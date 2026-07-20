Enterie, an innovative tech PR collective, expands into Africa, bringing its presence to 77 markets worldwide





Enterie, the Europe-headquartered collective of independent PR agencies, announced a strategic partnership with another PR network United Partners, and Glass House PR, one of Africa's leading communications agencies. The move expands Enterie's footprint across 77 markets on 6 continents.

WARSAW, Poland, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterie Collective was founded in 2017 in Europe by a leading Polish PR and strategic communication agency Profeina , operating for 15 years and combining strategy with effective execution. Profeina mainly supports companies in the fields of technology, innovation, finance, fintech, science, clean industry, energy transformation.

Now, the mission of both Profeina and Enterie is to provide on-the-ground support for tech companies beyond CEE. Their services include launching products and services, preparing market entry reports, and delivering a full range of public relations and advocacy services, such as securing high-level interviews, opinion pieces, organizing media interviews, managing social media, and supporting marketing teams. The collective has developed its own international, localized press release distribution tool EnterieGO .

Enterie’s approach – independent PR agencies working together rather than competing – proved so effective that Enterie recently partnered with United Partners Network.

Uniting 100+ agencies across 6 continents and 77 markets in Europe, the USA, LATAM, Africa and APAC, the collective offers what algorithms cannot: cultural fluency, trusted relationships, and senior-led strategic expertise – capabilities extremely helpful when entering a new market.

“In an era of AI automation, that human element is our true differentiator. Our collaboration shows the future belongs to networks prioritizing cooperation over dominance,” says Magdalena Górak, CEO of Enterie

“We believe the true strength of independent agency networks comes from complementing each other and building bridges,” says Maria Gergova‑Bengtsson, CEO of United Partners

Both PR networks demonstrate thoughtful AI PR adoption, which will be further discussed at their in-person conference “UP YOUR GAME” in Barcelona on October 8-9.

Another recently announced collaboration with Glass House PR brings exactly what Enterie seeks: deep regional expertise across 10+ African markets, two decades of experience, and proven success with clients like Uber, Siemens Healthineers, and Access Bank.

Mary Njoki, Glass House CEO with 20+ years in African communications, sees mutual value: “This partnership amplifies African businesses globally while bringing Enterie's international reach to our clients.”

To educate about the local nuances, a collective has prepared resources on communicating in

Details at contact@enterie.com

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