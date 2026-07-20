GPGI INVESTOR ALERT: GPGI, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit - RGRD Law

SAN DIEGO, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers of GPGI, Inc. f/k/a CompoSecure, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI; CMPO) Class A common stock between November 3, 2025 and May 6, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), have until September 14, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the GPGI class action lawsuit. City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System v. GPGI, Inc., No. 26-cv-05951 (S.D.N.Y.), the GPGI class action lawsuit charges GPGI, certain of GPGI’s top executive officers and directors, and Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the GPGI class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-gpgi-inc-class-action-lawsuit-gpgi.html

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: GPGI, Inc. has historically operated a financial technology and security business. On November 3, 2025, CompoSecure announced its acquisition of Husky Technologies Limited (“Husky”), a manufacturer and provider of plastic injection molding equipment, systems, and services used to manufacture plastics products, such as water bottles and medical devices (the “Husky Acquisition”).

The GPGI class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had materially overstated the value of Husky; (ii) Husky was not on track to achieve the revenue and Adjusted EBITDA targets provided in the proxy statement and such targets lacked a reasonable basis in objective fact; (iii) a primary motivation of the Husky Acquisition was to generate millions of dollars in fees for Resolute Holdings and the individual defendants, rather than to create long-term value for CompoSecure shareholders; and (iv) as a result of the above, defendants had materially misrepresented the business, prospects, and expected financial results of GPGI and Husky as a combined business.

On March 12, 2026, GPGI announced 4Q25 and FY25 earnings and disclosed that Husky had $520.8 million in 4Q25 net sales (up 6.1% year-over-year) and $1.5687 billion in FY25 net sales (up 5% year-over-year). GPGI further disclosed that Husky had Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA of $136.1 million in 4Q25 (down 5.4% year-over-year) and $373.4 million in FY25 (down 3% year-over-year). Notably, Husky’s Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA margins for 4Q25 compressed by 318 basis points from 29.3% to 26.1%. On this news, the price of GPGI stock fell 16% over two trading days.

Then, on May 7, 2026, GPGI reported its 1Q26 financial results, revealing that Husky’s Pro Forma Adjusted Net Sales were just $290.8 million, down 5.2% year-over-year, and its Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA fell to $38 million, down 40.2% year-over year. Additionally, GPGI cut 2026 guidance, with its Pro Forma Adjusted Net Sales lowered from an initial range of $2.183 billion to $2.228 billion to a range of $1.95 billion to $2.10 billion, and its Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA lowered from an initial range of $620 million to $650 million to a range of $550 million to $610 million. On this news, the price of GPGI stock fell nearly 26%.

The plaintiff is represented by Robbins Geller, which has extensive experience in prosecuting investor class actions including actions involving financial fraud. You can view a copy of the complaint by clicking here.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased GPGI Class A common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the GPGI class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the GPGI class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the GPGI class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the GPGI class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world’s leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firms in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

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Contact:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

Ken Dolitsky

Michael Albert

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800/851-7783

info@rgrdlaw.com