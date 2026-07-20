CMG Announces Date for First Quarter 2027 Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (“CMG” or the “Company”) (TSX: CMG) intends to release its first quarter 2027 financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

On Wednesday August 12, 2026, at 7 am Mountain Time, Pramod Jain, chief executive officer, and Vipin Khullar, chief financial officer, will hold a live webcast and conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The live, listen-only webcast and replay will be available on the Financial Reports section of the website or can be accessed using the link below.

Q1 2027 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Time: 7 am Mountain Time (9 am Eastern Time)

Webcast Link

To access the conference call via telephone, please complete the online registration form here. Conference call pre-registration is recommended.

About CMG

CMG (TSX: CMG) is a global software and consulting company that combines science and technology with deep industry expertise to solve complex subsurface and surface challenges for the new energy industry around the world. CMG is headquartered in Calgary, AB, with offices globally. For more information, visit www.cmgl.ca.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Kim MacEachern

Director, Investor Relations

cmg-investors@cmgl.ca.

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@cmgl.ca.