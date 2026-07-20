HojaSana Debuts Chelated Magnesium Glycinate for Sleep, Muscle Recovery, and Daily Mineral Balance

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HojaSana today announced the U.S. debut of HojaSana Magnesium Glycinate 200mg, a clean-label magnesium supplement built around chelated magnesium glycinate. The product is positioned for adults who want gentle, daily magnesium support for evening relaxation, post-activity muscle recovery, and routine mineral balance without the digestive discomfort associated with some other magnesium forms.





Why HojaSana Chose Chelated Magnesium Glycinate

HojaSana Magnesium Glycinate 200mg uses magnesium glycinate, also known as magnesium bisglycinate, in which a magnesium ion is bound to two glycine molecules. This chelated structure helps keep the mineral stable as it moves through the stomach, reducing the rapid release of free magnesium ions that can cause digestive upset with other forms.

For shoppers comparing chelated magnesium glycinate to other magnesium forms, the difference comes down to carrier chemistry. HojaSana selected this form specifically for consumers who want a gentle daily magnesium option that fits into an evening routine or post-workout recovery habit without surprising digestive effects.





What Sets HojaSana Magnesium Glycinate Apart

The product label states 200 mg of magnesium as magnesium glycinate per serving. This is elemental magnesium, not the weight of the entire magnesium glycinate compound. HojaSana uses this transparent labeling approach so consumers can compare products on an equal basis rather than being influenced by larger, less meaningful ingredient weights.

Each bottle contains 120 vegetable capsules, providing 60 servings at the suggested two-capsule daily serving. The capsule shell is made from hypromellose, and the formula includes only rice powder, vegetable stearic acid, and silica as additional ingredients. The product is Non-GMO, gluten-free, and manufactured in a GMP-compliant facility.

Quality testing is another differentiator. HojaSana’s magnesium glycinate has undergone third-party NSF testing for heavy metals and microbial quality, including lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury. This testing supports the brand’s broader positioning around clean, verifiable supplements.





How HojaSana Magnesium Glycinate Supports Daily Routines

HojaSana designed this magnesium glycinate supplement for three practical use cases. First, evening wind-down: magnesium is commonly associated with relaxation, and many adults include it as part of a nighttime routine. Second, post-activity muscle support: magnesium plays a role in normal muscle function and electrolyte balance, making it relevant after exercise or physical work. Third, daily mineral support: adults who do not consistently get enough magnesium from food can use a gentle capsule to help fill the gap.

The National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health notes that research on magnesium supplements for sleep remains mixed, with limited high-quality evidence. HojaSana therefore presents its magnesium glycinate as a daily wellness support product, not a treatment for sleep disorders or muscle conditions.





Magnesium Glycinate vs. Citrate and Oxide: HojaSana’s Choice

Consumers searching magnesium glycinate vs citrate or magnesium glycinate vs magnesium oxide are often trying to understand why one form feels gentler than another. HojaSana’s answer is straightforward: the glycine carrier in magnesium glycinate keeps the mineral stable through digestion, while citrate and oxide release magnesium more quickly and can be harder for sensitive stomachs to tolerate.

Magnesium oxide can deliver a high elemental magnesium number on the label, but the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements notes that some more soluble forms are absorbed more efficiently. Magnesium citrate dissolves well and is often chosen for digestive regularity. HojaSana’s glycinate option is intended for consumers who want daily magnesium support without aligning their supplement choice with either of those specific effects.

Clean Label and Simple Capsule Format

HojaSana Magnesium Glycinate 200mg is built for consistency. The vegetable capsule format fits vegan and vegetarian lifestyles, and the absence of artificial colors, flavors, or unnecessary fillers aligns with the brand’s clean-label approach.

For consumers evaluating magnesium glycinate capsules, HojaSana emphasizes that the right product is one they can take consistently. A gentle form, clear elemental magnesium dose, and simple ingredient list all contribute to that goal.

Availability

HojaSana Magnesium Glycinate 200mg is available at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GQGFG1RD | Brand site: https://hojasana.com/

About HojaSana

HojaSana is a wellness brand committed to clean, practical, and transparent nutritional supplements. The company develops products with clear dosing, minimal additives, and lifestyle-friendly certifications to help adults build sustainable daily health routines. From magnesium glycinate and vitamin D3 to targeted botanical formulas, HojaSana focuses on making wellness simple, accessible, and evidence-informed.

Contact Person：Fiona Yang

Email：support@hojasana.com

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