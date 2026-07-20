Packaging Adhesives Market Size to Reach USD 29.44 Billion by 2035 on Rising Sustainable Packaging Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Packaging Adhesives Market was valued at USD 16.92 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 29.44 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2026 to 2035.

The world packaging adhesives industry is developing very fast, owing to innovation, sustainability requirements, and changing demands from various industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, ecommerce, and industrial packaging among others. Packaging adhesives are defined as the chemical bonding materials that are applied for joining and labeling of packaging parts like cartons, corrugated boxes, and laminates. The investment and funding patterns show more investment going into research and development in order to get environmentally friendly adhesives solutions. Raw material study demonstrates the cost fluctuations of polymers and resins affecting prices.





Request Instant Access to the Packaging Adhesives Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6324

E-commerce Expansion and Sustainable Adhesive Innovation Accelerate Market Growth

The growth of e-commerce packaging will be the biggest driver for adhesive sales in the coming years owing to continued double-digit growth in retail sales leading to corresponding demand for corrugated secondary packaging and tamper-proof carton sealants. At the same time, packaging sustainability regulations in both the EU and state-level legislation in the U.S. are forcing investment into bio-degradable and recyclable compatible formulations, with Bostik’s 2024 e-commerce hot-melt range exemplifying commercial interest.

Segmentation Analysis

By Resin

The market leader was Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), which constituted around 28.6%, because of its properties of chemical resistance, substrate suitability, and the availability of existing processing facilities. The acrylic segment is the fastest growing among all the segments, due to the broadening scope of applications of waterborne types of resins.

By Technology

Water Based held the highest market share, contributing to almost 42% of the market in 2025 owing to its compliance with regulations in lamination of food contact flexible packaging and secondary packaging in the pharmaceutical industry. Hot Melt was the most rapidly growing product technology owing to the demands of e-commerce packaging industry.

By Application

Flexible packaging had an impressive market share of around 35%, fueled by the shift of the food and beverages industry towards shifting from rigid packagings to flexible laminate pouches and stand-up pouches. Labeling emerged as the most rapidly growing segment due to the increasing needs for e-commerce labeling and serialisation of medicines.

For an In-Depth Strategic Briefing with Our Research Team, Connect Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/6324

Regional Insights:

North America ruled the packaging adhesives market in the world by earning approximately 25% of the global revenues in 2025 due to the extensive use of flexible packaging due to the massive food and beverage industry, the growth of the e-commerce sector resulting in secondary packaging needs, and the tamper-evident label for pharma products, where the U.S. has contributed 87.4% towards the regional revenues.

The U.S. Packaging Adhesives Market was valued at approximately USD 4.24 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to attain an approximate value of USD 6.72 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of approximately 5.23%. The Europe Packaging Adhesives Market is estimated to be USD 4.23 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.18 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.44% during 2026–2035.

Europe Packaging Adhesives Market size is expected to be USD 4.23 billion in 2025 and is further forecast to reach USD 7.18 billion by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.44% between 2026 and 2035. Europe represents a heavily regulated and specification-based market driven by EU regulations related to recyclability and VOC emissions. Germany dominates the market share with a 22.3%, while other leading nations include the UK, France, and Italy.

Asia Pacific represents the most rapidly growing regional packaging adhesives market, thanks to China’s immense food and consumer goods packaging industry, fast growing food processing and pharmaceuticals industries in India, and the growing FMCG industry in Southeast Asia. With China representing 44.8% of the regional revenues as the largest producer of food and consumer goods packaging in the world, the region remains the most rapidly growing packaging adhesives market over the next 10 years.

Purchase Single User PDF of Global Packaging Adhesives Market Intelligence Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6324

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Packaging Adhesives Market Report:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B. Fuller Company

Bostik SA (Arkema Group)

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Sika AG

Jowat SE

Paramelt RMC BV

Wacker Chemie AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Beardow Adams Ltd.

Savare Specialty Adhesives Srl

Cattie Adhesives Inc.

Delo Industrial Adhesives GmbH

Mactac LLC

UPM Raflatac Oy

Collano AG

Graco Inc.

Recent Developments:

2024: Bostik, an Arkema company, introduced its advanced hot-melt packaging adhesive line, featuring enhanced bonding for e-commerce envelopes with improved cold resistance and faster set times.

2024: H.B. Fuller Company expanded its compostable and recyclable compatible adhesive portfolio with the Flextra Evolution series, targeting sustainable flexible packaging demand.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PVC & ACRYLIC RESIN PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across chemical resistance and food-contact compliant adhesive formulations globally.

– helps you understand adoption trends across chemical resistance and food-contact compliant adhesive formulations globally. WATER-BASED & HOT-MELT TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you evaluate regulatory compliance and e-commerce sealing speed investment trends globally.

– helps you evaluate regulatory compliance and e-commerce sealing speed investment trends globally. FLEXIBLE PACKAGING & LABELING APPLICATION METRICS – helps you analyze laminate structure and pharmaceutical serialisation adhesive demand globally.

– helps you analyze laminate structure and pharmaceutical serialisation adhesive demand globally. E-COMMERCE & DISTRIBUTION CENTER SEALING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in automated, high-speed carton sealing adhesive adoption globally.

– helps you uncover growth in automated, high-speed carton sealing adhesive adoption globally. BIO-BASED & SUSTAINABLE FORMULATION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in plant-derived and recyclable-compatible adhesive development globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in plant-derived and recyclable-compatible adhesive development globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & PACKAGING ADHESIVES EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on formulation portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.

Demand for Industry Analysis: Our Comprehensive Report Packaging Adhesives Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/packaging-adhesives-market-6324

Packaging Adhesives Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 16.92 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 29.44 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.64% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Resin (Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA), Acrylics, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane, Others)

• By Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based, Hot Melt, Others)

• By Application (Case & Carton Sealing, Corrugated Packaging, Labeling, Flexible Packaging, Folding Cartons, Specialty Packaging, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Latest Publish Press Release:

Gypsum Board Market Size To Exceed $33.65 Billion By 2035

Candle Market Size To Exceed $22.14 Billion By 2035

Skin Lightening Products Market Size To Exceed $20.64 Billion By 2035

Copper Scrap Market Size To Exceed $160.83 Billion By 2035

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.