Nephros to Participate in the “Health, Wellness & Longevity” Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Wednesday, July 22nd at 10:00 a.m. ET

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nephros, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEPH), a leading water technology company providing filtration solutions to the medical and commercial markets, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Banks will present at “Health, Wellness & Longevity,” presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Nephros will be taking part in Maxim’s virtual summit titled “Health, Wellness & Longevity.” Consumer wellness and scientific innovation are reshaping how people eat, drink, and pursue longer, healthier lives. In this virtual conference, Maxim Group Research Analysts sit down with leaders from companies at the forefront of innovation across beverages, food, supplements, and longevity. Participants will discuss shifting consumer preferences, the science behind emerging ingredients, building trusted brands, navigating regulation, and capturing share in some of the fastest-growing categories in consumer health.

This conference will be live on digital.maximgrp.com for institutional investors. To attend, sign up and become a member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat

About Nephros

Nephros is committed to improving the human relationship with water through leading, accessible technology. We provide innovative water filtration products and services, along with water-quality education, as part of an integrated approach to water safety. Nephros products serve the needs of customers within healthcare and commercial markets, offering both proactive and emergency solutions for water management.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and Nasdaq. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Kirin Smith, President

PCG Advisory, Inc.

(646) 823-8656

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Robert Banks, CEO

Nephros, Inc.

(201) 343-5202 x110

robert.banks@nephros.com