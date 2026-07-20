Urology Devices Market Size to Reach USD 80.0 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Urology Devices Market Size was valued at USD 39.23 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 80.0 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.35% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Rising demand for robotic-assisted urological surgery, kidney disease management, dialysis technologies, and minimally invasive treatment solutions continues to drive the adoption of advanced urology devices worldwide.

The urinary and male reproductive systems are subject to a remarkable spectrum of diseases, necessitating a comparably broad array of device technologies for their clinical therapy, ranging from dialysis and lithotripsy to cystoscopic resection and penile implants. The common commercial link between them is the demographic driver of worldwide ageing populations, which is driving disproportionate simultaneous growth in prevalence for each ailment.





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Robotic Surgery and Kidney Disease Treatment Drive Urology Devices Market Growth

The Urology Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.35%. This growth is propelled by a demographic certainty that cannot be reversed by any healthcare policy. There is a strong correlation between age and the prevalence of urological diseases across CKD, BPH, incontinence and urological cancers. At the same time, minimally invasive technology innovation is increasing the pool of patients who can benefit from surgical treatment as procedures that once required open surgery are now possible robotically or endoscopically with outpatient recovery, favouring older patients who were previously denied surgical treatment.

Urology Devices Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product

Instruments held the largest share of the urology devices market in 2025, driven by the increasing use of robotic surgical platforms, lithotripsy systems, and endoscopic visualization tools for complex procedures. Meanwhile, Consumables & Accessories are experiencing a robust growth owing to the recurring demand for single-use ureteroscopes, dialysis consumables and disposable surgical components. Increasing procedural volumes and demand for efficient and cost-effective solutions will continue to drive market growth in both the segments.

By Application

Kidney Diseases dominated the urology devices market in 2025 with a 37% share, due to increasing burden of chronic kidney disease across the globe and increasing number of patients requiring regular dialysis therapy. The Prostate Conditions and Urological Cancer segments are also witnessing significant growth fueled by increasing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, rising cancer incidence and greater adoption of robotic-assisted oncology procedures across the globe.

By End-User

Hospitals, ASCs & Clinics was the largest market segment with a 45% share in 2025 owing to the capital-intensive nature of major urological procedures which require operating room infrastructure and post-operative care capacity. The fastest growing segment of Speciality Urology Centres is the same day procedure capability. Home care settings are steadily growing as home dialysis and self-catheterization increase.

North America Leads the Urology Devices Market While Asia Pacific Records the Fastest Growth

In 2025, the global Urology Devices Market was dominated by North America, with the U.S. in the lead. High volumes of urological procedures, the use of premium technology and the extensive infrastructure for dialysis come together to create the most commercially developed market in the world. The U.S. accounts for 89% of revenue in the region.

The U.S. Urology Devices Market was valued at USD 17.0 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 29.58 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.35% during 2026–2035. The market remains the largest contributor to global revenue, supported by more than 4.5 million urology procedures performed annually, widespread adoption of robotic-assisted surgery, over 4,200 dialysis centers operated by DaVita and Fresenius, and consistent Medicare reimbursement for end-stage renal disease treatment.

The Europe Urology Devices Market is projected to grow from USD 10.98 Billion in 2025 to USD 20.80 Billion by 2035, supported by increasing robotic-assisted surgery, laser lithotripsy adoption, favorable reimbursement systems, and expanding urology care across Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth in the Urology Devices Market due to rising chronic kidney disease prevalence, increasing investments in robotic surgery, expanding healthcare infrastructure, and growing demand for minimally invasive urological procedures across China, India, and Japan.

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Leading Companies in the Urology Devices Market

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic plc

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

Olympus Corporation

Richard Wolf GmbH

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

NxStage Medical Inc. (Fresenius)

Becton Dickinson & Company

Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Teleflex Incorporated

Coloplast A/S

C.R. Bard Inc. (BD)

Cook Medical LLC

American Medical Systems (Boston Scientific)

Dornier MedTech GmbH

Laborie Medical Technologies

Envision Scientific Pvt. Ltd.

Cogentix Medical Inc.

Recent Industry Developments

2026 : Intuitive Surgical received FDA clearance for da Vinci 5, its fifth-generation robotic surgical system with improved haptic feedback and integrated AI surgical guidance.

: Intuitive Surgical received FDA clearance for da Vinci 5, its fifth-generation robotic surgical system with improved haptic feedback and integrated AI surgical guidance. 2025: Boston Scientific launched its WaveOne Dual-mode flexible ureteroscope, enabling both stone visualization and tissue characterization imaging in a single device.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

DIALYSIS & KIDNEY DISEASE TREATMENT PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand recurring procurement trends across hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis infrastructure globally.

– helps you understand recurring procurement trends across hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis infrastructure globally. ROBOTIC-ASSISTED UROLOGICAL SURGERY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate da Vinci and competing platform installation trends across oncology procedures globally.

– helps you evaluate da Vinci and competing platform installation trends across oncology procedures globally. BPH & MINIMALLY INVASIVE TREATMENT METRICS – helps you analyze technology transition from TURP toward laser-based surgical treatments globally.

– helps you analyze technology transition from TURP toward laser-based surgical treatments globally. HOME DIALYSIS & REMOTE MONITORING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in home-compatible urological device adoption globally.

– helps you uncover growth in home-compatible urological device adoption globally. SPECIALTY UROLOGY CENTER EXPANSION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in dedicated ambulatory urology practice settings globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in dedicated ambulatory urology practice settings globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & UROLOGY DEVICES EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players based on product portfolio breadth and geographic footprint globally.

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Urology Devices Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 39.23 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 80.0 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.35% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Instruments, Consumables & Accessories)

• By Application (Kidney Diseases, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence, Urological Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Pelvic Organ Prolapse, Other Applications)

• By End User (Hospitals, Ascs, And Clinics, Dialysis Centers, Home Care Settings) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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