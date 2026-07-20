Nexera: KeepZone AI Facilitates First Purchase Order for RT LTA Systems’ SkyStar 180™ Aerostats

RT Extends KeepZone’s Exclusive Appointment as Its Representative in Canada and Mexico

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexera Technologies Ltd (“Nexera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NEXR, NEXRW), a data-driven company operating on the Amazon Marketplace expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”) driven solutions, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. (“KeepZone”),

has facilitated the first purchase order under the representation agreement dated as of January 1, 2026 with RT LTA Systems Ltd. (“RT”), a global leader in the design, development and manufacturing of the SkyStar™ family of aerostats.

The purchase order was issued by a leading homeland security solutions (“HLS”) integrator in Mexico to RT for SkyStar 180™ Aerostat and related deliverables, following KeepZone’s business development efforts in the Canadian and Mexican markets.

The order is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2026.

In connection with the order, RT has extended KeepZone’s appointment as its exclusive corporate representative and business development collaborator for Canada and Mexico until July 31, 2027.

“This first purchase order is an important commercial milestone of our collaboration with RT and validates KeepZone’s ability to translate business development efforts into commercial business results”, said Alon Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of KeepZone. “We believe the extension of our exclusive representation in Canada and Mexico through mid-2027 further strengthens our strategic collaboration and positions us to continue building multi-layered security solutions that combine RT’s combat-proven elevated persistent surveillance with KeepZone’s AI-driven ground and detection technologies. We look forward to supporting additional opportunities in these key markets.”

About Nexera Technologies Ltd

Nexera Technologies Ltd operates, through its subsidiaries, in the fields of advanced technologies for the global HLS sector and e-commerce. Its operations are conducted through three principal lines of business: KeepZone AI Inc., or KeepZone, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to distributing and promoting AI-powered homeland security technologies, including 3D imaging and electromagnetic threat detection, perimeter intrusion detection, counter-unmanned aircraft systems, and multi-layered security solutions for critical infrastructure and global markets; Fort Products Limited, a legacy consumer products operation focused on pest control and remedial products, which was sold to Fort Technology Inc., or Fort Technology, in July 2025 in exchange for a controlling equity interest, with the Company having since reduced its stake in Fort while retaining control and strategic involvement in related e-commerce activities; and its ongoing legacy e-commerce activities, consisting of data-driven online retail operations (primarily on the Amazon Marketplace) conducted through the Company’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Smart Repair Pro and Top Rank Ltd.

For more information on Nexera Technologies, visit: https://nexera-tech.io/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing the anticipated timing of delivery of the purchase order; the anticipated benefits of the extension of KeepZone’s exclusive appointment; KeepZone’s ability to convert its business development efforts into additional transactions; the development and commercialization of multi-layered security solutions incorporating RT’s aerostat systems and KeepZone’s AI-driven technologies; and potential future commercial opportunities in Canada and Mexico. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company’s ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; the Company’s ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company’s brands and product offerings; the Company’s ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on April 1, 2026, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact



Michal Efraty

Adi and Michal PR-IR

Investor Relations, Israel

michal@efraty.com