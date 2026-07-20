Spreadefi officially registers a company in the United States





MIAMI, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spreadefi has announced the official registration of a legal entity in the United States. The move marks a significant milestone for the project and reflects the company's long-term commitment to growing its international presence, advancing its own technology infrastructure, and strengthening its standing in the global digital solutions market.

Over the past two years, the Spreadefi team has been steadily building out its platform. During that stretch, the core technology components of the ecosystem came together: new user-facing features were rolled out, internal algorithms were refined, the platform interface was overhauled, and the capabilities of its digital services expanded significantly. At the same time, the company has been putting together a professional team, cultivating partnerships, and laying down a solid infrastructure for continued scaling.

Transparency has always been central to how Spreadefi develops. The company has regularly posted platform updates, shared information on new technology rollouts, shown up at industry conferences, and communicated its plans for where the ecosystem is headed next. That approach has steadily helped build trust among users and across the business community.

With the latest phase of development behind them, the team made the call to register a company in the United States. According to Spreadefi representatives, the step is a natural follow-on from the work already done, and it creates a strong foundation for the business to keep growing.

Having an officially registered company opens the door to building international partnerships, broadening business ties, and strengthening the company's presence in foreign markets. Information about the legal entity is available through open U.S. public registries, confirming the company's official status and its operation inside a transparent corporate structure.

The company points out that registration isn't the finish line. It's the start of a new phase. In the years ahead, Spreadefi plans to keep refining its platform, developing its digital services, expanding its partner network, and investing in the growth of its own technology infrastructure.

Opening a company in the United States is another big step forward on the path to building a modern international technology ecosystem. The Spreadefi team intends to stay the course: developing innovative solutions, broadening what the platform can do, and strengthening its position in the global market.