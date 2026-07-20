Lotus Emeya Sets New Electric Vehicle Lap Record at Malaysia’s Sepang International Circuit

Lotus Emeya R+ records a 2:20.317 lap around Sepang International Circuit, setting a new electric vehicle track benchmark.

Lap time exceeds the fastest publicly reported EV benchmark (2:27.790) at the circuit by more than seven seconds.

The exercise demonstrates the Lotus DNA in action and the Company’s continued commitment to driver-focused performance in the electric era.





NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: LOT) (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, has announced that the Lotus Emeya has set a new record at Malaysia's renowned Sepang International Circuit, completing the track in just 2:20.317, more than seven seconds faster than the fastest publicly reported EV lap previously recorded at the circuit.

The achievement marks a significant step forward in EV performance at one of Asia's most demanding race tracks, underscoring Lotus' continued commitment to engineering excellence and high-performance electric mobility.

Sepang's challenging 5.5km layout combines long high-speed straights with a technical mix of fast and slow corners, placing equal demands on power delivery, braking performance, aerodynamic stability and chassis balance.

The record-setting lap time was achieved by the Emeya R+ derivative, now more commonly known as the Emeya 900, and driven by champion GT driver Daniel Lu. The result highlights Lotus’ ability to combine everyday usability with genuine track capability.

"At Lotus, the track has always been the ultimate proving ground,” said Chong Yok Meng, Senior Director for Chassis and Vehicle Dynamics at Lotus.

“Setting the fastest EV lap at Sepang reflects the dedication of our engineering team and our commitment to delivering exceptional driver engagement, precision and performance. For us, this achievement isn't just about speed – it's proof that our electric vehicles embody the same dynamic principles that have defined Lotus for generations.”

The result further demonstrates Lotus' continued focus on engineering vehicles that live and breathe the company's core performance DNA, while also embracing electrification technology.

Like every Lotus, the Emeya - a pure electric hyper-GT - is designed ‘For The Drivers’. Its DNA is 100% Lotus, with exceptional, class-leading ride and handling, steering and aero performance. With its sleek design, powerful electric motors and luxurious interior, the Emeya sets a new standard in electric vehicles.

The Emeya combines cutting-edge technology, a sophisticated design, exceptional performance and unparalleled driving experiences in a package designed for both everyday driving and high-performance use.

A signature element of the Emeya design is its ‘porosity’ – the aerodynamic principle of air flowing through the vehicle as well as under, over, and around it.

Porosity was at the heart of the design of Lotus’ all-electric hypercar Evija, it remains integral to the Emira, and has provided clear inspiration for the Emeya, where those aerodynamic principles contributed to its record-setting performance in Malaysia.

The Sepang record reinforces the Emeya’s position among the world's highest-performing electric grand tourers and highlights how Lotus continues to translate decades of motorsport and performance engineering expertise into the electric era.

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalization and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

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