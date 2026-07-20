Quantum Photonics Market Size to Surpass USD 14.12 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Photonics Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Quantum Photonics Market was valued at USD 0.77 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 14.12 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 33.79% during 2026–2035.”

Quantum Computing Commercialization and Secure Photonic Communication Drive Long-Term Market Growth Globally

Commercialization of quantum computing, widespread use of secure quantum communications network, and increased adoption of photonic integrated circuits have been making an impact on the world-wide Quantum Photonics market. The governments and corporations are making huge investments in quantum computing systems, quantum cryptography, advanced sensors, and high-performance photonic devices to enhance computing performance, security, and precision measurement abilities. Growing usage of quantum photonics in healthcare diagnostics, aerospace, military, telecommunication, automobiles, and industrial automation sectors is likely to present many growth prospects in the years to come.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Xanadu Quantum Technologies

PsiQuantum

Quandela

ID Quantique

ORCA Computing

QuiX Quantum

Lightmatter

Nu Quantum

Pixel Photonics

Qubitekk

Single Quantum

QuantumXchange

QuintessenceLabs

KEEQuant

Thorlabs

TundraSystems Global

AEGIQ

Quantum Dice

Menlo Systems

AUREA Technology

Quantum Photonics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 0.77 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 14.12 Billion CAGR CAGR of 33.79% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation •By Component (Photon Sources, Single-Photon Detectors, Photonic Integrated Circuits, Waveguides and Couplers, Control and Readout Electronics, Other Components)

•By Offering (Systems, Services)

•By Technology Platform (Silicon Photonics, Indium Phosphide, Thin-Film Lithium Niobate, Diamond NV / SiC, Gallium Arsenide,Others)

•By End-User Industry (Government and Defense, Telecom and Data-Center Operators, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Academia and Research, Other End-User)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

In 2025, the Photon Sources segment led the Quantum Photonics Market, contributing 31.97% of the market's revenue because of its importance in quantum communications, quantum sensing, and quantum computing. The Photonic Integrated Circuits segment is expected to experience the highest growth rate, growing at a CAGR of 39.07%. This will be enabled by the rising need for energy-efficient and scalable quantum photonic devices.

By Offering

The Systems segment accounted for the maximum market share of 82.19% in 2025, attributable to the rising adoption of the entire suite of quantum computation, communication, and sensing solutions. The Services segment is likely to register the highest growth rate of 39.13% over the period 2026-2035, attributed to the rising need for consultancy, integration, cloud-based quantum solutions, and commercialization.

By Technology Platform

The silicon photonics category held the largest market share, generating 41.99% revenues in 2025 due to its ability to integrate well with existing semiconductor fabrication techniques, scalability and availability across optical communication systems. The thin-film lithium niobate category is expected to exhibit the highest growth among all technology platforms at a CAGR of 40.14% during 2026-2035 due to better electro-optic performance and use in quantum computing and secure communications systems.

By End-User Industry

The Government & Defense sector held a share of 36.51% of the total revenue of the market in 2025 due to rising investments in quantum encryption, defense, surveillance, and secure communication systems. The Telecom & Data Center Operators segment will witness the highest growth rate at 39.12% from 2026 to 2035 owing to increasing investments in quantum internet infrastructure and optical networking.

Regional Insights

The share of North America was highest in the Global Quantum Photonics Market during 2025, contributing nearly 38.31% of the total revenue generated around the world. Investments made in research on quantum computing, semiconductor fabrication, photonic integrated circuit, and secured communications will help the region to gain further traction during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region holds the potential to achieve the fastest growth rate among all others in the coming years, growing at a CAGR of nearly 35.83% during the forecast period. Growing digital transformation, rising semiconductor fabrication, growing investment in quantum communication networks, and robust government policies in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Singapore will help the region to flourish further.

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Recent Developments:

2026: Quandela was selected by DARPA under the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative to evaluate utility-scale spin-photonic quantum computing concepts.

Quandela was selected by under the Quantum Benchmarking Initiative to evaluate utility-scale spin-photonic quantum computing concepts. 2025: PsiQuantum introduced Omega, a manufacturable silicon-photonic chipset designed for scalable million-qubit quantum datacenter architectures.

Exclusive Sections of the Quantum Photonics Market Report (The USPs):

QUANTUM COMPUTING & SECURE COMMUNICATION MARKET ANALYSIS – Provides comprehensive insights into global commercialization of quantum computing, quantum communication infrastructure, quantum encryption technologies, secure optical networking, and next-generation quantum information systems.

– Provides comprehensive insights into global commercialization of quantum computing, quantum communication infrastructure, quantum encryption technologies, secure optical networking, and next-generation quantum information systems. PHOTONIC INTEGRATED CIRCUITS & QUANTUM DEVICE TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Evaluates advancements in photon sources, photonic integrated circuits, quantum sensors, single-photon detectors, silicon photonics, thin-film lithium niobate platforms, and scalable quantum photonic architectures.

– Evaluates advancements in photon sources, photonic integrated circuits, quantum sensors, single-photon detectors, silicon photonics, thin-film lithium niobate platforms, and scalable quantum photonic architectures. QUANTUM COMPUTING, PHOTONIC AI & ADVANCED SENSING INSIGHTS – Assesses emerging opportunities across quantum computing platforms, AI-enabled photonic processors, quantum imaging, precision sensing, healthcare diagnostics, industrial measurement, and high-performance optical systems.

– Assesses emerging opportunities across quantum computing platforms, AI-enabled photonic processors, quantum imaging, precision sensing, healthcare diagnostics, industrial measurement, and high-performance optical systems. TELECOMMUNICATIONS, DEFENSE & SEMICONDUCTOR DEPLOYMENT TRACKER – Delivers detailed analysis of quantum photonics adoption across government, defense, telecommunications, semiconductor manufacturing, cloud computing, aerospace, automotive, and research institutions.

– Delivers detailed analysis of quantum photonics adoption across government, defense, telecommunications, semiconductor manufacturing, cloud computing, aerospace, automotive, and research institutions. QUANTUM NETWORKING & PHOTONIC INFRASTRUCTURE ASSESSMENT – Examines emerging developments in quantum internet infrastructure, secure optical communication networks, integrated photonics manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication, and next-generation quantum connectivity solutions.

– Examines emerging developments in quantum internet infrastructure, secure optical communication networks, integrated photonics manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication, and next-generation quantum connectivity solutions. NEXT-GENERATION QUANTUM PHOTONICS OUTLOOK – Evaluates future advancements in scalable quantum computing, million-qubit architectures, quantum internet technologies, AI-driven photonic systems, precision sensing platforms, quantum semiconductor innovations, and next-generation photonic communication ecosystems shaping the market through 2035.

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