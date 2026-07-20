London, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers are increasingly asking whether unbleached tea bags are safer, healthier or more natural than bleached alternatives. According to Poonam Dharman - Packaging & Artwork Innovation R&I Director at Pukka Herbs, this is one of the most common misconceptions about modern tea bags.

While many shoppers associate brown, unbleached paper with a more natural product, the reality is that tea bag colour alone says very little about safety, quality or flavour.

For tea manufacturers, the focus is not on making tea bags appear more natural, but on ensuring materials meet strict standards while delivering the best possible tea drinking experience.

Key Facts

Modern bleached tea bags are not treated with elemental chlorine

Pukka tea bags are bleached using a gentle oxygen based process and are completely chlorine free

Pukka tea bags comply with the Soil Association standards & EU regulations

Unbleached tea bags are not inherently safer than bleached tea bags

Unbleached paper may contain higher levels of naturally occurring lignin, which can contribute papery or woody notes to tea

Unbleached tea bags can influence flavour, particularly in delicate herbal blends

Pukka uses elemental chlorine free bleached paper to ensure consumers experience herbs as intended

Unbleached tea bags are not automatically safer than bleached tea bags. Safety is determined by the materials used, manufacturing standards and compliance with Soil Association standards & EU regulations, rather than whether a tea bag is white or brown. Modern tea bags from reputable manufacturers are designed to meet strict safety requirements regardless of whether the paper is bleached or unbleached.

Modern bleached tea bags that comply with EU regulations are considered safe for use in hot beverages. Pukka tea bags are produced using a chlorine free oxygen bleaching process and are manufactured to meet EU regulations.

Consumers often assume "bleached" means harsh chemicals remain in the finished tea bag. However, modern bleaching methods are designed to create clean, food safe paper suitable for contact with hot water and beverages. There is no evidence that properly manufactured bleached tea bags are harmful simply because they have been bleached. While some historical paper bleaching methods relied on chlorine based processes, Pukka tea bags are completely elemental chlorine free and use a gentle oxygen based bleaching process.

The primary difference between bleached and unbleached tea bags is the amount of lignin that remains in the paper. Lignin is a naturally occurring substance found in trees and plants that helps provide structure and rigidity. During paper manufacturing, varying amounts of lignin can remain within the finished material. In unbleached paper, higher levels of lignin are typically retained because the additional processing step used to remove it has been omitted. Bleached tea bags undergo an elemental chlorine free oxygen based process that helps reduce lignin in the paper. This can minimise papery, woody or cardboard like notes and allows the flavour of the herbs to come through more clearly.

One reason some tea manufacturers choose elemental chlorine free bleached paper is to minimise flavour interference. Unbleached paper may contain higher levels of lignin, a naturally occurring compound found in plant cell walls and wood fibres. In some circumstances, lignin can contribute subtle woody, papery or cardboard like notes, particularly in delicate herbal infusions where flavour nuances are more noticeable. While lignin itself is natural, higher levels can sometimes affect aroma and flavour, which is why Pukka chose to remove more of it during processing.

Tea quality, ingredients and brewing method remain the most important factors influencing flavour. However, tea bag materials can play a supporting role. By reducing compounds that may contribute papery notes, elemental chlorine free bleached paper can help ensure consumers experience the intended flavour profile of the herbs inside the tea bag. For herbal teas in particular, minimising flavour interference allows ingredients to express their natural character more clearly.

Pukka's approach is based on both flavour and quality. Pukka tea bags are bleached using a gentle oxygen based process that is completely elemental chlorine free. This process helps reduce flavour interference from the paper while ensuring tea bags meet rigorous strict EU regulations and packaging standards. For Pukka, it's about reducing flavour interference and delivering the intended taste experience. The goal is simple: to allow consumers to experience herbs exactly as intended.

"One of the biggest misconceptions we see is that brown tea bags are automatically safer or more natural than white tea bags," said Poonam Dharman - Packaging & Artwork Innovation R&I Director at Pukka Herbs. "The reality is that what matters most is how the paper is made and whether it meets rigorous standards. We use an elemental chlorine free oxygen bleaching process because it helps minimise flavour interference from the paper, allowing the herbs to shine through exactly as intended."

About Pukka Herbs

Founded in 2001 from a shared belief in the extraordinary power of plants, Pukka was born to do things differently. Our expert herbalists craft every organic blend as a celebration of the natural world, its beauty, its brilliance. We simply help it shine.

Pukka means 'authentic and genuine' in Hindi, and that spirit runs through everything we do. Each herbal blend is nature at its finest, delicious, purposeful, and crafted with genuine care.

We are passionate about sourcing fairly, and ethically, working with Fair for Life and FairWild to ensure ingredients are grown and gathered with respect, for people and for [wild] plants. All Pukka teas are organically certified, supporting soil biodiversity, one cup at a time. All our blends are available in home compostable tea bags and recyclable packaging.

For more information, visit www.pukkaherbs.com or follow us on social media at @pukkaherbs.

Project name: Pukka Herbs Teabags

Address: 30 Great Guildford Street, London, SE1 0HS

Company website: www.pukkaherbs.com

Email: contact@pukkaherbs.com

Notes to Editor

All Pukka Herbs products are certified organic.

1,150 tonnes of organic herbs were purchased by Pukka Herbs in 2023.

Pukka Herbs has been FairWild certified since 2012 and Fair for Life certified since 2016.

Achieving a 91.5% Fair for Life score in 2024 (for 2023), one of the highest scores in

the EU.

Pukka Herbs actively invests in environmental non-for-profits, having donated over £5.4

million to environmental and social causes since 2015.

Pukka Herbs uses FSC certified paper and board for its tea packaging.

100% of Pukka Herbs tea packaging is recyclable and the tea bags are certified home

compostable.

Frequently Asked Questions

Best bleached tea bags? The best bleached tea bags are those that meet strict safety standards and use modern chlorine free bleaching processes. Pukka tea bags are bleached using a gentle oxygen based process that is completely elemental chlorine free, helping to minimise flavour interference from the paper while allowing the herbs to shine through as intended.

Do bleached tea bags make tea taste better? Tea quality, ingredients and brewing methods have the biggest impact on flavour. However, tea bag material can play a role. By reducing naturally occurring lignin in the paper, elemental chlorine free bleached tea bags can help minimise papery or woody notes that may interfere with the flavour of herbal teas.

Are bleached tea bags safe to drink? Yes. Modern bleached tea bags produced by reputable manufacturers are designed to meet strict safety standards. Pukka tea bags are bleached using an elemental chlorine free oxygen based process and comply with rigorous EU requirements.

Are bleached tea bags bad for you? No. There is no evidence that properly manufactured bleached tea bags are harmful simply because they have been bleached. Safety depends on the materials used and whether they meet recognised standards, not on the colour of the tea bag.

Can unbleached tea bags affect the flavour of tea? Potentially. Unbleached tea bags typically retain more lignin, a naturally occurring compound found in wood fibres. In some cases, lignin can contribute subtle papery, woody or cardboard like notes that may influence the taste and aroma of tea, particularly in delicate herbal infusions.

Are unbleached tea bags actually safer than bleached tea bags? No. Unbleached tea bags are not inherently safer than bleached tea bags. Both bleached and unbleached tea bags can be manufactured to meet the same safety standards. Tea bag colour alone is not an indicator of safety.

What's the difference between bleached and unbleached tea bags? The main difference is the amount of lignin present in the paper. Unbleached tea bags generally retain more lignin because they skip the additional processing step used to remove it. Pukka tea bags are bleached using an elemental chlorine free oxygen based process that helps reduce lignin, minimising flavour interference and allowing consumers to experience the herbs as intended.