area's rich history. Designed to foster connection and community, Mirvish Village brings together homes, local businesses, and cultural experiences in one of Toronto's most beloved neighbourhoods. For more information, visit mirvish-village.com

About City of Toronto

Toronto is home to more than three million people whose diversity and experiences make this great city Canada’s leading economic engine and one of the world’s most diverse and livable cities. As the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is a global leader in technology, finance, film, music, culture and innovation and climate action, and consistently places at the top of international rankings due to investments championed by its government, residents and businesses. For more information visit the City’s website .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6c9242a-ec15-4025-8a09-d76099b9dd2c.