



SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The convergence of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology is rapidly evolving from speculative concept to functional software infrastructure.

Solana Unchained is positioning itself at the center of this transformation by developing a comprehensive ecosystem where token utility is directly integrated into essential web3 operations. By prioritizing software execution over market hype, the project has established a roadmap focused on long-term sustainability and practical user demand. As the platform enters the final 48 hours of Phase 10, the project is finalizing its distribution schedule before the public exchange listing. This critical juncture provides early participants with a final window to engage with the network, as the current pricing of $0.45 per$UCHN token concludes ahead of the upcoming public launch at $0.50.

Launch of the Unchained Wallet Beta Architecture

The development team has reached a vital milestone with the release of the public beta version of their flagship wallet browser extension, designed for use across Chrome, Brave, and Firefox. This standalone application offers a secure environment that executes smart contract evaluations and portfolio processing locally, neutralizing the structural risks often posed by third-party web tools.





A key feature of this beta is the native integration of advanced artificial intelligence, which acts as a personal assistant for decentralized finance. Instead of forcing users to manually calculate slippage or research complex liquidity routes, the embedded machine learning core translates raw blockchain data into readable, actionable choices. This intelligence layer protects user capital by capping slippage to block front-running bots and automating multi-step routines for optimal efficiency. Key wallet features include:

Comprehensive Asset Tracking: Localized portfolio audits for Solana, USDC, USDT, and Bitcoin that maintain user privacy by preventing data leakage.

Aggregated Fiat On-Ramps: Support for credit cards, debit accounts, Apple Pay, and Google Pay via MoonPay and Transak.

Identity-Free Lifestyle Commerce: Gateways for purchasing global brand gift cards, international travel eSIM data, and mobile top-ups across 150 nations without requiring identity registration.

Predictive AI Route Allocation: Mechanisms that scan the Solana ecosystem for optimal swap routes on platforms like Jupiter.





Final Presale Opportunities and Bonus Framework

Solana Unchained is managing its final public funding round through Phase 10, representing the permanent conclusion of the token presale. This countdown provides a unique opportunity for participants to finalize their involvement before the project transitions to its public market stage.

The ecosystem has implemented an exclusive bonus program for this final window, designed to reward participants based on their allocation tier:

Allocations from $25 to $99: 15% Bonus.

Allocations from $100 to $499: 25% Bonus.

Allocations from $500 to $1,999: 50% Bonus.

Allocations of $2,000+: 100% Bonus.

The entry price remains at $0.45 per token. This structure ensures that early adopters are well-positioned before the scheduled public listing at $0.50. The system also grants access to liquid yield accounts offering up to 150% APR paid weekly, which adds another layer of utility for those who choose to commit their assets.

Expert Insights and Industry Coverage

The evolution of the blockchain landscape is a topic frequently examined by industry analysts. Independent creators have been actively discussing the broader shifts in decentralized infrastructure and the growing demand for secure wallet environments. For instance, Crypto Vlog and Crypto Legends have provided analysis regarding the current trends in digital assets and the importance of professional-grade security in today's market. Their contributions help the community better understand the complexities of modern decentralized technologies, highlighting the necessity for robust tools that simplify the user experience while maintaining non-custodial sovereignty.

Institutional Security and Accountability

To ensure the integrity of the project, the development team prioritized transparency by submitting the protocol architecture to deep cryptographic inspections. The smart contract logic has been thoroughly verified by three independent blockchain analytics organizations, with complete reports available via Solidproof, Spywolf, and Cyberscope. Furthermore, the core contributors successfully passed a formal identity assessment, securing a verified Spywolf KYC validation badge.





"We have consistently held our development standards to an institutional grade because our users deserve a transparent and secure foundation," stated an official project spokesperson. "By focusing on validated code and sustainable utility, we are building a network that can function effectively as a standard for decentralized finance for years to come."

Final Verdict

With the release of the beta wallet and the closing of the final presale phase, Solana Unchained is transitioning from an early-stage development initiative into a functional ecosystem ready for public adoption. The focus now shifts toward mainnet performance and the continued scaling of the AI-integrated commerce tools. As the current allocation window draws to a close, the project remains dedicated to its vision of creating a user-centric web3 experience anchored by transparency, security, and real-world software integration.

Website: https://www.solanaunchained.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Unchained_Token

Telegram: https://t.me/Solana_unchained

Media Contact:

Richard T. Dale

info@solanaunchained.com

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