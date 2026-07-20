Innosphere Releases 2025 Venture Capital Comparison Report Highlighting Gap in Early-Stage Funding

Fort Collins, CO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere, a Colorado-based venture development organization, today released its inaugural Regional Venture Capital Comparison Report, a data-driven benchmarking analysis comparing the Colorado Front Range venture capital ecosystem against three peer markets: the Research Triangle, NC; Twin Cities, MN; and Atlanta Metro, GA. Peer markets were selected for their similar metro populations and levels of industry development.

The report draws on PitchBook data covering calendar years 2021 through 2025 and offers the most comprehensive cross-regional venture capital (VC) comparison of the Colorado innovation economy to date.

The report shows that Colorado startups attracted $7.37 billion in venture capital investments in 2025, marking the second-highest year on record and an increase of more than $2.24 billion from 2024, driven primarily by a small number of large late-stage deals.

Key findings include:

Colorado led all four geographies in total capital deployed, with $7.37 billion invested across 401 deals in 2025—nearly matching the region's 2021 peak of $7.8 billion. By comparison, the Research Triangle closed 2025 with $2.39 billion, Atlanta Metro recorded $1.87 billion, and the Twin Cities deployed $1.09 billion.

Despite leading in total capital, the report identifies a critical structural gap in Colorado's ecosystem: approximately 75% of capital flowed to later-stage rounds, with angel, seed, and early-stage venture combined totaling roughly $1.9 billion. The report contends that closing this early-stage gap is the single highest-leverage intervention for Colorado's long-term innovation economy.

Innosphere is actively expanding its capital deployment infrastructure to address the identified structural gaps. This development is part of Innosphere’s larger efforts to integrate capital, infrastructure, acceleration programs, and a strong innovation network to establish an ecosystem that supports R&D intensive industry startups at a regional level.

Innosphere is also an active member of the Colorado Innovation Council (CIC), a cross-sector coordination initiative bringing together Colorado's four nationally significant advanced industry programs — Elevate Quantum, the Colorado BioScience Association, the Colorado Space Coalition, and the NSF ASCEND Engine — under a unified strategic umbrella. The purpose of the CIC is to close the coordination gap between industry-specific organizations that too often operate in parallel silos, which will accelerate Colorado's position as a leading innovation economy.

“Colorado’s advanced industries are producing world-class science and investable companies at an accelerating pace. The question is no longer whether Colorado can compete—it’s whether we will build the capital infrastructure to keep that value here,” noted Tim Jones, COO of Innosphere. “Through Innosphere’s accelerator programs, coordination of federal and philanthropic capital, and the launch of Innosphere Fund III targeting $100 million across America’s Innovation Interior, we are building the connective tissue that Colorado’s innovation economy requires.”

The full report contains:

An outline of Colorado’s key verticals 2021-2025

A comparative venture capital overview of Colorado and three peer regions: the Research Triangle, NC; Twin Cities, MN; and Atlanta Metro, GA, 2020-2025

Capital trends for each region

Analysis and Implications

Download the full report here.

About Innosphere:

A Colorado-based nonprofit venture development organization—built for entrepreneurs turning discovery into companies. We bring acceleration, capital, infrastructure, and partners together to advance the region and enhance national competitiveness. Founded in 1998, Innosphere operates the Innosphere Accelerator, Innosphere Capital (including Fund III), the NSF ASCEND Engine, and convenes the Colorado Innovation Council across four advanced industry sectors. In 2025, Innosphere supported 102 startups, facilitated $248M in capital raised, and supported 171 full-time jobs. Cumulative impact since 2013: 400+ companies served, 2,000+ jobs created.

Learn more at www.innosphere.org.

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