[Latest] Renewable Natural Gas Market Size Expected to Reach USD 31.55 Billion by 2034, With 8.32% CAGR; Rising Environmental Awareness Across the Globe to Propel Market Growth

NEW YORK, USA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Renewable Natural Gas Market By Product (Liquified Renewable Natural Gas (L-RNG) (Cryogenic LNG and Ultra-Low Temperature LNG) and Compressed Renewable Natural Gas (C-RNG) (Low-Pressure CNG and High-Pressure CNG)), By Source (Agricultural Waste (Crop Residues and Livestock Manure), Landfill Gas (Industrial Landfills and Municipal Solid Waste Landfills), Wastewater & Sewage Sludge (Industrial Effluent and Municipal Wastewater Treatment), and Food Waste (Restaurant & Commercial Food Waste and Food Processing Waste)), By Production Technology (Gasification (Plasma Gasification and Thermal Gasification), Anaerobic Digestion (Dry Digestion and Wet Digestion), and Landfill Gas Recovery (Gas Collection Networks and Flare Capture Systems)), By Application (Power Generation & Utilities (Combined Heat & Power (CHP) and Electricity Generation), Transportation / Mobility (Public Transit Buses, Heavy-Duty Trucks, and Shipping & Marine Fuel), and Industrial (Commercial Heating & Cooking and Industrial Boilers & Furnaces)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global renewable natural gas market size was valued at around USD 14.87 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.32% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 31.55 billion by 2034.”





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Renewable Natural Gas Market Overview:

Renewable natural gas refers to upgraded biogas produced from the decomposition of organic matter that matches pipeline-quality specifications and can seamlessly substitute traditional geological fossil gas. It is captured from various biological decay activities and goes through cleaning processes to extract carbon dioxide, water vapor, and trace hydrogen sulfide compounds until it reaches high methane purity. The landscape focuses on capturing harmful atmospheric methane discharges from municipal solid landfills, large-scale livestock operations, and agricultural runoff sites, converting environmental hazards into highly concentrated, clean-burning alternative energy.

The dynamics shaping this landscape stem from a strict structural shift toward total grid decarbonization and a rapid expansion of localized circular economy models globally. The expanding international push for green transportation solutions drives high-volume fuel adoption, as logistics operators adopt compressed biological gas variants to dramatically cut greenhouse gas emissions. Government intervention via mandate initiatives like the low-carbon fuel standard rewards commercial processors with high-value tradeable emission offsets, boosting private capital inflows. On the other hand, the industry faces severe limitations from heavy initial infrastructure capital expenditures required to establish processing units, paired with persistent logistical supply chain hurdles in sourcing agricultural organic matter. Despite these constraints, the widespread introduction of thermal gasification breakthroughs for processing complex wood wastes, alongside deep integration with municipal power networks, unlocks major commercial opportunities.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 14.87 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 31.55 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.32% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Vanguard Renewables, Clean Energy Fuels, Nature Energy, Archaea Energy, Envitec Biogas, Xebec Adsorption, Black & Veatch, Montauk Renewables, Roeslein Alternative Energy, Brightmark, Ameresco, OPAL Fuels, DTE Biomass Energy, Waga Energy, Greenlane Renewables, and others. Segments Covered By Product, By Source, By Production Technology, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the renewable natural gas market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 8.32% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The renewable natural gas market size was worth around $14.87 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $31.55 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The renewable natural gas market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the rising environmental awareness across the globe.

Based on the product, the compressed renewable natural gas (C-RNG) segment accounts for 65% of the total market share, dominating due to its immediate drop-in compatibility with existing natural gas vehicle fleets and localized low-pressure compression distribution infrastructure.

Based on the source, the landfill gas segment leads with 45% of the total market share, dominated because existing municipal landfills provide massive, continuous volumes of raw methane gas that require relatively straightforward, highly economical extraction methods.

Based on the production technology, the anaerobic digestion technology segment dominates the market with a 50% share, driven by its high efficiency in converting livestock manure and crop residues into high-quality biomethane while creating valuable nutrient-rich bio-fertilizer byproducts.

Based on the application, the transportation/mobility segment leads with 40% market share, dominated due to strict regional fleet emission laws, massive consumption by public transit buses, and high demand from heavy-duty cargo truck networks seeking quick carbon reduction.

Based on the region, the North America region holds the largest market share and is projected to dominate because of its established low-carbon credit frameworks, aggressive state-level bioenergy production targets, and massive commercial investments in landfill methane recovery networks.

Renewable Natural Gas Market: Dynamics

Growth Drivers

How will increased environmental awareness influence the renewable natural gas market?

The global renewable natural gas market is heavily driven by expanding ecological consciousness and a strong international commitment to eliminating toxic carbon discharges. Traditional fossil gas combustion generates large volumes of destructive nitrogen oxides and microscopic particulate impurities that cause severe atmospheric haze and respiratory conditions. As international ecological watchdogs draw direct lines between legacy fossil fuels and global warming, public and corporate players are demanding highly sustainable, clean energy solutions.

Renewable natural gas has established itself as an excellent, completely reliable replacement that can utilize existing natural gas delivery networks without requiring new pipelines. Government testing confirms that high-purity biomethane offers identical heat and power performance while delivering a net-negative carbon footprint over its lifecycle. This deep realization that capturing biological waste gas actively cleans the environment is driving high revenue generation across commercial, municipal, and regional energy grids.

Increasing support from the government to work in favor of the industry players during the projection period

Favorable regional government regulatory programs and financial backing serve as critical growth catalysts for biological gas extraction networks globally. Lawmakers are implementing low-carbon fuel standards and clean energy mandates that require public utilities to source a minimum percentage of their gas supply from organic origins. These structural programs create premium pricing incentives that allow green fuel producers to sell high-value environmental credits to conventional industrial emitters.

Furthermore, multiple regional authorities are offering extensive tax exemptions, direct infrastructure development grants, and streamlined environmental permitting for new anaerobic processing units. This ongoing regulatory backing ensures long-term operational predictability, giving international institutional investors the confidence to build massive production facilities. This persistent public backing guarantees steady expansion across agricultural and waste treatment sectors.

Restraints

High initial capital investment and raw material collection challenges hamper market progress

A major impediment restricting the market from realizing its full growth potential is the high upfront capital cost needed to construct advanced gas upgrading facilities. Integrating sophisticated gas cleaning systems, multi-stage compression units, and dedicated pipeline interconnect installations requires substantial investments that stretch payback periods for small operators. Furthermore, establishing a consistent, high-volume supply chain of organic waste faces severe structural and geographical limitations.

The collection of agricultural leftovers and food processing wastes is highly seasonal, fragmented, and vulnerable to steep regional transport cost increases. If a processing plant cannot secure a steady volume of raw organic inputs, its day-to-day conversion efficiency drops, resulting in financial underutilization. These complex supply chain dynamics and high financial barriers frequently deter smaller municipal entities and agricultural groups from joining the bioenergy space.

Opportunities

How are technological advancements in gasification opening new growth avenues for the renewable natural gas market?

The commercial deployment of advanced thermal and plasma gasification technologies presents a massive expansion opportunity for the global industry. Legacy anaerobic conversion systems are primarily limited to high-moisture organic inputs like food scraps and animal manure, leaving woody biomass and complex solid wastes underutilized. Modern gasification breakthroughs allow processors to transform dry agricultural residues, forestry trimmings, and non-recyclable municipal trash into clean synthetic gas.

This synthetic fuel can be rapidly methanated and processed into pipeline-grade renewable gas, exponentially widening the available feedstock pool. This technological jump enables new processing installations to be built in heavy forestry and manufacturing zones, far away from traditional farming regions. As these advanced high-temperature gas systems scale up, they will dramatically lower per-unit extraction costs and capture major market segments.

Challenges

Intense competition from alternative zero-emission technologies acts as a persistent challenge

The rapid cost reduction and aggressive infrastructure scaling of competing zero-emission systems introduce a severe challenge to long-term biomethane demand. Massive industrial investments in green hydrogen production, paired with the rapid electrification of heavy-duty transport via battery-powered trucks, threaten RNG's share in core mobility sectors. Many large corporate logistics fleets and public transit systems are facing political pressure to skip gas alternatives entirely and move directly to full electrification.

This strategic shift forces renewable gas developers to constantly justify their infrastructure costs against fast-evolving battery and hydrogen alternatives. Furthermore, changes in regional political regimes can result in sudden modifications to low-carbon subsidies, altering the economic stability of operating facilities overnight. Successfully navigating this competitive landscape while defending its role as a drop-in fuel remains a key hurdle for bioenergy firms.

Browse the full “Renewable Natural Gas Market By Product (Liquified Renewable Natural Gas (L-RNG) (Cryogenic LNG and Ultra-Low Temperature LNG) and Compressed Renewable Natural Gas (C-RNG) (Low-Pressure CNG and High-Pressure CNG)), By Source (Agricultural Waste (Crop Residues and Livestock Manure), Landfill Gas (Industrial Landfills and Municipal Solid Waste Landfills), Wastewater & Sewage Sludge (Industrial Effluent and Municipal Wastewater Treatment), and Food Waste (Restaurant & Commercial Food Waste and Food Processing Waste)), By Production Technology (Gasification (Plasma Gasification and Thermal Gasification), Anaerobic Digestion (Dry Digestion and Wet Digestion), and Landfill Gas Recovery (Gas Collection Networks and Flare Capture Systems)), By Application (Power Generation & Utilities (Combined Heat & Power (CHP) and Electricity Generation), Transportation / Mobility (Public Transit Buses, Heavy-Duty Trucks, and Shipping & Marine Fuel), and Industrial (Commercial Heating & Cooking and Industrial Boilers & Furnaces)), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/renewable-natural-gas-market

Renewable Natural Gas Market: Segmentation

The global renewable natural gas market is segmented by product, source, production technology, application, and region.

Based on the product, the renewable natural gas market is divided into liquefied renewable natural gas (L-RNG) and compressed renewable natural gas (C-RNG). The compressed renewable natural gas (C-RNG) segment represents the most dominant market force, capturing 65% of the overall market revenue due to its immediate drop-in compatibility with existing natural gas vehicle fleets and localized low-pressure compression distribution infrastructure. The liquefied renewable natural gas (L-RNG) segment stands out as the second most dominant category, securing 35% of the market share as the escalating global requirement for long-haul maritime transport and heavy-duty shipping fuels drives the necessity for high-density cryogenic energy storage.

Based on the source, the renewable natural gas market is divided into agricultural waste, landfill gas, wastewater & sewage sludge, and food waste. The landfill gas segment represents the absolute dominant mode, accounting for 45% of the global market share because existing municipal landfills provide massive, continuous volumes of raw methane gas that require relatively straightforward, highly economical extraction methods. The agricultural waste segment functions as the second most dominant subsegment, commanding a 35% share of the industry value, driven by rising environmental regulations targeting dairy farm emissions and the high availability of livestock manure and crop residues.

Based on production technology, the renewable natural gas market is divided into gasification, anaerobic digestion, and landfill gas recovery. The anaerobic digestion segment is the most dominant channel, capturing 50% of the market because of its high efficiency in converting livestock manure and crop residues into high-quality biomethane while creating valuable nutrient-rich bio-fertilizer byproducts. The landfill gas recovery segment is the second most dominant channel, holding a 35% market share by providing immediate access to massive, established gas collection networks and flare capture systems across global municipal waste sites.

Based on application, the renewable natural gas market is divided into power generation & utilities, transportation/mobility, and industrial. The transportation/mobility segment holds the premier dominant position with a 40% market share, heavily propelled by strict regional fleet emission laws, massive consumption by public transit buses, and high demand from heavy-duty cargo truck networks seeking quick carbon reduction. The power generation & utilities segment forms the second most dominant application division, commanding a 35% market share due to the continuous necessity of replenishing commercial electricity generation grids and combined heat & power (CHP) installations with highly sustainable base-load green energy.

Regional Scope:

Why will North America continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

North America stands at the absolute forefront of the global industry and is firmly positioned to maintain its leading posture throughout the forecast timeline due to its established low-carbon credit frameworks, aggressive state-level bioenergy production targets, and massive commercial investments in landfill methane recovery networks. The United States acts as the primary driver of this regional dominance, characterized by the exceptionally rapid integration of sophisticated digital health technologies and smart medical hardware across its clinical and domestic care sectors. Furthermore, the region boasts an incredibly high concentration of prominent medical device manufacturers, which ensures immediate regional availability of next-generation healthcare equipment. The presence of comprehensive insurance coverage frameworks, particularly for long-term home-use medical apparatus, significantly lowers financial entry barriers for the local population. This systematic financial backing, combined with a rapidly expanding senior demographic that increasingly chooses home-based clinical care, ensures a steady, high-volume flow of device procurement that far outpaces other international territories.

Europe commands the position of the second-largest regional market, driven by highly institutionalized healthcare frameworks and extensive social security systems across prominent Western European nations. The region experiences heavy demand for assistive mobility and advanced home monitoring systems, backed by proactive state funding aimed at reducing the physical burden on central hospital infrastructure. In the Asia Pacific region, growth is accelerating rapidly, spearheaded by massive healthcare infrastructure upgrades and expanding middle-class populations in major countries. The expanding local manufacturing bases and favorable government initiatives aimed at upgrading rural medical accessibility are setting the stage for long-term expansion. Latin America exhibits steady progress, supported by gradual regulatory overhauls and a rising demand for low-cost refurbished clinical systems across urban centers. Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa region is witnessing selective growth, heavily concentrated within advanced metropolitan hubs that are actively investing in cutting-edge clinical infrastructure and specialized rehabilitation centers.

Recent Developments

In March 2026, a major international energy corporation finalized the acquisition of a prominent bioenergy processing firm to expand its direct pipeline injection capacity and incorporate smart remote monitoring into its anaerobic digestion units.

In December 2025, the federal authorities of British Columbia, Canada, officially announced the expansion of its Low Carbon Fuel Standard, adding substantial financial bonuses for corporate fuel networks that substitute geological natural gas with organic biomethane.

In August 2025, a premier clean energy technology developer unveiled a next-generation high-temperature thermal gasification platform designed to transform dry agricultural husks and crop leftovers into high-purity pipeline-quality gas.

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Renewable Natural Gas Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global renewable natural gas market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global renewable natural gas market include;

Vanguard Renewables

Clean Energy Fuels

Nature Energy

Archaea Energy

Envitec Biogas

Xebec Adsorption

Black & Veatch

Montauk Renewables

Roeslein Alternative Energy

Brightmark

Ameresco

OPAL Fuels

DTE Biomass Energy

Waga Energy

Greenlane Renewables

What are the key trends in the Renewable Natural Gas Market?

The Deployment of IoT Sensors and Cloud Monitoring Across Anaerobic Conversion Networks

The global market is witnessing an extensive operational transformation characterized by the inclusion of automated telemetry, digital pressure sensors, and gas purity monitoring systems within localized conversion hubs. This digital integration allows processing plant operators to remotely track methane concentrations, instantly detect sulfur impurities, and adjust internal digester temperatures via real-time software dashboards. These advanced technological upgrades maximize day-to-day processing safety, ensure optimal bacterial breakdown efficiency, and dramatically lower unexpected operational maintenance costs across large-scale facilities.

Strategic Integration with Hydrogen Infrastructure and Commercial Power-to-Gas Systems

Another prominent industry trend is the development of combined bio-methane and hydrogen production facilities, creating highly integrated multi-fuel clean energy complexes. Advanced processors are linking carbon dioxide outputs captured during standard gas upgrading processes with green hydrogen generated from excess solar or wind electricity. This chemical recombination process creates high-purity synthetic methane, eliminating greenhouse gas waste while transforming irregular renewable power into highly stable, pipeline-storable alternative fuel portfolios.

The global renewable natural gas market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Liquefied Renewable Natural Gas (L-RNG) Cryogenic LNG Ultra-Low Temperature LNG

Compressed Renewable Natural Gas (C-RNG) Low-Pressure CNG High-Pressure CNG



By Source

Agricultural Waste Crop Residues Livestock Manure

Landfill Gas Industrial Landfills Municipal Solid Waste Landfills

Wastewater & Sewage Sludge Industrial Effluent Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Food Waste Restaurant & Commercial Food Waste Food Processing Waste



By Production Technology

Gasification Plasma Gasification Thermal Gasification

Anaerobic Digestion Dry Digestion Wet Digestion

Landfill Gas Recovery Gas Collection Networks Flare Capture Systems



By Application

Power Generation & Utilities Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Electricity Generation

Transportation / Mobility Public Transit Buses Heavy-Duty Trucks Shipping & Marine Fuel

Industrial Commercial Heating & Cooking Industrial Boilers & Furnaces



By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is renewable natural gas?

What are the key growth drivers of the renewable natural gas Market?

What will be the value of the renewable natural gas market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the renewable natural gas market during 2025-2034?

What are the major challenges restraining the growth of the renewable natural gas market?

Which application areas will offer significant growth opportunities in the renewable natural gas market?

What are the emerging trends and innovations impacting the renewable natural gas market?

Which region will contribute notably towards the renewable natural gas market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the renewable natural gas market growth?

What can be expected from the global renewable natural gas market report?

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