Gatekeeper Unveils New Visual Identity to Reflect Its Natively Unified Architecture and Agentic Innovation

London, UK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatekeeper, the unified vendor and contract lifecycle management company, today unveiled a new visual identity marking the latest milestone in its ongoing investment in agentic AI. Alongside the rebrand, Gatekeeper announced the launch of Gatekeeper Chat and an MCP server, bringing conversational AI and live data access to the lean teams managing demanding vendor due diligence, compliance, and contracting obligations.

Gatekeeper’s 50-plus agents are already built into the platform, serving customers across the full vendor lifecycle, from assessing risk and compliance, through contract lifecycle management, to ongoing performance and savings management. Gatekeeper Chat and the Claude MCP connector extend that foundation further. Chat lets anyone ask questions about their vendor and contract data in plain language and get a structured, permission-aware answer, inside Gatekeeper or directly in Microsoft Word. The MCP server integrates directly with Claude or any compatible LLM, turning the AI tools teams already use into an expert on their Gatekeeper data, with live lookups across the vendor lifecycle.

Unlike AI tools bolted onto point solutions, Gatekeeper’s agentic capabilities run on a single connected record spanning the full vendor relationship. Because every vendor relationship lives on one unified foundation, Gatekeeper’s agents and AI tools operate with complete context across vendors - risk, contracts, and spend.

Patrick O’Connor, CEO and Founder, Gatekeeper:

“When I started Gatekeeper, one thing was clear: the teams carrying the hardest vendor due diligence, compliance, and contracting responsibilities in their organizations deserved something built for their reality, not around it. Everything we have built since has been in service of that. Today’s announcements are not a new direction. They are a clearer, more confident expression of the vision we have been building toward and our commitment to the teams that rely on us. Protection and performance should never be a trade-off. Now, more than ever, they do not have to be.”

The new brand centres on a mark combining two elements: a shield, embodying the strength built in environments that demand it most, and a North Star, representing the AI powering Gatekeeper and guiding every team forward. The shield stands for protection. The North Star stands for what becomes possible when the right foundation is in place: teams moving faster, delivering more value, and freed to focus on the strategic work that needs them most. Together they carry the brand’s core promise: Protection ✦ Performance. Together.

The Unified Grid makes the architecture visible: the connective tissue bringing together the data, context, and intelligence that flow across the full vendor relationship, enabling protection, driving performance, and unlocking the full potential of agentic AI.

Gatekeeper Agents are already embedded across the platform, serving as extensions of our customers’ teams and delivering real value today. Powered by the unified foundation, they give teams the capacity no standalone system can create. The new brand brings them to life as specialists named for the work they do: Vendor Risk and Compliance, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Performance and Savings Management.

Gatekeeper Chat and the Claude MCP connector are available from today. To learn more or book a demonstration, visit gatekeeperhq.com.

About Gatekeeper

Gatekeeper provides the only unified vendor and contract lifecycle management solution, purpose-built for the lean teams managing demanding vendor due diligence, compliance, and contracting obligations. By running every vendor relationship, contract, risk obligation, and performance commitment on one connected record, Gatekeeper eliminates the handoff failures and data gaps that cost organizations time, money, and compliance standing. With more than 50 agents built in, not bolted on, Gatekeeper delivers agentic AI across the full vendor lifecycle. Learn more at https://www.gatekeeperhq.com/.

https://www.gatekeeperhq.com/our-brand-story

Press Inquiries

Reidin O’Connor

reidin.o [at] gatekeeperhq.com