Iridex Adds EndoProbe® Handpieces to EyeProGPO Product Offering

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iridex Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX), a worldwide leader providing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices, and accessories for the treatment of glaucoma and retinal diseases, today announced the expansion of its EyeProGPO product offering to include the Company’s line of EndoProbe® Handpieces.

Through the agreement, more than 4,300 EyeProGPO members will have access to preferred pricing on Iridex EndoProbe Handpieces, expanding the value Iridex provides to ophthalmology practices, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals across the United States. The addition builds on Iridex’s existing EyeProGPO product offering, which includes the Iridex PASCAL® laser platform, IQ 532® and IQ 577® Laser Consoles, OcuLight® TX Laser Console, Cyclo G6® Laser Console, and the MicroPulse P3®, G-Probe®, and G-Probe Illuminate® delivery devices.

Iridex EndoProbe Handpieces are single-use devices indicated for use with Iridex laser consoles for the treatment of retinal disorders in adult patients. The EndoProbe portfolio includes straight, angled, stepped-angled, illuminating, and adjustable models, with configurations available in 20G, 23G, and 25G, and select stepped designs that taper to 27G and 30G.

Illuminating models combine white-light illumination with laser delivery in a single handpiece, allowing simultaneous use of additional instruments. Adjustable models provide continuous fiber-optic angle adjustment to support access to the peripheral retina.



"We are proud to partner with Iridex to offer their EndoProbe Handpieces to our members," said Phil Meyer, CEO of EyeProGPO, LLC. "This partnership underscores our strong commitment to working with our outstanding vendors while providing our members with access to the latest advancements in eye care technology, empowering them to deliver the highest quality patient care."

The expanded product offering is designed to provide EyeProGPO members with preferred access to Iridex technologies used in vitreoretinal laser procedures. By adding EndoProbe Handpieces to the existing contract, Iridex and EyeProGPO further strengthen their collaboration to provide EyeProGPO members with expanded access to the Iridex retina laser portfolio.

“We are pleased to add Iridex EndoProbe Handpieces to our EyeProGPO product offering, giving members broader access to our retina laser systems and delivery devices,” said Patrick Mercer, President and CEO of Iridex. “This addition reflects Iridex’s continued commitment to supporting retina specialists and ophthalmic providers with reliable technologies that help deliver value in vitreoretinal laser treatment.”

About EyeProGPO

EyeProGPO is an ophthalmology-focused group purchasing organization dedicated to helping ophthalmology practices, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals by providing access to cost-effective products and services and improving operational efficiency. With over 4,300 members, EyeProGPO harnesses collective purchasing power to deliver value on ophthalmic supplies, pharmaceuticals, intraocular lenses, capital equipment, and more. Focusing on quality, innovation, and value, EyeProGPO helps its members deliver the best possible patient care.

About Iridex Corporation

Iridex Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, which include capital equipment and consumable probes for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers the therapeutic benefits of laser treatment while minimizing tissue damage, offering a safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. Iridex’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. Iridex products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the Iridex website at www.iridex.com.

MicroPulse®, Iridex PASCAL®, IQ 532®, IQ 577®, OcuLight® TX, Cyclo G6®, MicroPulse P3®, G-Probe®, and G-Probe Illuminate® are a registered trademark of Iridex Corporation, Inc. in the United States, Europe, and other jurisdictions.

Iridex Media Contact

Joan Stauffer

jstauffer@iridex.com

Investor Relations Contact

Philip Taylor

investors@iridex.com