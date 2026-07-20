Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) Announces PT Panglima Pandawa Sakti as First International Online Marketplace for The Home Defense™

Agreement marks the Company's first direct-to-consumer e-commerce channel outside the United States, advancing the Company's global commercialization strategy

Las Vegas, NV, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternative Ballistics Corporation (OTCQB: ALBC) ("ALBC" or the "Company"), developer of innovative less-lethal technologies, today announced that PT Panglima Pandawa Sakti, an Indonesian defense solutions company, will lead the way in becoming the first international online marketplace to offer The Home Defense™ to qualified customers within its authorized market.

The Home Defense™ was developed to provide responsible gun owners with a less-lethal-first option that may allow them to stop or deter a threat before resorting to deadly force. Using Alternative Ballistics’ patented bullet capture technology, the system works with a firearm they already own while preserving the ability to transition to conventional ammunition if the threat persists.

"Our international distribution strategy has focused on partnering with experienced organizations that understand their local markets and regulatory environments," said Jason LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer of Alternative Ballistics. "Following the recent domestic retail launch of The Home Defense™, we're excited that PT Panglima Pandawa Sakti will become our first international online marketplace, further expanding the Company's commercial reach and introducing The Home Defense™ to qualified consumers in Indonesia."

"We are pleased to partner with Alternative Ballistics to introduce its innovative less-lethal technology to Indonesia," said Hilman Darmawan, Vice Director of PT Panglima Pandawa Sakti. "We believe The Home Defense™ addresses an important need within our market and reflects our commitment to bringing innovative defensive technologies to qualified consumers in Indonesia. We look forward to working closely with Alternative Ballistics as the Company expands its international commercial footprint."

Demand is growing worldwide for defensive products that offer additional response options between common self-defense tools and deadly force. In Indonesia, civilian firearm ownership and lawful carry are highly restricted, with many individuals authorized to carry firearms serving in law enforcement or other approved security-related roles. For these trained professionals, The Home Defense™ can provide an additional mitigation tool in situations where a less-lethal response may be appropriate before escalating to the use of deadly force.

The Home Defense™ offers firearm owners an additional response option during the initial stages of evolving encounters. For off-duty law enforcement officers in particular, the ability to respond with a less-lethal-first option may help them manage uncertain situations, attempt to de-escalate a confrontation when appropriate, and reserve deadly force for circumstances in which it becomes necessary. Every defensive encounter is unique, and users remain responsible for complying with all applicable laws, agency policies, and exercising sound judgment.

This agreement further advances Alternative Ballistics' international commercialization strategy and represents another step in expanding the availability of The Home Defense™ through qualified distribution partners.

About Alternative Ballistics Corporation

Alternative Ballistics Corporation is a public safety technology company focused on developing patented, less-lethal solutions designed to preserve life, reduce risk, and protect individuals in high-stress situations. The Alternative® is a patented system intended to bridge the capability gap between traditional less-lethal tools and lethal force by providing a controlled force option designed to de-escalate critical incidents. The Company plans to introduce a consumer-focused version of its technology to the U.S. commercial market under The Home Defense™ brand. This consumer product is intended to provide individuals with an additional, less-lethal self-defense option designed to establish intent, reduce potential liability, and help mitigate the risk of severe or fatal outcomes prior to the use of lethal force.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release and statements of ALBC's management in connection with this news release or related events contain or may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements mean statements related to future events, which may impact our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "potential", "will", "should", "could", "would", "optimistic" or "may" and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this news release and represent management's current views and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, events or results and involve significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to convert pipeline opportunities into sales; changes in regulatory requirements affecting the Company’s products; international political, economic, and regulatory conditions; the Company’s ability to secure necessary product approvals in foreign jurisdictions; competition in the less-lethal technology market; and the Company’s ability to successfully launch The Home Defense™ product. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. Potential investors should review ALBC's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for more complete information, including the risk factors that may affect future results, which are available for review at www.sec.gov . Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

info@alternativeballistics.com

www.alternativeballistics.com