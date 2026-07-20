Volatus Aerospace to Showcase Advanced Aerospace, Autonomy and Intelligence Solutions at Farnborough International Airshow

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (“Volatus” or the “Company”) (TSX: FLT) (OTCQX: TAKOF) (Frankfurt: ABB), is pleased to announce its participation at the Farnborough International Airshow, one of the world's premier aerospace, defence and security events.

As part of the Team Canada delegation, Volatus will join leading Canadian aerospace and defence innovators to showcase the country's growing capabilities in advanced aviation, autonomous systems, aerial intelligence, training and mission support solutions.

"Farnborough is one of the most important gatherings in the global aerospace and defence sector," said Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus. "As governments and industries increasingly seek trusted partners to enhance security, resilience and operational effectiveness, Volatus is uniquely positioned to deliver proven capabilities that combine aviation expertise, autonomy and intelligence. We are proud to represent Canada alongside some of the country's most innovative aerospace companies."

Volatus will showcase its broad range of connected capabilities spanning autonomous systems, counter-uncrewed aircraft systems (C-UAS) technologies, SKYDRA™, its proprietary C-UAS planning and readiness software, aerial intelligence, mission support, training and advanced aerospace solutions. Together, these offerings help defence, security, public safety, critical infrastructure and industrial organizations strengthen situational awareness, preparedness and operational effectiveness.

Participation in the Canadian Pavilion reflects Volatus' continued commitment to expanding its international presence and building strategic partnerships that advance innovation, operational readiness and long-term growth.

As global demand for autonomous systems, intelligence solutions and mission-critical aviation capabilities continues to grow, Volatus remains focused on delivering operationally proven solutions that help customers solve today's challenges while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities.

The Farnborough International Airshow takes place July 20-24 in Farnborough, United Kingdom. Visitors are invited to meet the Volatus team at the Canadian Pavilion throughout the Farnborough International Airshow to learn more about the Company's capabilities, ongoing initiatives and vision for the future of aerospace and defence.

About Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-controlled global aerospace and defence company delivering integrated uncrewed systems, aerial intelligence, and mission-critical operational services. The Company provides unmanned aerial systems, aerial intelligence services, autonomy software, and advanced training solutions supporting civil infrastructure, public safety, and defence markets.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “seeks”, “strategy” or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to: the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSX. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For additional information, please contact: