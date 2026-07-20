ColestZen Official Launch 2026 - Natural Cholesterol Support Supplement for Adults (US, UK, Canada, and Australia)

New York City, New York, USA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







The 2026 launch positions ColestZen as a cholesterol-focused formula aimed at being a steady partner in managing cardiovascular and metabolic health. The capsule supplement is built specifically with adults over 35 in mind, a group that often deals with the natural metabolic slowdowns that come with age and can throw off cholesterol balance and blood sugar regulation. According to the company, ColestZen is rolling out across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia through its official page .

The formula pairs nine plant-based botanicals with nine essential micronutrients in a single capsule, aiming to cover cardiovascular support from multiple angles at once. Bitter melon extract and cinnamon bark anchor the blood sugar and glucose metabolism side of the formula, while licorice root extract and gymnema sylvestre are included for their traditional roles in easing sugar cravings and supporting metabolic balance. Rounding out the blend are heart-supportive micronutrients like L-taurine, along with alpha lipoic acid and minerals such as magnesium and chromium, which contribute antioxidant support and help promote healthy circulation.

ColestZen is produced in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility in the United States, a standard meant to reflect quality and safety in manufacturing. It's worth being clear that this supplement is designed to sit alongside your current health routine, not to substitute for prescribed cholesterol medication or prescription diabetes treatment. Anyone already on those medications should talk to a healthcare provider before adding ColestZen to the mix.

The suggested dose is two capsules a day, and the brand states the formula begins working shortly after intake to support the body's natural handling of cholesterol and blood sugar. A 60-day money-back guarantee backs the purchase, giving buyers a low-risk way to try a natural option for cardiovascular and metabolic support. For those ready to take a more proactive stance on long-term heart health, ColestZen positions itself as a starting point.

Official Website: Click Here

What Is ColestZen? Formula, Purpose, and Who It's Built For

ColestZen was built for adults who want a natural, daily approach to supporting healthy cholesterol and overall metabolic wellness. Past age 35, many people start to notice metabolic changes that make it harder to keep cholesterol and blood sugar in balance. Rather than leaning entirely on prescription treatment, ColestZen is offered as a broader way to address those shifts.

Each capsule blends nine plant-based botanicals with nine essential micronutrients aimed at cardiovascular wellness, healthy circulation, and steady glucose metabolism. The botanical side, bitter melon extract, cinnamon bark, licorice root extract, and gymnema sylvestre, works toward blood sugar balance and general metabolic function. The micronutrient side rounds things out with L-taurine, alpha lipoic acid, vitamins C and E, magnesium, and chromium, which together offer antioxidant support and help maintain vascular health.

Manufacturing takes place in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered U.S. facility , following strict process standards meant to keep quality and consistency consistent from batch to batch. ColestZen isn't a drug and isn't meant to replace prescribed medication. Anyone taking blood pressure medication or a prescription glucose-lowering drug should speak with a healthcare provider before starting it.

Two capsules daily is the recommended routine, and every purchase comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee, giving buyers room to evaluate whether the supplement fits their cardiovascular and metabolic health goals without much financial risk. The formula is built to touch several pathways tied to heart health at once, which the brand frames as a more complete way to support cholesterol management and metabolic balance over time.

ColestZen marks its first entry into the healthy cholesterol support category, a step the company describes as a meaningful point in its product development.

This capsule-based supplement is designed to support healthy cholesterol, balanced blood sugar, and broader cardiovascular and metabolic wellness. Built from nine plant-based botanicals and nine essential micronutrients, it's aimed at people who want to reinforce an existing healthy cholesterol routine rather than start from scratch.

The formula draws on bitter melon extract, cinnamon bark, licorice root extract, gymnema sylvestre, mulberry fruit powder, cayenne pepper extract, and juniper berry powder, paired with minerals and amino acids including L-taurine and alpha lipoic acid. Together, these ingredients are positioned to support healthy circulation, steady blood sugar, and antioxidant protection, feeding into overall metabolic and cardiovascular wellness.

Production happens in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified U.S. facility, which the brand points to as evidence of high manufacturing standards and product safety. ColestZen is not classified as a drug. It's built to work alongside, not replace, prescribed cholesterol or blood pressure medication.

The daily routine is simple: two capsules, ideally paired with good nutrition and regular movement. Every order includes a 60-day money-back guarantee, which the company presents as a reflection of confidence in the product.

Customer support is available, and the brand maintains a shipping policy, though anyone ordering internationally should confirm specifics directly with the company. Taken together, ColestZen is pitched as a fitting option for adults over 35 who want natural support for cholesterol and metabolic health.

Why ColestZen Was Created for Adults Over 35

Plenty of adults, especially past 35, watch their cholesterol numbers drift upward even when their diet and exercise habits haven't changed much. Low energy or circulation concerns often show up alongside it. ColestZen is marketed as a natural, daily way to support cholesterol balance, blood sugar regulation, and general cardiovascular wellness, without turning straight to prescription treatment.

The brand's marketing leans on the idea of a "hidden metabolic slowdown," a concept it suggests may play a role in rising LDL cholesterol after 35, separate from diet. That framing shows up on the product's sales page as a possible explanation, but it isn't a medical diagnosis and hasn't been independently confirmed here. What can be verified is more straightforward: ColestZen is a proprietary-blend capsule supplement meant to be taken twice daily, sold directly through the brand's website in one-time bundles of two, three, or six bottles.

ColestZen isn't built for everyone. It's not a substitute for prescribed cholesterol medication, and anyone with a diagnosed cardiovascular condition should check with a healthcare provider before adding it to their routine. It's also not recommended for pregnant or nursing individuals, or for anyone under 18.

The brand's FAQ specifically suggests showing the label to a healthcare professional before starting, a reasonable precaution given that some botanicals in the formula, licorice root and cinnamon in particular, are known to interact with blood pressure and blood sugar medications. Because the exact doses in ColestZen aren't disclosed, the real-world impact of those interactions at this formula's specific levels isn't known, a point worth keeping in mind and explored further below.

Researching Ingredients, Safety

Lifestyle changes remain the most reliable way to prevent and manage high cholesterol. But diet and exercise don't always get the job done on their own. That's where some people turn to supplements like ColestZen as an addition to their routine, while others need prescription cholesterol medication from their healthcare provider to:

Lower LDL cholesterol, the "bad" cholesterol tied to arterial plaque buildup and higher heart disease risk.

Bring down triglycerides, a blood fat that raises cardiovascular risk when elevated.

Raise HDL cholesterol, the "good" cholesterol that clears excess cholesterol from the bloodstream and helps protect the heart.





Depending on individual needs, a provider might prescribe one medication or a combination. For those exploring supplement options alongside or instead of that path, ColestZen is one name that comes up.

ColestZen Ingredients Breakdown: Botanicals and Micronutrients

ColestZen's approach centers on a blend of botanical extracts and essential nutrients aimed at supporting healthy cholesterol and balanced blood sugar. The capsule brings together nine plant-based botanicals and nine essential micronutrients, targeting several pathways tied to cardiovascular and metabolic health at once.

Bitter melon extract and gymnema sylvestre are the two botanicals most associated with blood sugar balance and curbing sugar cravings. Cinnamon bark and banaba leaf extract are included for healthy glucose metabolism, while mulberry fruit powder and licorice root extract contribute antioxidant support and metabolic balance. On the amino acid side, L-taurine and alpha lipoic acid support heart function and add antioxidant benefits that feed into broader cardiovascular health. Cayenne pepper extract and juniper berry powder round out the blend, included for healthy circulation and support of the body's natural detox processes.

The goal of this combination is to support the body's own ability to maintain cholesterol levels already within a normal range while keeping blood sugar balanced, both central to long-term metabolic and cardiovascular wellness.

Manufacturing takes place in a GMP-certified, FDA-registered facility, meeting standards designed to protect quality and safety. The brand states the formula begins absorbing shortly after intake, with two capsules recommended daily. Paired with good nutrition and regular exercise, ColestZen is presented as a convenient, well-rounded way to support heart health and metabolic balance.

Again, worth repeating: ColestZen is not a drug and isn't meant to stand in for prescribed cholesterol or blood pressure medication. It's designed as a complementary supplement that feeds essential nutrient pathways in the body, offering a natural route toward managing cholesterol and blood sugar.

ColestZen's 18 total ingredients are split into two groups: nine botanicals and nine micronutrients.

The botanical ingredients and their stated roles:

Bitter Melon Extract (fruit): Long used in South and Southeast Asian cuisine and herbal traditions, included here for blood sugar metabolism support.

Long used in South and Southeast Asian cuisine and herbal traditions, included here for blood sugar metabolism support. Cinnamon (bark): A familiar kitchen spice, positioned to support glucose metabolism and cholesterol balance.

A familiar kitchen spice, positioned to support glucose metabolism and cholesterol balance. Licorice Extract (root): Traditionally used for digestive health and metabolic balance. Note that licorice root contains glycyrrhizin, a compound that can affect blood pressure and potassium levels.

Traditionally used for digestive health and metabolic balance. Note that licorice root contains glycyrrhizin, a compound that can affect blood pressure and potassium levels. Gymnema Sylvestre (leaf powder): Called the "sugar destroyer" in Ayurvedic tradition, marketed here for cutting sugar cravings and supporting blood sugar regulation.

Called the "sugar destroyer" in Ayurvedic tradition, marketed here for cutting sugar cravings and supporting blood sugar regulation. Banaba Extract (leaf): Contains corosolic acid, thought to support glucose metabolism and insulin activity.

Contains corosolic acid, thought to support glucose metabolism and insulin activity. Mulberry Fruit Powder (fresh fruit): Brings antioxidants and compounds that may support carbohydrate metabolism and steady blood sugar.

Brings antioxidants and compounds that may support carbohydrate metabolism and steady blood sugar. Yarrow Herb Powder (whole herb): Historically used to support healthy circulation and vascular function.

Historically used to support healthy circulation and vascular function. Cayenne Pepper Extract: Contains capsaicin, associated with supporting blood flow and metabolic rate.

Contains capsaicin, associated with supporting blood flow and metabolic rate. Juniper Berry Powder: Linked to detoxification support and fluid balance.





The micronutrient layer:

L-Taurine: An amino acid supporting heart function, blood flow, and fat metabolism.

An amino acid supporting heart function, blood flow, and fat metabolism. Alpha Lipoic Acid: An antioxidant compound tied to insulin sensitivity and blood sugar regulation.

An antioxidant compound tied to insulin sensitivity and blood sugar regulation. Vitamin C: A well-studied antioxidant supporting vessel wall integrity and arterial elasticity.

A well-studied antioxidant supporting vessel wall integrity and arterial elasticity. Vitamin E: Helps guard against oxidized LDL cholesterol and supports healthy blood flow.

Helps guard against oxidized LDL cholesterol and supports healthy blood flow. Biotin: A B-vitamin involved in fat metabolism.

A B-vitamin involved in fat metabolism. Magnesium: Supports muscle and nerve function along with blood pressure regulation.

Supports muscle and nerve function along with blood pressure regulation. Zinc: Supports liver health and arterial wall function.

Supports liver health and arterial wall function. Manganese: Acts as a cofactor for antioxidant enzymes.

Acts as a cofactor for antioxidant enzymes. Chromium: Supports blood sugar regulation and metabolic balance.





Several of these micronutrients, vitamins C and E, magnesium, and chromium among them, have solid independent research behind their roles in cardiovascular and metabolic health. That said, general ingredient research doesn't confirm how ColestZen's specific formula performs, particularly since the exact doses used aren't disclosed.

The company positions ColestZen as support for several wellness goals people commonly prioritize, including:

Supporting healthy cholesterol levels already within the normal range

Promoting balanced blood sugar and glucose metabolism

Delivering a blend of 18 botanical and micronutrient ingredients

Encouraging healthy circulation and cardiovascular function

Providing antioxidant protection tied to metabolic wellness

Manufacturing in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility for quality assurance

Simple daily use: two capsules with water, ideally in the morning

Complementing an existing healthy cholesterol routine and lifestyle habits

What Consumers Should Look for in a Cholesterol Supplement

Meeting the growing demand for cholesterol support means combining education, ingredient quality, and honest communication. As more people pay attention to cardiovascular and metabolic health, they're looking for products that go beyond cholesterol alone to also support blood sugar and blood pressure. That's pushed supplement makers toward capsule formulas built around botanicals and micronutrients known for their roles in heart and metabolic health.

ColestZen fits squarely into that shift, combining alpha lipoic acid, mulberry fruit powder, juniper berry powder, and cayenne pepper extract to work across several pathways tied to cardiovascular and metabolic wellness. L-taurine adds further support for heart function and energy metabolism. But formulation is only part of the picture. Manufacturing standards matter just as much, which is why GMP certification and FDA-registered production facilities are treated as baseline requirements rather than bonus features.

Clear, published supplement facts panels build trust by giving consumers what they need to make informed choices. So does honest communication about how supplement ingredients might interact with prescribed medications, particularly glucose-lowering drugs or blood pressure treatments. Anyone on those medications should check with a healthcare professional before starting a supplement like this. Accessible customer support and a fair return policy, in ColestZen's case a 60-day money-back guarantee , add another layer of consumer confidence.

At the end of the day, meeting real consumer demand comes down to offering something reliable, well-formulated, and safe. ColestZen aims to do that by complementing an existing cholesterol routine rather than replacing it, focusing on cardiovascular and metabolic health as a connected system rather than isolated symptoms.

ColestZen's Approach to Heart Health Education

ColestZen positions itself as more than a bottle of capsules, framing itself as a partner in understanding heart and metabolic health more broadly. The brand's stance is that healthy cholesterol and balanced blood sugar aren't just about supplementation. They're also about understanding how nutrition, daily habits, and responsible supplement use fit together. To back that up, ColestZen offers educational content covering the basics of heart health, why metabolic balance matters, and practical ways to build natural support into a daily routine.

The brand's broader message is that real cardiovascular health comes from several things working together: solid nutrition, regular activity, managing stress, and staying on top of overall health markers. By helping people connect those dots, ColestZen aims to encourage habits that hold up over the long run. It's also direct about responsible use, especially for anyone already taking prescribed cholesterol medication, diabetes medication, or blood pressure drugs, recommending a conversation with a healthcare provider before adding the supplement to an existing regimen.

How ColestZen Fits Into Current Wellness Habits

ColestZen's formulation reflects current demand for natural, effective, convenient health products that fit into modern routines. The capsule format is meant to make prevention and maintenance easier to stick with, delivering cardiovascular and metabolic support without adding complexity to an already busy schedule.

A handful of wellness trends shape how ColestZen is built and marketed:

Personalized Wellness

Every health journey looks different, and ColestZen is designed to flex across a range of goals. Whether the focus is diet, activity, or stress management, the formula is built to support healthy cholesterol, blood sugar balance, and circulation without conflicting with an existing health plan or prescribed medication. That flexibility is part of what the brand pitches to adults over 35 looking for support tailored to their own situation.





Simple Daily Routine

Sticking with a health habit gets harder when life is busy, which is why ColestZen's twice-daily approach is built for simplicity. The formula is designed to begin absorbing quickly, giving even the busiest people a straightforward way to work toward their cardiovascular and metabolic goals without extra steps.





A Whole-Body Approach

Heart health doesn't exist in isolation. It's tied closely to metabolism, antioxidant status, and circulation. ColestZen's blend, nine botanicals including mulberry fruit powder, juniper berry powder, cayenne pepper extract, and licorice root extract, paired with nine micronutrients like alpha lipoic acid and L-taurine, is meant to work across the cardiovascular system, blood sugar balance, and circulation at once. It's a reflection of the brand's broader philosophy that heart and metabolic health need to be addressed as a connected system.





Honesty and Quality

Trust is central to how ColestZen positions itself. Manufacturing in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility is meant to signal adherence to strict safety and process standards. The brand is upfront about using a proprietary blend, and it publishes its refund policy and customer support channels so buyers know what to expect. That transparency extends to being clear that this is a supplement, not a drug, and not a replacement for prescribed cholesterol treatment.





Supporting Active, Healthy Lives

ColestZen frames supplementation as one piece of a bigger picture that includes exercise, balanced nutrition, hydration, and rest. The brand's position is that healthy cholesterol and metabolic function depend on steady, sustainable habits, not shortcuts. By supporting energy levels, helping curb sugar cravings, and contributing to healthy blood pressure, the formula is meant to support an active lifestyle over time.





Built Around You

ColestZen's development drew on feedback from adults over 35 looking for natural, safe ways to support heart and metabolic health despite demanding schedules. The brand's bundle options include multi-bottle packages with bonus guides covering artery health and energy management, an approach meant to add value beyond just the supplement itself.





Commitment to High Standards

Manufactured in a facility that meets FDA registration and GMP certification requirements, ColestZen is built around standards meant to protect purity, consistency, and safety. The brand is direct about potential interactions, particularly for people on prescription diabetes or blood pressure medication, and backs purchases with a clear 60-day money-back guarantee as a show of confidence.





Looking Forward

ColestZen plans to expand its educational content over time, covering heart health, blood sugar management, natural blood pressure support, and the role nutrients like alpha lipoic acid and amino acids play in cardiovascular wellness. The stated goal is helping people make informed choices and find natural options that work alongside, not against, prescribed treatment.





Industry Insight

Health professionals and researchers in cardiovascular and metabolic health generally agree that heart health depends on a mix of factors: nutrition, activity, stress management, and following medical guidance. Supplements like ColestZen may offer supportive value, but they aren't substitutes for prescribed cholesterol or glucose-lowering medication. ColestZen's own positioning reflects that, framing the product as part of a broader health plan guided by healthcare professionals, with clear attention to potential medication interactions.





Availability

ColestZen is available exclusively through its official website , which includes product details, current pricing, bundle options, and shipping information. The site also has a dedicated shipping policy page and customer support contacts, including guidance for questions about international shipping. Anyone taking prescribed medication or managing a health condition should review usage instructions carefully and check with a healthcare provider before starting, to make sure it fits safely alongside their existing regimen.

The Bottom Line

ColestZen is a cholesterol-focused supplement built to support healthy cholesterol levels, balanced blood sugar, and overall cardiovascular wellness. Its emphasis on education, manufacturing quality, transparency, and putting the user in control positions it as a natural option meant to complement long-term health goals rather than replace medical treatment. The capsule combines nine plant-based botanicals with nine essential micronutrients, aimed at supporting circulation, blood sugar balance, and antioxidant protection. Used alongside solid nutrition, regular exercise, and medical guidance, ColestZen is framed as one piece of a broader strategy for maintaining heart and metabolic health over time.

Contact Information

Company: ColestZen

Email: support@trycolestzen.com

Phone: (305) 457-6427

Support Hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Eastern Time)

Disclaimer: The statements regarding ColestZen have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your healthcare provider or doctor before starting any new supplement, especially if you have a health condition or are pregnant or nursing. Individual results may vary based on diet, exercise, and other lifestyle factors.