Rubicon Organics Announces Annual General Meeting Date

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) (“Rubicon Organics” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading premium licensed producer focused on cultivating and selling premium and super-premium cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it will hold its Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) of shareholders at 9:00 AM PT on September 24, 2026 in person at the offices of Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, 200 Burrard St #1200, Vancouver, BC V7X 1T2.

The record date for the Meeting is August 14, 2026. The notice of Meeting is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. The Management Information Circular and related Meeting materials will be filed on SEDAR+ and made available to shareholders prior to the Meeting.

PSU Forfeiture

The Company also announces that 686,786 performance share units previously granted to certain executives and employees have been forfeited and cancelled.

ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics is the Canadian leader in certified organic and premium cannabis. With a vertically integrated model and strong national distribution, the company is scaling a house of trusted, high-performing brands including Simply Bare™ Organics, 1964 Supply Co.™, Wildflower™, and Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The Company operates two complementary cultivation facilities in British Columbia: the flagship 125,000 square foot Pacifica hybrid greenhouse in Delta and the 47,500 square foot Cascadia indoor facility in Hope. Cascadia is now fully planted and operational, contributing to Rubicon’s total current annual production capacity of approximately 15,500 kilograms of premium cannabis.

With proprietary genetics, award-winning products, and certifications supporting access to regulated international medical cannabis markets, Rubicon is positioned at the forefront of the premium cannabis segment.

As the Canadian market continues to evolve and global demand for high-quality cannabis increases, Rubicon Organics’ disciplined execution, brand equity, and consumer loyalty set it apart. The Company’s continued focus on premium quality, thoughtful innovation, and operational excellence has supported steady revenue growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Rubicon Organics represents a rare combination of category leadership, operational strength, and long-term growth potential.

For more information visit www.rubiconorganics.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Margaret Brodie

CEO

Phone: +1 (437) 929-1964

Email: ir@rubiconorganics.com

The TSX Venture Exchange or its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “will” or variations of such word or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events or developments to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed or implied by such forward looking statements.

The forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions that management considers reasonable under the circumstances, including expectations regarding the timing, format and conduct of the Meeting, the filing and availability of the Management Information Circular and related Meeting materials, and the forfeiture and cancellation of performance share units. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company’s business and the industry in which it operates. Risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking information in this press release include, among others, risks related to regulatory approvals, changes in market conditions, competition, supply chain disruptions, the Company’s ability to maintain certification standards, the successful implementation of its business strategy, and other risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Although Rubicon Organics has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements. Rubicon Organics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, even if new information becomes available as a result of future events, new information or for any other reason except as required by applicable law.