$HUBG Legal News: Hub Group Accused of Misrepresentations about its Financial Statements in BFA Law’s Securities Fraud Class Action

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hub Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) and certain of the Company’s senior executives for securities fraud after its significant stock drop resulting from potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Hub Group, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/hub-group-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the HUBG ($HUBG) Class Action:

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 28, 2026

August 28, 2026 Alleged Misconduct: Securities fraud relating to Hub Group’s financial results, revenue recognition, accounting of costs, internal controls, and prospects for/drivers of growth

Securities fraud relating to Hub Group’s financial results, revenue recognition, accounting of costs, internal controls, and prospects for/drivers of growth Largest Stock Drop: February 6, 2026 – 18% Stock Drop

February 6, 2026 – 18% Stock Drop Court: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Filing Law Firm: Bleichmar Fonti & Auld (“BFA Law”)

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld (“BFA Law”) Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights

Investors have until August 28, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts securities fraud claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Hub Group securities. The class action is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. It is captioned Lawler v. Hub Group, Inc., No. 1:26-cv-07596.

Why is Hub Group Being Sued for Securities Fraud?

Hub Group is a transportation and logistics freight carrier that provides trucking and related services to operators across the supply chain. Hub Group services a customer base extending across various industries, including retail, consumer products, automotive, and durable goods, and reports to be one of the largest freight transportation providers in North America.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements concerning the premature and incorrect revenue recognition of certain transactions, the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable, the effectiveness of internal controls, and the Hub Group’s drivers of financial results and growth.

Why did Hub Group’s Stock Drop?



On February 5, 2026, Hub Group announced that the Company’s financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 should not be relied upon and would be restated due to “an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025.” Hub Group revealed that its reports for those quarters “were in each case materially misstated due to the aforementioned error and should no longer be relied upon” and that “the Company [wa]s also continuing to assess the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting and appropriate remediation steps.” Hub Group also estimated that “[t]he total amount of the reduction to accounts payable and purchased transportation costs related to this issue that was recorded during these periods is $77 million.”

This news caused the price of Hub Group stock to decline roughly 18%, from $51.33 per share at close on February 5, 2026, to $41.96 per share at close on February 6, 2026.

On May 12, 2026, Hub Group announced that it had “identified certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported,” causing its 2023 and 2024 annual reports filed with the SEC to be “materially misstated,” such that they “should no longer be relied upon.” Hub Group did not quantify the expected misstatement, although it “expect[ed] to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for each of the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023.”

This news caused the price of Hub Group stock to decline a further 13%, from $41.86 per share at close on May 11, 2026, to $36.62 per share at close on May 12, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/hub-group-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Hub Group, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/hub-group-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/hub-group-class-action-lawsuit

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