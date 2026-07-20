iSpring Introduces NSF-Certified Water Filtration Solutions With Savings of Up to 20%

Cumming, GA, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpring Water Systems has introduced an expanded selection of NSF-certified residential water filtration solutions and launched a limited-time promotion offering customers savings of up to 20% on selected certified products. Available through July 30, 2026, the offer includes eligible reverse osmosis systems and pre-filtration solutions designed to help families improve their drinking water with products independently evaluated under recognized industry standards.





The announcement comes as homeowners increasingly look beyond general filtration claims and seek products supported by credible third-party certification. With numerous systems marketed as “tested to NSF standards,” “NSF compliant,” or “NSF certified,” consumers are placing greater importance on understanding which products have completed an independent certification process for applicable safety, material and performance requirements.

By combining professionally certified filtration technology with limited-time savings, iSpring is making it easier for homeowners to invest in reliable residential water treatment. The company’s certified product portfolio includes solutions for drinking water filtration and sediment pre-filtration, giving families greater confidence in the systems they choose for everyday household use.

Why NSF Certification Matters

When shopping for a water filtration system, consumers often encounter unfamiliar terms such as "tested to NSF standards," "NSF compliant," or "NSF certified." While these phrases may appear similar, they do not all represent the same level of independent verification.

The National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) is an internationally recognized independent organization that develops public health standards and certifies products across numerous industries, including drinking water treatment. For water filtration systems, NSF certification involves a rigorous evaluation process that examines product safety, structural integrity, material safety, and contaminant reduction performance according to specific standards.

Products that are officially NSF certified have completed NSF's certification process and continue to meet ongoing compliance requirements. In contrast, some manufacturers may state that their products "meet NSF standards" based on internal testing or testing performed by another laboratory. While those evaluations may provide useful information, they are not the same as official NSF certification.

Understanding this distinction helps consumers make more informed purchasing decisions and identify products that have undergone independent verification.

The Value of Full-System Certification

Another important consideration is whether the certification applies to the entire filtration system or only to individual components.

Some water filtration products use filter media or replacement cartridges that have been tested according to NSF standards, while the assembled system itself has not received certification. Since overall performance depends on how every component works together, certification of individual parts does not necessarily verify the performance of the complete product.

iSpring's NSF-certified filtration systems have achieved certification as complete systems. This means the entire assembled product has been evaluated according to applicable NSF standards, providing consumers with greater confidence that the system performs as intended under certified testing conditions.

For homeowners investing in long-term drinking water solutions, full-system certification offers valuable assurance that product claims are supported through an independent certification process.

Understanding iSpring NSF-Certified Water Filtration Systems





Different types of water filtration technologies serve different purposes and are evaluated under different NSF standards based on their intended applications.

NSF/ANSI 58 Certified Reverse Osmosis Systems

NSF/ANSI 58 is the primary certification standard for residential reverse osmosis drinking water treatment systems. This standard evaluates reverse osmosis systems for applicable contaminant reduction performance, material safety, structural integrity, and operational requirements. Systems certified to NSF/ANSI 58 have been independently assessed to verify they meet the applicable criteria established for residential reverse osmosis filtration.

iSpring's NSF/ANSI 58 certified reverse osmosis systems provide homeowners with professionally evaluated solutions designed to improve drinking and cooking water quality.

Representative certified products include:

RCC7AK Reverse Osmosis System

Reverse Osmosis System RO500AK-BN Tankless Reverse Osmosis System

These systems utilize advanced reverse osmosis technology capable of reducing a broad range of common drinking water contaminants while providing clean, refreshing water for everyday household use.

NSF/ANSI/CAN 372 Certified Pre-Filtration Systems

In addition to reverse osmosis systems, iSpring also offers NSF/ANSI/CAN 372 certified pre-filtration solutions. NSF/ANSI/CAN 372 establishes requirements for lead content in drinking water system components. Certification to this standard verifies that products comply with established lead-free requirements for materials that come into contact with drinking water.

iSpring's certified pre-filtration systems are designed to capture larger particles such as sediment, rust, and debris before they enter household plumbing or downstream filtration equipment. These systems help support cleaner water throughout the home while also protecting plumbing fixtures, appliances, and water treatment systems from excessive sediment buildup.

Representative certified products include:

WSP50ARJ-BP Spin Down Sediment Filter

Spin Down Sediment Filter WSP50SL-ARJ-BP Spin Down Sediment Filter

Together with reverse osmosis systems, these pre-filtration solutions provide homeowners with professionally certified options for comprehensive residential water treatment.

A Commitment to Quality Beyond Certification

While NSF certification serves as an important benchmark for product quality and performance, it represents only one aspect of iSpring's broader commitment to its customers.

Since its founding, iSpring has focused on developing innovative residential water filtration solutions that combine advanced filtration technology with dependable performance and long-term value. Product development emphasizes quality materials, practical design, and continuous improvement to meet the evolving needs of homeowners.

Professional certification reinforces that commitment by providing consumers with independently verified products that satisfy recognized industry standards.

Beyond manufacturing high-quality filtration systems, iSpring also supports customers through U.S.-based customer service and technical assistance. Whether homeowners need help selecting a system, replacing filters, or troubleshooting installation questions, knowledgeable support teams are available to assist throughout the ownership experience.

This focus on quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction has helped establish iSpring as a trusted provider of residential water filtration solutions for families seeking dependable access to cleaner drinking water.

Celebrate NSF-Certified Water Solutions with Special Savings

To celebrate its portfolio of NSF-certified water filtration systems, iSpring is offering a limited-time promotion on certified products.

From July 15 through July 30, 2026, customers can save up to 20% on selected NSF-certified water filtration systems, including eligible reverse osmosis systems and certified pre-filtration solutions.

The promotion offers homeowners the opportunity to explore independently certified water treatment systems while enjoying special seasonal savings. Whether upgrading an existing filtration system or purchasing a first home water treatment solution, consumers can choose from professionally certified products designed to deliver reliable performance and long-term value.

Delivering Confidence Through Certified Water Filtration

Selecting a home water filtration system is an important decision that affects everyday health, convenience, and peace of mind. Independent certification provides consumers with a valuable reference point when comparing products and evaluating filtration claims.

Through its expanding portfolio of NSF-certified water filtration systems, iSpring continues to provide professionally verified solutions designed around safety, quality, and dependable performance. By combining certified technology, thoughtful product design, and responsive customer support, iSpring remains dedicated to helping families enjoy cleaner water with greater confidence.

At the heart of iSpring's mission is a simple goal: to deliver efficient water filtration systems that enhance customers' quality of life while providing lasting peace of mind.