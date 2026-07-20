$IBM Legal News: IBM Investigated for Misrepresentations about its IBM Z Product Slowdown – Investors Notified to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for potential securities fraud after its significant stock drop.

If you invested in IBM, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/ibm-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the IBM ($IBM) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud relating to IBM’s misrepresentations about the pace of securing new business deals and the strength of its IBM Z product outlook

Securities fraud relating to IBM’s misrepresentations about the pace of securing new business deals and the strength of its IBM Z product outlook Stock Decline: July 14, 2026 – 25% Stock Drop

July 14, 2026 – 25% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights



Why is IBM Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

IBM is being investigated for securities fraud following a significant stock drop. The decline in IBM’s stock price caused significant losses to investors.

IBM is a global technology and consulting company that focuses on hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence. IBM uses IBM Z to deliver enhanced AI acceleration through multi-model AI capabilities, low unit cost architecture at scale for workloads that require end-to-end encryption, continued availability, and ultra-high throughput.

BFA is investigating whether IBM misled investors about its pace securing new business deals and the strength of its IBM Z outlook.

Why did IBM’s Stock Drop?



On July 14, 2026, IBM released its 2026 Q2 financial results. IBM announced a disappointing quarter that it attributed to “a shortfall in our Z performance and the associated software stack, primarily in Transaction Processing.” IBM also revealed that it had “faltered,” and “did not adapt and move quickly enough” so that “numerous large deals failed to close on the timelines we expected, driving the majority of our shortfall.”

This news caused the price of IBM stock to decline over $75 in intraday trading on July 14, 2026, or over 25%.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/ibm-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in IBM, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/ibm-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/ibm-class-action-lawsuit

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